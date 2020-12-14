The building that was once the loudest place in Woodbine now may be the quietest.
The former fire department on East 3th Street where trucks once tore out with sirens blaring is now home to books and usually a couple of masked librarians. It also has one of the more attractive and modern interiors around with its stylish gray paint and metal-roofed awnings over the windows and doors. And the gray granite counter tops carry out the design theme.
“I call it the Joanna Gaines effect,’’ said assistant manager Tiffany Levin.
Joanna and Chip Gaines are rehabbed household names from the “Fixer Upper” show on HGTV. They work wonders on the houses in Waco, Texas, and wonders were indeed worked on the former fire department.
Formerly if Woodbinians — or is it Woodbinites? — wanted books, they had to drive to libraries on Gross Road in Kingsland or to St. Marys. They also had the option of buying them, but that’s not always an option for the voracious readers who would buy a house payment worth of books each month.
“We have one regular who’s in every week. She’s a very sweet lady. She gets five or six books,’’ Levin said.
Families with children are among the regulars, including one with three generations that come together.
Among the kids’ collection is a shelf of equally slim biographies of the 44 presidents from Washington through Obama. One imagines that the 45th and current president will insist his be thicker. Say what you want about Trump, but his hair looks a lot better than Franklin Pierce’s did.
Levin and the other librarian, Tara Ball, said Chester A. Arthur’s biography is wrong in asserting he was “Father of the Navy.” That distinction goes to John Paul Jones, said Levin, a former sailor herself.
Actually, Arthur was the father of the “steel Navy’’ because he instituted the construction of steel warships, gunboats and rams during his presidency from 1881 until 1885.
The library has a lot of empty shelves, and not because of social distancing. The books it has, however, are mostly new. People donated books for years before the library had a home, but most of those were sold to raise money to buy new books.
Levin said they would appreciate donations but can’t take any because of coronavirus restrictions.
They have a lot of Stuart Woods and James Patterson, a little Tom Clancey and some Stephen King, all the stuff you’d expect. I didn’t notice if they had the greats of Georgia such as Flannery O’Conner and Margaret Mitchell. On the day I visited, the library had perhaps the greatest piece of American fiction ever, “To Kill a Mockingbird,’’ but not the other, Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” But we live in an age when if you mention Twain many think of Shania.
I’m sure they had some good Dr. Suess, stacked on the shelves, not lying round loose.
His full name was Theodore Seuss Guisel, knowing which makes all of us wisel.
Sorry. Couldn’t help myself.
The library is a humble place, but it will have an impact.
People ask me how I got into writing. The answer is I got into by reading and, uncharacteristically, listening.
When I was a kid, I’d listen to my grandpa as we sat waiting on a bank of Hartwell Lake waiting for a fish to bite. He told me about taking my three uncles to a ball game in Royston in his old Model A, of getting a lifetime expulsion from school for finally fighting back at a rich farmer’s son who shoved him around every day and working in the cotton fields and mills.
My grandma told me how as a teenager she’d look across a big pasture watching for him to wave his big bandana, a signal he would come courting after supper. She told of their first house when she chinked the big cracks between the floor planks to keep out the cold while he was out in an ice storm with an ax cutting pine saplings for firewood to keep them and their baby daughter, my aunt Ruby Nell, from freezing.
But I was also influenced by the Anderson County library’s bookmobile where as an eighth-grader I checked out “The Bounty Trilogy,’’ “The Yearling,” “The Complete Sherlock Holmes” and discovered Hemingway, Twain and others.
When I read the words in those books, pictures formed in my head. Sometimes, the people you imagine don’t match someone else’s idea. I wonder if I had read “To Kill A Mockingbird’’ before I saw the movie if the Atticus Finch I imagined would resemble Gregory Peck. Those books set me on a course I’m still on, and I didn’t realize it then.
I think some child will pull inspiration off the shelves of a little library that the people of Woodbine worked so hard to get.
They have a little Tom Clancey and, amazingly, only one book by Steve Berry, “The King’s Deception.” That’s odd considering that before he began to write fiction, Berry practiced law at the courthouse a few blocks away where his witnesses swore to tell the whole truth and nothing but.
People like to say, “You can’t make this stuff up.”
Sure you can, and people have. They can also write the truth, and people have.
That’s in the books in a little library that was once a firehouse in a town where people prize words on pages.