It is every doting mother’s dream to have her grown children living nearby and bringing the grandchildren by for visits or for Sunday dinner after church.
The late Florien West Jones had other ideas for the five children she and her husband Sandy Jones reared in Darien beginning during the Great Depression. One of the five, Alberta “Ms. Wink” Mabry remembers what her mother always said: “Get your education and get as far away from here as you can.”
All of them, two boys and three girls, took it to heart and left Darien and headed north to New York City. Only Mabry has come back and only because she didn’t want to lose the corner lot her mother had worked so hard to buy. She lives on it in a spacious and meticulously neat double-wide mobile home off Trumbull Street.
Her older brother, Harold Edward Jones, died Sept. 24, at his home in Trumbull, Conn., a community just off the coast of Long Island Sound. His family brought him back fulfilling his wish that his ashes be returned to Darien. After a family memorial service Sunday morning at Skipper’s Seafood, Mabry said they would carry it farther and bury his ashes beside their mother in the Upper Mentionville Cemetery off the Old River Road in Darien. The cemetery is near Todd Grant Elementary, the once segregated school for African Americans, where the Jones children were educated before their parents separated and their mother moved them to Brunswick.
After his graduation from segregated Risley High School, Harold Jones moved to New York, where his oldest sibling, Mary Jane Wright, had taken up residence. He got a job washing laboratory glassware at Jacoby Hospital in the Bronx before getting a promotion to laboratory technician. He got his college education at Hunter College and then his law degree at City University of New York School of Law at Queens College.
His first job as an attorney was in labor law for Local 1199, a union representing pharmacy workers from druggists to soda jerks. Then he moved on to the family law court in the Bronx advocating for women and children until his retirement, Mabry said.
The younger siblings always had help from the older Jones children once they reached New York, Mabry said.
“We all helped each other,’’ she said.
Her brother helped her get a scholarship to a two-year college that paid for tuition and books and that came with a modest stipend. By then, her own marriage had broken up and she was raising three young children alone. That’s why it took her four years to get an associate’s degree. She worked as a hospital technician in New York before retiring and moving back to Darien where she took up residence on the ground her mother told her children to “get away from...”
Their mother wanted more for her children than she ever had or that they could get in Georgia.
“She had a sixth grade education, had to clean White people’s houses and wash their clothes,’’ she said.
Darien was dominated by the seafood industry then with shrimp boats lining the waterfront. Now, that waterfront bluff is home to a burgeoning hospitality industry with hotels, condos, high dollar restaurants and trendy shops that sell wine and cheese.
For the Jones children, the hospitality had stopped when the White store owners handed them back their change.
“It was Jim Crow days. We could buy ice cream at Rogers Drugs, but we had to go under the bridge to eat it,’’ she said.
In those days, the U.S. 17 bridge over the Darien River was wooden, and the Jones siblings would lick their cones in its shade and feed the pigeons.
She would always look wistfully at the stools in Rogers where White people sat and ate in indoor comfort.
“I always wanted to sit on one of those stools. I never did,’’ she said.
The Jones kids made “our little money” going into the woods and picking deer tongue, she said. They dried the aromatic leaves in their front yard and sold it to suppliers for tobacco companies that used it as an additive in cigarettes. They also picked cucumbers and lettuce at the farm N.Y. Yankees owner Tillinghast L’Hommedieu Huston had operated on Butler Island.
The Jones children didn’t spend all their money at Rogers. Sometimes they’d hop on the Greyhound bus and ride to Brunswick and buy popcorn and sodas at the Kress five-and-dime, but they couldn’t sit on those stools either.
But one-by-one, they left that discrimination behind and moved to New York City where they made their ways to success. At the same time, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., with whom Harold Jones shared a Jan. 15 birthday, was marching, speaking and writing letters from jail to roll away segregation in the South.
On Harold Jones’ birthday, the Joneses and their descendants gathered at Skippers where Mabry, as the eldest and the remaining matriarch of the family, led the story-telling about her late brother and their family. They poured libations, Mabry said, to honor him and others who had gone on before. The drinks could be anything from wine to juice to water, but she said they would pour some of her brother’s favorite Diet Coke.
At last he’s home in a place that denied him, his parents and his brother and sisters the Southern hospitality they extended even to strangers as long as they were White.
He found peace and prosperity in the North. May he finally rest in peace at home at his mother’s side.