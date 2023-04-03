It was a big week for opening and closings with a couple of significant phrases.

The Georgia General Assembly, a gathering of elected representative from, generally, red counties and big blue cities throughout the state, closed with the pounding of an oversize gavel and a mispronounced shout of “Sine Die.” I think that means “Ain’t nobody got time for that.”

More from this section

Rally calls for arrests in Lehrkamp case

Rally calls for arrests in Lehrkamp case

Denise O'Neal marched up Mallery Street Saturday with two teenage girls yelling "Justice for Trent" hoping that the girls and all youths can learn a lesson from the story of Trent Lehrkamp.

Rally calls for arrests in Lehrkamp case

Rally calls for arrests in Lehrkamp case

Denise O'Neal marched up Mallery Street Saturday with two teenage girls yelling "Justice for Trent" hoping that the girls and all youths can learn a lesson from the story of Trent Lehrkamp.