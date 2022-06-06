You don’t get a better authority than the Bible, which says in Luke 12: 7, “But even the very hairs on your head are all numbered...”
That’s all well and good for the Almighty, but Hugh Vann has no idea how many heads have come under in shears and scissors in 60 years of barbering on St. Simons Island. Doesn’t have a clue, he said.
He does remember the most heads he cut in a day.
“That was when Glynco [Naval Air Station] was still here, and they had a big inspection,” Vann said. “They called me the night before and asked me to open early.”
He started at 6 a.m. and quit clipping at 9:30 p.m. having squared away 59 heads to U.S. Navy regulation.
“I went home and went to bed. I didn’t even take a shower or eat supper,’’ he said.
He never set out to be a barber. Vann had a different dream. The son of a sharecropping father, Julius, in Toombs County, he enlisted in the Marines at 17.
It was better than life on someone else’s farm where, he said, “Everyone was poor and hired out.”
“I was just finishing boot camp when my dad had a terrible accident,’’ he said. “I had a mom and two little sisters, and somebody had to feed them.”
The Marines transferred him from active duty to the Marine Corps Reserves, but because he couldn’t get to the weekend meetings in Atlanta, the Marines let him serve in the Army National Guard closer to home.
“When dad got well, I decided I was going back,’’ and went to a Marine recruiter to re-enlist, but the Marines’ quota was filled.
An Army recruiter in the same office said he had a place for him at Fort Jackson, and he could board a bus for Columbia that night.
“I called mom and said I wouldn’t be home for supper,’’ Vann said.
He remembers sitting in the NCO club with a buddy who said he had gotten orders that day to go overseas.
“I said, ‘Where you going?’’’ Vann said.
“Vietnam,’’ he replied.
“Vietnam? Where in the world is that?’’ Vann asked.
Three weeks later a telegram arrived saying he had been killed in action, Vann said.
A few years later, everyone in the world knew where the Vietnams, North and South, were.
Meanwhile, his father was no longer on a farm. The state had sent his father to barber school. He moved to St. Simons Island and worked in a two-chair shop in the village with a man named Porter.
“Dad had always cut hair,’’ Vann said. “It was just on the front porch.”
When Vann was discharged his father offered him a job, and he started cutting hair on the island in 1962. That was the start of a good career, but one of the worst years of his life. His first child, a son, developed fluid around his lungs hours after he was born and passed away.
“After my son died, a lot of things didn’t seem important,’’ he said.
Six months later, his father moved to the shop at Longview, and his son followed him and his cousin Curt Vann joined soon after. He and his father got along, Vann said, but in business they couldn’t agree on anything.
He left his dad and Curt in 1970, moved back to the village working alone.
“We were charging $1.75 at Longview,’’ he said. “I opened up in the village charging $3.”
His father asked if people griped about the price. Told they didn’t, Julius Vann raised the price he and Curt charged.
Just three years later, his father died of a massive heart attack, and he and Curt were the only barbers. One day a friend of Curt’s came by and invited him to go to Alaska. Curt went, went to work on the pipeline and would come back every three or four months with a lot of money.
“I took most of it away from him and put in the bank for him,’’ Vann said.
For seven years, Vann was the only barber on the island.
When Curt left Alaska for the last time, he came to work with Vann. His dad’s old Longview shop became available in 1990, and Vann’s four-chair Barber and Style Shop has been there ever since.
He’s cut the hair of a lot of important people, given a lot of squirming boys their first haircuts and sometimes had to keep his forthright opinions to himself. He’s refused service to some.
“I’ve had some numb skulls,’’ he said.
Vann and his daughter, Lisa, now cut hair in the back room of the shop. He was there one day when a man settled into his chair and Vann put the towel around his neck.
“What the hell kind of place do you run here,’’ the customer asked. “I been waiting 30 minutes for a haircut.”
Vann explained he didn’t know the guy was waiting in the next room, but the customer was having none of it.
“Then I got ugly. I pulled the cloth off, got him by the collar and out of the chair and told him not to come back,’’ Vann said.
Curt passed away after an auto accident several years ago. They had worked together 38 years, more like brothers than cousins.
“Curt was a good guy. I miss him. Lord, I miss him,’’ he said.
Vann has had some health issues lately and couldn’t work for weeks. He had cut back anyway letting Lisa take over his customers and letting the women in the shop, with their steadier hands, cut the kids’ hair.
He’s back in the shop but spends more time in his chair than behind it.
“It’s kind of like therapy. I go down there in the morning, sit around and talk to the guys, do four or five haircuts, then go home,’’ he said.
There’s little doubt he served with the Marines. He has a Marine seal on his truck, the motto Semper Fi and other stickers on the mirror in his shop along with an Army Ranger tab and nods to the other military branches. He also has stickers hinting at the Marines’ less genteel side including, “If you can read, thank a teacher. If you can read it in English, thank a Marine,’’ and one with a Marine insignia that reads, “When it absolutely, positively has to be destroyed overnight.”
Asked why he identifies with the military branch he served with only in boot camp, Vann said, “I don’t know why I do that. That’s the one I was more impressed with, I guess.”
As they say, once a Marine, always a Marine. And it appears, once a barber, always a barber.