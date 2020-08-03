We hear the doom and gloom of the coronavirus, that it will be years before we recover economically, that we as a nation will never be the same.
I reckon not. But I’m not the same in 2020 as I was in 2019. I expected that.
I didn’t expect to be under house arrest for months with shackles I can’t even see. But I was a willing inmate. I went along quietly although not a model prisoner. I escaped frequently and went grocery shopping with Vonette, who probably enjoyed some of the change. She no longer had to worry about me getting into prolonged conversations in the chips aisle because I was trying to socially distance myself from everyone not just those with splendid column ideas. After all, anyone could be an asymptomatic spreaders.
So what’s the most published mug shot of the year? Donald Trump, of course, but not far behind is the novel coronavirus, which looks like a ball designed for a game involving Velcro. I can’t tell you if it’s a good likeness.
We ventured out for essentials including enough toilet paper to equip every fraternity at UGA that thinks TP-ing a sorority house is the absolute height of hilarity.
Your favorite college football team may go undefeated this year because they may not play a game. We got word this week that the Georgia-Georgia Tech game will be a casualty because the Southeastern Conference will play only conference games.
In the South, we thought the coronavirus was as dead as Vanderbilt’s national championship hopes, but here it is and the responsible among us are wearing masks in the hottest part of the year.
Who knew there would be a day when you could walk into a bank wearing a mask and the teller would happily give you money?
Everyone wore masks Saturday morning on St. Simons at the first yard sale I’ve seen since early March. A few blocks away, however, I spotted what appeared to be another patio spousal haircut.
I admit I don’t always wear one. It’s hard enough to talk through a mask, let alone eat and drink. I’m fortunate that at my breakfast hang-out that we have plenty of room as we discuss the topics of the day. Not really. We talk about who’s catching fish, mostly, because we aren’t going.
We’ve gotten some new diners because their favorite haunts are still closed to inside dining.
The guys who had gathered every morning at the Hardee’s in town, where it’s now take-out only, have worked around it. They buy their biscuits and coffee and form a circle of folding chairs in a far corner of the parking lot.
They don’t let the rain stop them. They set up a canopy and carry on.
Friday, the sun was out a little bit and the club was sitting in the shadow of an F-250. Harry Easterling, Denny Strickland and Ron Bolz probably led the migration outdoors.
“You can’t let a little pandemic stop you,’’ Easterling said.
It has all the necessary elements, Easterling said, “a lot of fresh air and a lot of bull.’’
There’s not only figurative bull there’s also some literal gull, dropped without warning by the birds wheeling overhead waiting for someone to drop a piece of biscuit. A gull jettisoned some extra weight onto a leg of Bolz’s shorts, and he didn’t take it well.
There are also, a member said, “A lot of half truths.”
Well, if you add up three comments, that’s 1 ½ truths so you’re in positive territory. By the time they fold their chairs, they’ve uttered the equivalent of dozens of truths.
They sat shaking their heads over the madness in Seattle and Portland.
The riots may be way across country but everyone in the parking lot has a stake because they paid taxes that built the federal building in Portland, the target of the intended arson.
David Humphry sat apart from the crowd with his folding chair between a car and pickup truck talking to the drivers. When the car and truck left, Humphry rejoined he crowd leaving unguarded a circle of stale Cheetohs one of the drivers had dumped. He wasn’t 10 feet away when the gulls formed a feathery, wing-flapping scrum leaving not one orange speck.
The parking lot sages have more in common than conservative politics. Poor Bubba Wallace Jr., a NASCAR driver, is disliked by some while most still like the Dales Earnhardt, Junior and the late Senior. Wallace is OK, but your better Bubbas drive Fords.
Although they are close philosophically, they are adequately distanced socially so they don’t need to wear masks. Saturday morning Denzil Sellers took no chances and wore one. The 92-year-old Riley Johnson doesn’t.
It’s hard to figure how people figure masks are threats to their their basic liberties. Early on a guy showed up at a store where he was asked why he wasn’t wearing a mask. He answered, “Because I woke up free in America.”
I assume he’s still waking up free, but some folks who went about stubbornly unmasked are no longer with us.
Until the coronavirus ends, the morning crowd has found a happy enough accommodation. In a few months, it’s going to get cold and they’ll want to be back at their regular tables safe from the chilly wind and the gulls.