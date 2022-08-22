COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: New store puts spotlight on Indian foods

The mural on the front of ARCO Supermarket looks like it could have been inspired by old TV shows except it’s too neat for “Green Acres.” Also missing is a guy lounging in bib overalls and straw hat while cradling a jug of ‘shine so that rules out “Hee Haw.”
It has a generic old red pickup truck, a dog dozing in the road, chickens on a porch and a farmer plowing a far hillside. A bollard — one of those steel posts to stop cars — is painted like a partially shucked ear of corn.
Inside, shelves hold old, solid American brands — Skippy peanut butter, Vienna sausages, Spam and Quaker Grits. And you don’t get more American than Cheerios and Campbell soup. There is also an aisle of cleaning products everyone has in the kitchen cabinets under the sinks.
And in the rear of the store, cans of original Coke and Sprite sit chilling, but there’s an unusual brand nearby, a blue can with a red hand is labeled “Thums Up.”
“It’s the most popular brand in India,’’ the owner says. In India, owner Harry Patel explains, it outsells Coke, which probably doesn’t bother Coca-Cola one bit since it owns Thums Up in a market with 1.5 billion potential consumers. It has a cola flavor that seems a compromise, in my taste test, between Coke, Pepsi and RC.
It is just one brand among the hundreds in Patel’s grocery that would be unfamiliar to those of us who regularly feast on fried chicken, broccoli casserole, burn-and-serve rolls and fresh out of the box apple pie. Aisle after aisle is loaded with Indian spices, staples, heat-and-eat dishes, snacks and pickles most with brands foreign to local shoppers. Big cities have Indian grocers, and the Atlanta metro area has Patel Brothers, Shivan, Bharath and Madura food stores.
Recently opened for business on the north end of Norwich along what was once one of Brunswick’s busiest commercial stretches, ARCO Supermarket is a first for Brunswick. Patel has reserved space for goods traditional to Mexico and lunch meat to cater to local tastes.
The shine is still on ARCO Supermarket as it shares a wall with a former business now windowless with weeds growing inside. The shelves holding predominantly Indian foods may be the neatest in Glynn County.
Asked how he figures to be successful selling mostly to those from his native country — he grew up in Gujarat on India’s western coast. Patel confidently says the market is there. There are a lot of Indians in the area, many of them business owners, and some restaurants now have Indian dishes on their menus. And unlike their American counterparts, Indian families tend to cook and eat at home.
“Most of the families, they are cooking every day. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, we’re always cooking,’’ he said.
Think about it. When was the last time you saw an Indian family at Cracker Barrel, Southern Soul or McDonald’s? Didn’t think so.
They no longer have to order their food. They can just drop by ARCO.
The Indian diet, at least among the predominant Hindus, is vegetarian and that is reflected by the quantities. An American shopper may buy a 5-pound bag of flour and a 14-ounce box of rice, but at ARCO has bagged rice and whole wheat and bean flour in sizes you’d have to carry on a shoulder. There are also rice flakes, not to be confused with Special K cereal. These flakes are typically fried, flavored and enjoyed for breakfast, he said.
The gallon buckets of hard lard Southern cooks bought in the 1950s have been replaced by vegetable oil in 1½-quart sizes. Indians also use canola and corn oils, but they buy it in 4.6-gallon jugs.
“We fry a lot,’’ he said.
Apparently so.
He also sells frozen yogurt, ice cream and a lot of packaged, pre-cooked meals. Like their American counterparts, Indians work are busy and need quick, easy-to-fix meals.
“Grab it, cook it, eat,’’ he said.
Those frozen treats have some great flavors like mango, pineapple, almond-pistachio, chocolate and vanilla, but there’s no rocky road, cookie dough or mint chocolate chip. Instead, there are some flavors Americans would find odd including saffron and cardamom.
The supermarket will also fill a need not advertised: for many it will be a health food store. He has fresh ginger, turmeric, cinnamon and other common spices that have curative powers. Moringa has a wide range of benefits including reducing cholesterol and inflammation, boosting the immune system and controlling blood sugar.
“If you’re using this, there’s no side affects,’’ he said of the natural cures, then shrugs. “They’re a little slower. In India, there are hospitals that are all natural.”
Patel is effusive in his praise of the flavors of Indian cuisine, but he also give realistic reviews of some Indians find beneficial but unpleasant on the tongue. He rates some melons from not very good to bad.
In his produce section, he had a single winter melon, a big, light green misshapen fruit that he says, “doesn’t taste good. You can make a juice and drink it.”
What it lacks in taste it makes up in price at $6.99 a pound, but Patel says, “It’s very good for you.”
A fresh vegetable bins holds something that looks like a pointed, warty cucumber that Patel says is a bitter melon best consumed as a juice.
“The taste is not good, but it’s really good for you,’’ he said.
It reduces blood sugar, which many of us would find very beneficial.
If Americans started eating things that are good for them, a lot of restaurants would go broke and hundreds of brands would disappear from grocery freezers and shelves. You could eliminate the chip aisle.
Sure the mural doesn’t match the store’s contents, but Patel said he loves the painting because, “I love everything old,’’ including wisdom of his elders like that of his late father and his mother who lives with him.
There is one natural food, however, that many Southerners absolutely love, a snack that Patel would have no trouble selling: boiled peanuts.
Maybe if he painted a few peanut shells into the bottom of the mural.