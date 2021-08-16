COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: 'It's a great honor,' says new harbor pilot

Gordon Strother Jr. had only to raise his right hand and read some lines from a single page, and he’d be a licensed pilot with the Brunswick Board of Pilotage Commissioners. That would authorize him to guide those enormous ships in and out of the harbor, through the channel at the offshore bar, between Jekyll and St. Simons, under the Sidney Lanier Bridge to Colonels Island and Brunswick.
Nothing to it. And so he began with, ““I, Gordon Strother Jr. appointed pilot for the port and harbor of Brunswick, do swear that I will faithfully, according to the best of my ability...”
It’s hard to say where he choked up but it was somewhere around “duties of pilot’’ and pledging he would “at all times — wind, weather, and health permitting — use my best efforts to go on board every vessel I shall see and conceive to be bound for, coming into, going out of, or underway within said port or harbor perform the duties of a pilot...”
That’s complicated language but not quite the King James Version.
Those watching the ceremony in the local office of the Georgia Ports Authority overlooking the sunlit East River told him to take his time. Commission Chairman Jim Royal took the oath from him and held it as he finished.
Standing later with his wife, the former Rebecca Gould, Strother said emotions surfaced he hadn’t expected, but it had been hard. He drove vessels to Gulf oil rigs, spent time in Baltimore and New York ports and studied text books and regulations.
Chief Pilot Edwin Fendig Jr. said he was in J.C. Strother Co. hardware store about five years ago when Gordon Strother Sr. asked about becoming a pilot.
He answered, “You’re a little long in the tooth.”
Not me, the elder Strother said. It was his son, Bug. Have him fill out an application, Fendig said.
The younger Strother did, but there wasn’t much to it, just a few sheets of paper. He would be competing with people with far more experience and education including graduates from the merchant marine academies.
“His only choice was to go from the deck up,’’ Fendig said. His brother Bruce, also a pilot like their father, Edwin Fendig Sr., told him to go to the Gulf of Mexico, drive some boats, get off the deck. He did, taking out about 975 vessels from Port Fourchon, La., supplying oil rigs offshore. He filed another application, an impressive one with some heft.
“I was out there almost five years,’’ he said.
Then he came back to Brunswick and worked on the harbor tugs pushing huge ships around. He and Rebecca Gould were married in December 2016. Their only dependent is Cathleen, a dog named after his favorite tug, an old girl built in 1965. Like the Strothers and Fendigs, the Goulds are among the oldest families on St. Simons and Glynn County.
The Strothers mainly sell lumber, hardware and building supplies, but you can get fishing gear and cast nets at their big white store in the village and a big pot for a low country boil.
Asked why he didn’t work there, Gordon Jr. said he never applied and was never asked. So he decided to become a pilot after his first job choice didn’t work out. He goes from avoiding water hazards to avoiding hazards in the water.
After playing golf for Auburn on scholarship, he played the mini-tours a couple of years. He said with understatement, “It’s tough.”
Perhaps not as tough as going from the hawse pipe, as they call the hole for anchor chain, to the bridge to pilot enormous ships into and out of the port. In addition to his blue water experience in the gulf, he served a three-year apprenticeship and a lot of time in the books and in class.
His work schedule was five weeks on, one off. During his off week, he took classes and studied at maritime schools and the Coast Guard.
“There wasn’t much time for play,’’ he said.
His real estate agent wife provided a lot of support, driving him to assignments, bringing fresh clothes when he needed them and a lot more.
His apprenticeship was served under an exacting taskmaster, who was a stickler for details. Martin McCormack, secretary/treasurer of the pilot commission, described his trainer as “a nit-picker. This guy is tough. That alone could put most people on medication.”
McCormack said the tough part was telling the other highly qualified applicants they weren’t selected, but that Strother was clearly the best choice.
The Port of Brunswick with the second busiest auto port on the East Coast needs a lot of pilots. There are times when there are three ships in the channel with pilots standing on the bridge with the captain and helmsman. They give instructions to get the ships safely past each other and to ensure a big ship doesn’t turn the T-shaped St. Simons Island pier into an I.
Edwin Fendig Sr. became a pilot in 1953 after the Korean War when the port wasn’t so busy.
“I think in 1955, there were zero ships,’’ he said.
“Dad’s last ship, he was 72,’’ said Edwin Jr., who entered an apprenticeship in 1978 and was licensed in 1984. Edwin Fendig Jr. said he took a similar route as his father and Strother working on boats and getting on ships. That was hard, but it’s harder now, he said.
There are seven pilots now, and they need at least one more, but Fendig said, “It’s going to take some time.”
There are a lot of ships now carrying thousands of vehicles each, tons of commodities and wood chips bound for Europe. Hundreds of jobs are dependent on Brunswick’s pilots doing their jobs well standing high in a vessel that several city blocks wouldn’t hold.
Strother was to get his first ship some time this weekend and said he was looking forward to it. “It’ll be good to get one under my belt,” he said.
He’s limited to smaller ships, 525 feet in length with 25 feet of draft. The Golden Ray, by the way, was 100 feet longer.
“It’s a great honor,’’ he said, “and a great responsibility to work in the home port.”
A place the Goulds, Strothers and Fendigs have called home a long time.