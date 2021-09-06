I promise I won’t make this a habit, but I ran out of space to vent in last week’s column. So here are some things that bug me, intrigue me or fall somewhere between.
• A week ago Friday, I was sitting at the traffic light on U.S. 17 at Gloucester with an old beige Crown Vic somewhere behind me. The light changed and I headed south on 17 carefully observing the posted speed limit, or maybe not.
Either way, the driver of the Crown Vic was right on my bumper in the left lane, so I sped up. He stuck to me so closely, I can only see the top of his grille. When we finally got past some slower traffic — although not that slow — I moved left and he went past.
He was a few car lengths ahead when a car with out-of-state plates got up on him kind of snugly and hung onto his bumper. We headed up the the Sidney Lanier, and the car stayed on his bumper up the grade.
About halfway to the top, the driver of the Crown Vic had had enough. He turned on row of flashing blue lights at the top of rear window. Every driver behind him eased up on the accelerator.
So the guy who tailgated me but couldn’t stand it himself was a member of law enforcement, a man with a badge. Rather bad form, I thought.
Drive as I say, not as I drive, I guess.
• As a nation, we’re divided politically, and many of us are wearing our convictions on our sleeves. Or actually, some of us are refusing to roll up our sleeves and get the coronavirus vaccine, or the jab as some reporters call it. I don’t know about most experiences, neither of mine were jabs. They were carefully administered inoculations. Also, I didn’t pass out, which is always a plus.
Some are saying they’d rather experience a jab from Mike Tyson in his prime than take the vaccine. That’s fine, I guess. It’s your choice, but you anti-vaxxers may want to get your affairs in order.
Anti-vaxxers are quick to point out that people who got the vaccine are getting the virus anyway. Yes they are. I have several friends who have or had COVID-19. Some got the shot. Some didn’t. So far the ones who bypassed the shot were the sickest.
Back before the Delta variant, a friend who refused the vaccine got sick and was on a ventilator twice. He says now, after more than 50 days in the hospital and rehab, he wishes he had gotten the vaccine as do a lot of others who, months after “recovery,” still can’t go anywhere without oxygen bottles.
I have a sister-in-law who is a retired nurse in Anderson, S.C., where the hospital mandated that its staff get shots. So some of the nurses did the expected; they protested. One of them invited my sister-in-law to picket with them, saying she felt nursing was a calling from God and that it was her choice on whether to take the vaccine.
That’s fine, my sister-in-law said, adding — and I paraphrase — “You still have a choice. You can quit and go find another job.”
As for demonstrating, she declined — graciously, I’m sure — saying she was a vaccinated nurse and didn’t want to be around that many who were not.
People have died of treatable illnesses because all the hospitals were full of COVID patients. Hospitals, especially in the South, are brimming with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. Many of the hospitalized survived COVID without the vaccine, but someone else may not have survived because they didn’t get the shot.
It’s sort of like refusing to evacuate for a hurricane. “We’ll be OK. It won’t be that bad,’’ those holdouts say.
The next thing you know, they’re wading waist deep in your living room while the wind takes the roof as they shout into your cellphone for someone to come get them.
As for you people on Facebook and other social media self-righteously spouting all your ridiculous conspiracy theories, I hope you live through the virus. I hope more than that that nobody listens to you.
But this one really chaps me in the part of my anatomy where I used to get vaccinated as a kid.
I read a couple of vaccine clinics, one in California and another in Georgia, shut down last week because the medical staff felt threatened by protesting anti-vaxxers. What gives you the right to interfere with anyone’s right to obtain a vaccine that could save their lives.
What is the old cliché, live and let live? Who knew it would be so literal.
• This is something I find irksome that I have written about before.
I will talk to anybody, well almost. When I’m out in public, I tend to acknowledge people and when folks speak to me, I respond even if they’re wearing red and black. (More on that later.)
I get out and walk sometimes before daylight, and I meet people on the dark sidewalks and the roads, and I generally say, “good morning.”
About 50 percent of the time, my greeting is met with stony silence.
My mama didn’t raise me that way, but I was raised in the South. It’s getting to the point you have to get off the island to be in the South.
And it chaps me where, well, see the above reference.
• People sometimes tell me I’m too negative, but that’s not true.
Even as my beloved Clemson Tigers lost 10-3 Saturday night to the loathsome Georgia Bulldogs, I found reason for optimism.
The only touchdown came on a pass Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw.
The glass is half full, but it wasn’t long ago it was full to the brim as it will be again.