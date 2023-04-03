It was a big week for opening and closings with a couple of significant phrases.
The Georgia General Assembly, a gathering of elected representative from, generally, red counties and big blue cities throughout the state, closed with the pounding of an oversize gavel and a mispronounced shout of “Sine Die.” I think that means “Ain’t nobody got time for that.”
And on Thursday in 16 Major League parks around the country, they shouted “Play Ball” on opening day.
Adam Wainwright, 41, opened the St. Louis Cardinals’ game against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays by singing the National Anthem. He threw his teammates a big sweeping curve because they didn’t see that one coming. One local music critic said he got a little pitchy, which I thought was appropriate given his profession.
The opening of the baseball season and the closing of the General Assembly both came with new rules.
Baseball now has a pitch clock, which is intended to shorten games to something bearable. The national pastime, it appears, was taking much time and fans spent lost patience.
In 1901, an average baseball game lasted an hour and 50 minutes and the New York Giants and Philadelphia Phillies played a game in 51 minutes in 1919. That game was played, however, before Velcro so batters didn’t have to constantly adjust their gloves and contemplate the beauty of the barrels of their bats. Also pitchers didn’t have to stand on the mound and ponder everything from the relative humidity to the value of their energy stocks between pitches.
Under the new rule, pitchers have 15 seconds to throw if the bases are empty and 20 if there’s a runner. The batter must be ready to hit with no fewer than eight seconds on the clock. If the pitcher’s to slow, he gets and automatic ball and a violating batter gets a strike called.
On opening day, games lasted 2:45, about 25 minutes less than 2022’s average of 3:11. That’s still longer than the 1960 average of 2:30.
It wasn’t just opening day in the bigs. Glynn County’s kids opened their recreational seasons last week. Our 7-year-old grandson, Benjamin, didn’t get to play because he’s recovering from a tonsillectomy, but his team got mercy ruled with him whispering support.
His mom, our daughter Jessica, said it reminded her of the Optimists, her first softball team.
They didn’t do well, but they tried mightily.
I even made up a few cheers.
“We are the Optimists,
The glass is half full.
Think you can beat us?
That’s a bunch of bull.”
As I said, it was tough season, but I had a cheer for that, too.
“We are the Optimists,
Our clouds are silver lined.
Even when we’ve lost,
We’ve never whined.”
At least the kids didn’t whine much. They left it to us, their parents.
When Jessica played high school softball at Glynn Academy, home plate umpire Frank Williams once called her out at first. It was close, and Tommy Gleaton agreed with me that she was safe. Tommy shared that view in his quiet way.
When Frank came over to the dugout for water, he said, “Tommy, that call might have been wrong, but that call stuck didn’t it?”
The St. Simons Island rec teams had their annual opening day Saturday with a 9:30 a.m. parade from the village to Butler Field where some played their first games. It was a disorganized mob at the start, or so it appeared, but Jordan Sasser, manager of the athletics program, directed the county’s old red fire truck to near the front and everyone fell in behind the police and fire sirens with the players walking behind their banners. The village, which had been packed with kids, parents and grandparents, was cleared in about seven minutes.
They made that walk from park to park as people on the sidewalks celebrated the annual rite of spring.
Sasser could have been the poster child for that Optimist team. Asked if he saw his glass as half full or half empty, he said, “I’m a cup runneth over kind of guy.” He said he hopes something from his cup gets on other people so they can enjoy it, too.
About those people who did some somber business up in the state capitol and who were undoubtedly no less delighted when it was over. One thing they did\ was to pass a law requiring cities to enforce laws against camping on sidewalks. They also forbade agencies from dumping the homeless in cities that have services for them. I had one homeless man tell me the Savannah police gave him a ride to Brunswick for alcohol rehab. That was years ago, he relapsed and was hear for months. The folks in Savannah did not call to inquire about his welfare.
Those laws may mean Brunswick’s sidewalks will be a bit more pleasant, at least someday.
OK. So that was a bummer, enough to empty half your glass.
Nevertheless, one season ended with a “Sine Die” as another began with “Play ball,” and Sunday is Easter, a time when we professing Christians celebrate The Resurrection and everlasting life.
Our cups runneth over. If anyone tells you otherwise, lovingly tell them “Sine Die.”