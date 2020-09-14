Cramping leg muscles and an upset stomach aren’t high on most people’s bucket list. But it’s the price Jeff Roberts knew in advance would likely come with an item on his and so it did about 8:45 a.m. Saturday.
That was minutes after he ran onto a strip of grass near the Jekyll Island convention center and trotted into a sign that said “FINISH” in the middle and “124th Boston Marathon 2020,’’ along the top.
That’s right. The “Bahston” Marathon on Jekyll Island.
That it could be run on a barrier island in Georgia nearly five months after the traditional Patriot’s Day was explained across the bottom of that finish sign that friends Kai Munshi and Preston Powers held. “Virtual Experience,’’ it said, thanks to the coronavirus, which canceled not only the April 20 date but also the Sept. 14 makeup date.
The sponsoring Boston Athletic Association allowed anyone in the field to run a virtual race on a certified marathon course anywhere in the world. That’s how thousands around the world have run a Boston equivalency in all sorts of conditions from biting cold to searing heat. That’s also how FBI Special Agent Jeffery Roberts, race number 8345, came to get out of bed before 4 a.m. Saturday and start running into the darkness at 5:30 a.m. with a headlamp. With him were his coach, Rogelio Quintanar, leading on a bicycle, and Steven Fletcher, who came from Phoenix, Ariz., to pace him. Quintanar, who also coaches the Brunswick High cross country team and other private clients, kept Roberts supplied with water from his bicycle.
“We’re calling it the Boston Marathon Southern Edition minus the hills plus the humidity. Maybe it’ll balance out,” he said.
It was 83 degrees with humidity like that of a football locker room during the post-game showers. That heat didn’t bother Fletcher who runs when it’s 103 degrees in the desert, but the humidity wiped him out early. Roberts is accustomed to it. He sometimes runs in the mid-afternoon in July. Fletcher was back at the end, however, pacing Roberts along the last six miles to help him to his second best ever marathon time at 3:13.
Roberts’ best time was the one that qualified him for Boston, a 3:06 he ran at Myrtle Beach in 2019. Both would qualify him for the next Boston Marathon in his age group. He’s 44 now and will be 45 by then.
“I’m glad that’s over, I’ll be honest with you,’’ he said after a little recovery and before his second round of cramped calf muscles. “They always seem like a great idea until mile 23.”
Had it been Boston in April, it would have likely been in the 50s with 70 percent humidity.
Runners from about 100 nations ran virtual Bostons, but there was also another team with a local on it. The Boston Athletic Association named Ahmaud Arbery the 25th member of its honorary team saying, “everyone should be able to advance their well being by running safely and without fear of descriminatioin of any kind … this year, we run for Ahmaud.”
Eric Bumgartner of St. Simons also qualified, but he didn’t run with Roberts. He has more important things to think about. He and his wife, Christy, are expecting their first child about the same time as the deadline for virtual Boston.
He was as disappointed as Roberts for not having the whole race five months behind him and his finisher’s medal on display.
“I’ve been trying to do this 10 years,’’ he said.
He qualified three times, but having a good enough time doesn’t guarantee a spot in the field. He qualified on the number in spring 2019 in a marathon in Ventura, Calif.
But it’s just not Boston.
“I was supposed to run the New York Marathon in 2012,” he said, but Hurricane Sandy canceled it.
Getting in the field with a race number is also no guarantee.
“I’ve trained for so many marathons. Getting to the starting line healthy is the most difficult part,’’ he said.
But he’s healthy now and late last week said he planned to go out and cover the distance on roads he likes so “they’ll send me my medal and my T-shirt.” He will unless there’s a delightful obstacle, as he put it, “If I don’t have a baby.”
By the way, to his and Christy’s everlasting credit, they’ll know their baby’s gender when the obstetrician announces it in the delivery room.
If they’re in the dark on whether it’s a son or daughter, Roberts was in the literal dark as he ran his first miles.
And as Fletcher said, having a headlamp doesn’t help much in overcoming the automatic drop in pace over the uncertainty of where your foot is falling in the dark. The only other illumination was some scattered streetlights, a few porch lights, a quarter moon and a brightly shining Venus. There was a pretty good breeze, sometimes a wind, throughout his run and there was the crash of waves on the beach as he ran through the marsh along the bike paths beside Beachview. The course doubles back on itself and passes through Clam Creek park early before looping around the south and north ends and finishing in the commercial district near where it started.
Boston has its landmark town signs along the way like Hopkinton, Ashland, Framingham and Brookline. When he would have been running in Framingham, Mass., Roberts was crossing the humpbacked wooden bridge over Clam Creek on Jekyll. He didn’t have to chug up the hills of Newton beginning at mile 16 or, after running 20 miles, have to climb Heartbreak Hill. Instead he ran on a flat concrete bike path which any real runner will tell you is harder than an asphalt road.
Instead of the “scream tunnel’’ of Wellesley College women lining the route, he heard the wind and his Fletcher’s feet hitting the concrete.
At the finish, Courtney, his wife of 14 years, was waiting. Watching Roberts compete doesn’t seem to get old for her.
“I knew I married a marathoner,’’ she said.
Their 12-year-old daughter, however, decided to stay in bed.
As happy as he was with his finish, Roberts couldn’t help but check the weather in Boston.
“It’s 50 degrees there,’’ he said. “Perfect marathon weather.”
Maybe. But a mile is a mile, and he ran every inch of 26.2 of them. He’s wanted to run Boston ever since he started running, and there’s a Patriot’s Day on the 2021 calendar.