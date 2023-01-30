James Walker has always been interested in his family history and has done genealogical research for years.
He went on Ancestry.com to draw his family tree. Ultimately, Walker found himself on a limb with a stranger, a half-brother in Crowborough, East Sussex, England. He and David Brooker are the sons of an American World War II bomber pilot, 1st Lt. James Bradley Walker, and are strangers no more.
They have met since they discovered each other, but only after the COVID pandemic, which delayed their union.
It was Brooker who found out first. After a six-month absence, Walker logged onto Ancestry.com and found a “likely half brother.”
“I checked the DNA, and here’s this guy David Brooker,’’ he said.
Using the site messenger, he reached out to Brooker who wondered if Walker had read any of the four messages he had sent.
Walker had not. In one, Brooker wrote that it must be a surprise for Walker “and perhaps you feel a little bit shocked and worried?”
“I can assure you that I have no other motive other than trying to find out about my birth father who, if the DNA results are totally accurate and combined with what I have been told about my adoption by my birth mother, must be your father, James Bradley Walker.”
In 1944, Brooker’s mother was serving with the Royal Air Force at a base near London where James Walker was flying missions aboard a fast twin-engine B-26 with the 394th Bomber Group, the Bridge Busters. Their primary mission was to take out bridges behind the German lines to hamper resupplies and reinforcements as American forces advanced across France.
Brooker’s mother, who was married, had had a brief affair with an American pilot that year and became pregnant. She wrote to her husband who was fighting in Italy and told him. He responded, “I want the baby gone when I come home. Go to your mother’s in the country. Have the child and give it up for adoption.
In one of his messages to Walker, Brooker wrote that he did not feel deprived because of his adoption and understood the circumstances.
His adoptive parents “gave me an excellent childhood and told me at a young age that I was adopted. I had no problem with that and thought little of it and they were brilliant parents,’’ Brooker wrote.
It was years later that he wondered who his birth father was “and if he indeed was a bomber pilot and most of all, did he survive the war?”
James Walker Sr. survived, and Brooker’s mother never told him she was bearing his child. He went home, met a woman, they wed and had James Bradley Walker Jr., who had his own brilliant childhood.
It is easy to understand his fascination with family history. In 1958, he and his parents traveled to Ohio to visit his great-grandfather who was 100 and lived another year.
“He said, ‘Well, Jimmy, I was about your age when the Civil War ended,’ ’’ he said.
He said his family lived on a dirt road that was a main thoroughfare, and he saw the Union soldiers coming home.
His great-grandfather said, “There was so much red. Bandages, wounded men in wagons.”
Jim and his wife, Ginny, bought tickets to go to England three times, but COVID restrictions canceled the flights. Finally, in April 2022, the Walkers made it across the pond.
When they landed, they came into a room with about 500 masked people, but Walker immediately spotted his brother.
“I said there he is. Right there,’’ Walker said.
He saw his father’s eyes above the mask, but the two men have other things in common.
“Jim doesn’t sing,’’ Ginny said. “He won’t even sing Happy Birthday.”
As he was rehearsing with his school choir, the director had each of the 30 singers sing solo. After hearing him, she said, “Jimmy, I want you to mouth the words.”
When Ginny told Mary Brooker that story, Mary said, “No. That’s David’s story.”
Close. After hearing David sing, the choir director told him to stand behind someone and keep quiet.
It was Ginny who first saw something in Brooker’s walk.
“Doesn’t that remind you of your father?” she asked.
Indeed it did.
“Seeing my father after eight or 10 years, it was such a special thing,’’ he said.
They spent three days together in April and the Walkers are going back and taking more family, 18 in all.
Walker once asked his father if his plane was ever hit on any of those dozens and dozens of missions.
“Every time,’’ his dad said. Once a projectile came up between his feet and made a hole in the cockpit over his head.
He wishes he had asked his father more, but the former pilot didn’t talk about the war. Lt. Walker won an Air Medal with two bronze oak leaf clusters and two silver oak leaf clusters. Those oak leaf clusters mean he won the equivalent of 13 Air Medals.
Not that he heard that from his dad. He discovered the citations after his father’s death.
“It’s been nice,’’ he said, “to share this with my new brother.”