A couple of things have happened lately that made me think, one being a sine die to die for.
Sine die is what the speaker of the Georgia House says when he gavels the 40-day legislative session to a close. It’s Latin and means with business concluded, the session is adjourned for the year lest there be a special session for pressing business such as making gun ownership mandatory.
We tend to pronounce it sigh-nee die in Georgia, which, the always 100 percent correct internet tells me, is wrong. The audio on an internet dictionary says it’s “Sin-uh dee-ah’’ or something like that. That first syllable is fittingly pronounced sin as in transgression.
Let me go off on a tangent. Tangent is Latin for rabbit trail. I remember a decade or more ago, a home-schooled student was refused credit for his Latin at what is now College of Coastal Georgia. The registrar said the student probably got all the grammar and spelling right, but there was no way to tell if the applicant learned the correct pronunciation.
I’m not sure anyone is sure of the correct pronunciation of that dead language. Things tend to change over time.
But I digress, there are some moves afoot, mostly from liberal pundits, for a full-time Georgia General Assembly. I cannot imagine what it would be like to have state political news hitting us every day as we do now with Washington.
Others argue the $17,432 annual pay isn’t enough for the work legislators do, or as some see it, I among them, the damage they cause.
Maine, Nebraska, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina and South Dakota all pay less. New Hampshire pays $200 for a two-year term. I guess if you brag about being a public servant in New Hampshire they make sure you mean it.
New York pays $110,000 and California $110,459, which is not surprising at all. The puzzling one is Louisiana where state senators pull down $16,800 and House members get $6,000 more.
I hope we don’t make the mistake of going full-time. Nothing is better for the ears of taxpayers than sine die. As for the pay, I’m not sure I would spend 40 days in Atlanta for $17,432. But they all knew the job was dangerous when they took it. To our government leaders, I plead don’t let sine die die.
Locally, the county has sued the owners of the Golden Ray, Hyundai Glovis and others over the damage from the September 2019 capsizing of the enormous vessel and the cleanup that may not have gone as planned. There was a huge and highly entertaining fire, oil leaks and one spill that fouled the beaches.
The county says it wants compensation for the cost of continuing cleanups of oil and wreckage and damage to public and private land.
One puzzling claim is damages for lost tourism. As our darling 3-year-old granddaughter likes to say, “That’s just crazy.”
That big ship lying on its side was responsible for a lot of visitors. People from Waycross, Alma, Douglas, Homerville and points beyond drove to the pier to look at it, some of them older people who were pushed onto the pier in wheelchairs or who needed canes and walkers. Most of those had no intentions of coming to St. Simons.
I spoke with a man who drove from north of Dublin after an appointment at the Carl Vinson VA medical center just to see the Golden Ray, and he did it more than once. He told me he would probably just spend 15 minutes before driving home once he bought gas. His plan was foiled because he got into a longish conversation with a retired ship captain who, like many others, drove from Jacksonville to see it.
Also, the cleanup crews made an enormous economic impact. Take Epworth-by-the-Sea which does a lot of group business. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down all large gatherings for a period of two years, but the cleanup contractors took over Epworth and housed and essentially quarantined their workers there during the pandemic. If they weren’t on a boat or at facilities at the port, they were at Epworth. Also, some local restaurants provided meals that were boated out to the cleanup crews.
Many of them also pulled their campers to town and stayed at local RV parks, some for months on end.
When I heard about this suit, I immediately thought of one the county filed against the former owners of the LCP Superfund site, some of which is occupied by the most recent county jail. The county sued, for among other things, the loss of property tax revenue due to diminished property values.
The irony is that when the Georgia Environmental Protection Division was considering pulling LCP’s discharge permits and shutting it down, some county commissioners, business types and others got aboard a plane provided by the late Jack Mills and flew to Atlanta and asked the state to keep the polluting plant open because of all the jobs that would be lost.
The state shut it down, and some LCP executives and others went to prison. Some went who shouldn’t have. Others should have gone but didn’t.
Meanwhile, the cleanup continues.