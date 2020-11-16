I became hooked on “Jeopardy!” when I was 14. That was in 1964 when the Merv Griffin invention and production premiered with Art Fleming as its host.
It was odd. Contestants in all other game shows answered questions, estimated prices or chose between doors one, two or three. Jeopardy players responded to clues, hard clues, with questions.
I suppose you could call it trivia, but there was some academic stuff such as obscure elements on the periodic table.
I started watching from the kitchen in my grandma’s house that overlooked some of the cotton fields she and my grandpa had worked. When they were chopping or picking cotton, grandma would walk up the hill to their house about 10 a.m. Just over an hour later, grandpa and the rest of us would follow because dinner — as southern farm families called their noon meal — was on the table at 11:30.
She never got over that habit, and I fell into it after my mother, aunts and uncles unanimously elected me to go live with Granny after my grandpa died. I didn’t get a vote, but I moved in happily because — let’s put it in the form of a question — what young kid doesn’t want to live in a house with a doting grandparent and a big lake with hungry bass a short walk through the woods?
On mornings when I was home from school, I’d watch morning shows such as “I Love Lucie” and “The Dick VanDyke Show.” But “Jeopardy!” aired around noon, and I’d lean back from my plate and watch Jeopardy on the black-and-white TV I could see through the door.
I didn’t know many questions in those days, but I’ve gotten better with age mainly from reading, traveling and experience.
In a recent show, I ran the category on hymns, but likely would have gone 0-for-category had the topic been contemporary Christian music. I’ve even come up with correct questions on opera usually when I wildly guessed “What is LaScala” or “Who was Caruso.”
I can run the table on the Civil War, National Parks, old country music, old movies and baseball. Reading about Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Shoeless Joe, and Dizzy and Daffy Dean is somehow far more enjoyable that watching A-Rod, Clayton Kershaw and Kwang Hyun Kim play live.
I’ve also maxed out on author categories when the answers have been John Steinbeck, Mark Twain, Flannery O’Connor, Carson McCullers and a few others. That’s because I’ve found lists of Booker and Pulitzer winners, college reading lists and simply tried to Chekhov the boxes.
When you get to pop culture and modern music, I don’t have a question. If it’s science, recent Grammy and Oscar winners, presidents besides Washington, Lincoln, FDR, JFK, Nixon and Reagan, my response is, “Who cares?”
Jeopardy has blossomed with foreign versions, and Saturday Night Live did some great takeoffs, including most recently Black Jeopardy. So let’s play some local Jeopardy, shall we?
A: This project could take longer than World War II.
Q: What is L Street?
A: This is accepted as proof of residency to register to vote in Georgia.
Q: What is a Walmart receipt?
A: This tourist attraction on Georgia’s coast is considered by some as Stone Mountain by the Sea.
Q: What is the Golden Ray?
A: Some consider this event Georgia’s version of Christmas in July?
Q: What is the Masters in November?
A: In the past decade, many consider this annual appointment the most unstable position in the nation.
Q: What is Georgia Bulldog quarterback?
And some personal observations.
A: If Biden delivers this he will make a lot of people happy.
Q: What is a 15-minute State of the Union address, especially if he thinks the capital is Ottawa?
A: These are known for their lies, half truths, false promises and doom and gloom prophecies.
Q: What are Democratic or Republican responses to anything from the other party?
Jeopardy has enjoyed two runs, one from 1964 through 1974, with a one-year nighttime version from October 1978 until March 1979 after Sony Pictures bought the show. Fleming hosted both. It came back in syndication in 1984 with Trebek as its host, and he held the mic until his death eight days ago.
The new shows are on between the 6 p.m. news and the beginning of three hours of alleged network entertainment.
Although a few game shows remain, daytime has been taken over by reality TV, judges meting out pop culture justice and inane talk shows with the View setting the standard.
All TV could use more Alex Trebeks. He was respectful, courteous and smooth, and although he loved humor, he wasn’t very good at it.
He was, after all, Canadian.
Trebek worked up until the end of his life and recorded enough shows, we are told, to last through Christmas. I hope the show goes on with a replacement that, unlike the clues, we don’t question.
Meanwhile, the shows producers ended the Nov. 9 show with this: “Dedicated to Alex Trebek: Forever in our Hearts, Always our Inspiration.”
You can’t question that.