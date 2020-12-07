There’s not much remarkable about the Confederate statue in Hanover Square. It’s like a lot of others standing silent sentry in city squares and parks around the South.
Most bear little resemblance to the men and boys who fought and died for the Confederacy. Those soldiers probably looked like that statue when they marched out of town, but by the end of the war their tattered uniforms hung from skinny scarecrow frames and some charged Union lines barefoot.
When the Ladies Memorial Association of Brunswick Georgia erected it in 1902, they said it “was a tribute of love … to the heroes of the Confederacy.” They proclaimed that devotion in an inscription carved onto the base of the statue shaded by live oaks. These days, it doesn’t get as much love.
With the exception of Johnny Cason, the Brunswick City Commission voted to remove the statue from city property. If there were any association members left, Brunswick could tell them to come get their statue off city property, but, alas, they lie somewhere marked by their own monuments.
There’s a fly in the ointment — likely a temporary one — in the form of a suit that Bennie Williams, who is a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, filed in Superior Court. Removing the statue would result in “immediate and irreparable injury for which monetary compensation would not alone be sufficient,” the suit says. One imagines, however, a little monetary compensation would not be turned down.
This suit was filed by Clyde Wayne Royals, a lawyer with offices in Douglas and Waycross and once a thorn in the side of Lace Futch, chairman of the Atkinson County Commission. Before that, Futch was mayor of Willacoochee for 18 years and executive director of what was then the Regional Development Commission in Waycross for another 18.
Futch and Royals got crossways back in the early ‘80s when Royals was a new lawyer. As Futch tells it, Royals’ wife lost her job as the postmistress in Willacoochee and Royals blamed him.
Royals filed a petition in Superior Court accusing Futch of a crime of moral turpitude. Under Georgia law, that would have made Futch ineligible to hold office. Futch didn’t conceal the fact that as a younger man he had taken some steaks from his workplace and got caught.
The kicker came when someone fired a shotgun into a Black woman’s house in Willacoochee. Futch opined it was the sort of thing you could expect from the KKK and there was no place for that kind of behavior in Willacoochee.
Offended, Bill Wilkinson, Imperial Wizard of the Knights of Ku Klux Klan, came from Denham Springs, La., to Willacoochee and demanded a retraction. Futch said he invited Wilkinson into his office and after a calm discussion declined to retract anything. Wilkinson led a KKK rally in the Kirkland community the next day and Futch held firm.
“Nobody bothered them. They did their march and left and that was fine with me,’’ Futch said.
Futch said he was never mad with Royals and they’re neighbors in the country. When they ran into each other at the funeral home a few days ago, “We shook hands,” he said.
Royals also ran against Futch once and got 91 votes. Futch said he got about 10 times as many.
Although Willacoochee is a small place, Futch became nationally known as mayor after Lewis Grizzard wrote about having a few beers with him in the No Name Bar. Soon after, Futch and the bar were on the front page of The LA Times. Futch once sat in the bar with another columnist who will remain nameless in case his mama reads this. Futch has owned the No Name Bar for years, but it’s no longer a bar.
“I rent it out for birthday parties, receptions and that kind of thing. I make more money off of it now than I ever did renting it out as a bar,’’ he said.
But Willacoochee wasn’t Clyde Wayne Royals’ last rally. Tim Gilmore, a Jacksonville author, wrote about Wilkinson and Royals holding a five-klansman rally in front of the Duval County courthouse — about the same time as the Kirkland festivities — to protest Sheriff Dale Carson’s firing of an officer he learned was the kleagle of a KKK klavern. Wilkinson and Royals, whom Gilmore said was a Grand Titan of Georgia, didn’t think that was a firing offense. Gilmore seemed to delight in writing that a Black woman snatched the hood off Royals’ head and paraded around the street while the klansmen hid in a courthouse bathroom. I called Royals’ offices at least three times for this column and didn’t get a call back.
To his credit, Royals has not marched with the klan for more than three decades and, as evidenced by Williams’ suit, continues to practice law.
In the statue suit, Royals asks the court for a temporary restraining order against the city. The city has actually restrained itself by making the removal contingent on the disposition of pending cases on the removal of Confederate statues in other jurisdictions. A 2019 Georgia law forbids removing the statues.
Mayor Cornell Harvey has pledged, “We’re going to forge on.” Actually, they’re going to forge in place for now.
Until recently, the statue stood mostly ignored in the park where Newcastle Street completes its segue from a busy four-lane to a quiet city street.
One writer said the statue has stood “valiantly,’’ but stone tends to stay where you put it. This one is standing indifferently and is every bit as valiant as the lime rock in my driveway.