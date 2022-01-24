Recently,the Glynn County Bar Association unanimously selected lawyer Doug Alexander as the recipient of the 2021 Liberty Bell Award. The award recognizes an attorney who “has promoted better understanding of the rule of law, encouraged greater respect for law and the courts, stimulated a sense of civic responsibility, or contributed to good government in the community,’’ the bar association said.
This year’s award recognizes Alexander’s many years of work with Georgia Legal Services and his continuing pro bono work for the homeless at The Well.
Years ago, a Mr. Seawright tried to convince several fellow South Carolinians he had compressed about 103 years of accomplishments into his 75 years. Called out on his bad math, Mr. Seawright responded, “And that ain’t all I done, neither.”
In Alexander’s case, the Bar Association’s praise falls short of all he’s done.
He may be best known for suing counties over their less than humane treatment of jail inmates, some of whom suffered rotten living conditions without ever having been convicted of any crime. It was just their lot that they couldn’t make bail, so they had to wait.
Alexander got a lot of criticism in the 1980s and 1990s for getting rich suing county governments. If he got rich, he hid it well.
The reason he was able to work at Georgia Legal Services and to take on those jail suits was because he had first spent 24 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a lieutenant colonel in the Office of Special Investigations. He had enlisted as one of 40 charter members of the 129th Aircraft Control and Warning Unit in the Georgia Air Guard on St. Simons, an outfit since renamed and relocated at Glynco.
At the rank of staff sergeant, he went to Officers Candidate School and came out as a second lieutenant and rose through the ranks. After the Air Force, he went to law school at the University of Oklahoma, which is a long way from his native St. Simons.
He had been assigned to Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City three times, enough to establish residency and make him eligible for in-state tuition. After graduating in 1980, he came home to care for his step-mother after his father died and went to work as a staff attorney for Georgia Legal Services and ultimately managing attorney.
Georgia Legal Services helps the poor who can’t afford lawyers, most recently helping them work through evictions during the pandemic.
The pay wasn’t great, but it didn’t matter because he had a military retirement check every month. He went into private practice after President Reagan cut what was then Legal Aid’s budget.
“I didn’t have to have a lot of income from my law practice. I could do some things other guys couldn’t do,’’ he said.
He saw horrible conditions in jails and filed federal suits to get them changed. He sued Glynn County several times, then McIntosh and Charlton counties.
“I was going to sue Camden, but they saw me coming and they built a new jail. The same thing happened in Jesup,’’ he said. He also scared Brantley County into action.
“I compared them to the Mexican jails you saw in John Wayne movies,’’ he said.
Conditions were indeed grim. The walls of the Glynn County jail were stained brown from cigarette tar. In some county lockups toilets didn’t work and some inmates slept on floors, if they could sleep at all.
He had a sympathetic judge because of the accuracy of some German pilots during World War II. Anthony Alaimo was a copilot on an Air Force bomber that got shot down in the North Sea on its way to a target in Europe. Pulled from the water, Alaimo became a German POW. He escaped three times, and succeeded on the third.
Having spent time in German POW camps, “Tony Alaimo knew what prison was like. He told me several times, ‘Alexander, if they do the crime, they’re going to do the time, but you’ve got to treat them like human beings.’”
Ultimately, Glynn County build a new jail with room for its inmates and better facilities from the kitchen to the laundry and with a law library, which Alaimo agreed they needed to work on their defenses.
Sheriff Thomas “Slick” Jones was in office at the time and part of the settlement was that Glynn County would hire a good jail administrator. That’s how the recently retired Ron Corbett came to Glynn County and was so astonishingly competent that Sheriffs Wayne V. Bennett and Neal Jump kept him as their top administrator.
Alexander was on the committee that selected Corbett and says it’s among the best things he ever did.
But he didn’t argue in front of Alaimo in jail suits alone. The bar association called Alexander “a champion for the voiceless.”
In at least one case, the defendant had a voice and used it. A U.S. magistrate appointed Alexander to represent Sanderson Beck, one of many anti-nuke protesters who trespassed onto Kings Bay.
Having spent 10 weeks in jail, Beck came before Alaimo for sentencing.
“He had a rap sheet about as long as your arm,’’ Alexander said.
Indeed, in his writings Beck admitted he had been arrested 44 times between December 1987 and August 1988. Given some time to speak before sentencing, Beck pacing back and forth in his sandals, accused Alaimo of not listening and, weeping, said, “I keep talking hoping I’ll say one thing that will pierce your cold, steel heart.”
Although that sounded a little like a Hank Williams song, Alaimo interrupted and addressed Alexander who was still standing with Beck.
“Mr. Alexander, this is apparently going to take some time. Would you like to have a seat?” Alaimo asked.
“I would, your honor,’’ Alexander replied.
Alaimo then said, “Please proceed, Mr. Beck,’’ turning those unblinking eyes back to him.
Beck had figured Alaimo would pronounce the maximum 6-month sentence. He was wrong in his math. Alaimo gave him 18, and he did his time in Texarkana, the toughest federal prison, Alexander said.
Now 88, Alexander says he’s “still kicking.” He and fellow lawyer Beth Boone go to The Well and listen to any complaint the homeless clients have. Most can’t qualify for public housing because they have pending warrants. Boone and Alexander track down the warrants and, in some cases, get them resolved and get them a roof over their heads.
“I’ve always tried to help those less fortunate,’’ he said.
There’s job security in that, but the pay’s not great. But for Alexander it’s always been enough.