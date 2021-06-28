Herb Campbell celebrated his 96th birthday Sunday.
Sometime this week, he’s start working, literally, on another milestone, his 81st year of working for a living.
Sitting Thursday on the patio he laid by hand in the unneeded shade of a live oak, Campbell mused on his next project.
“I’m going to dig a lake for a guy right after my birthday,’’ he said. He’ll climb into the seats of his excavator, and bulldozer and dig the pond off Pennick Road and pile the soil into a tall mound for a dirt bike track with a level stopping place on top.
He figures most of the work will be with his bulldozer, which is a good thing because his eyesight is so bad from macular degeneration that he can’t see the bucket on his excavator when its extended out 35 feet.
About that 80 years of work: As we said in a column around his 94th birthday, he left home in Ohio when he was 16 and worked on a big farm until he was 18 and got his draft notice during World War II.
He served in the Army combat engineers in New Guinea and the Philippines unloading ships, building bridges and roads, and running a D-8 bulldozer. The engineers followed the infantry’s advance building supply routes.
“We had snipers in pillboxes that didn’t get the word their friends had moved on,’’ he said of the Japanese. The engineers had a solution that didn’t require bullets or grenades.
“We got a D-8 dozer on top of [the pillbox] and pushed on it until it fell in,’’ he said.
Threat eliminated.
When the war ended, he went back to the farm until he got a job in construction and ultimately built his own company working along the Great Lakes. He dreamed up and patented concrete erosion control devices and installed them along Lake Erie’s fragile shoreline before he moved his company south to work on St. Simons and Sea islands.
But his solution to beach erosion never got off the ground, and he ended up in the demolition and land-clearing business. He knocked down trees, houses and motels, and his late wife hauled the debris away with her fleet of dump trucks in a separate firm.
While he was working here, someone stole the metal concrete forms he had used to make the 17-ton erosion control modules that he figures would still work along the shore of Lake Erie.
He figures it would take $1 million to $1.5 million to get back into business, and that’s money he doesn’t have.
“I need to find a millionaire,’’ he said. “I had an investor until the election, then he lost enthusiasm.”
With the forms, Campbell could pour 12 of his patented modules a day. That’s enough for 100 feet of wall, and he claims they had worked for decades stopping erosion where they’ve been tried.
He has a family. He and his first wife raised five children, three of whom are in their 70s. That marriage ended after 40 years and his second marriage came with eight children, which may explain his tendency to refer to his late wife with an endearing “Mama.”
With Mama having passed away several years ago, Campbell says there’s not much to keep him from going back to the Great Lakes and getting back to work except, of course, for the necessary capital. And he would also have a selling job with state agencies and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has approval power over his methods. Most recently, the accepted method is to extend series of rock groins from the eroding shores in hopes they will catch sand.
He thinks he’s needed at Geneva State Park, which lost 35 feet of shoreline in February. The normal erosion rate is 4 to 5 feet annually.
Meanwhile with no driver’s license because of his vision and no vehicle, he’s essentially homebound unless he can coax someone into taking him somewhere, he says. He knew a lot of people back when his services were needed, but he’s learned a lot about relationships since he had to stop working.
“You may know 100 people. You’re going to have four or five friends,’’ he said.
A few are steadfast, constantly checking on him offering help that, happily, he doesn’t need.
He works in his yard with the solid bank of flowers in front of his windows and makes a few changes to his landscaping. He joked that with his poor eyesight, he has to let the grass grow taller before he cuts it so he can keep track of where he’s mowed.
He calls Karen, his neighbor across the street, an angel and during one of his mowing sessions a neighbor walking past took over and clipped off the tufts of grass he had missed.
His one constant companion is Mattie, a 5-year-old gray-and-white tom cat.
They met in October 2016 when Campbell helped a neighbor clean up after Hurricane Matthew blew past.
“I went next door to a guy’s house to cut up a pine tree,’’ he said.
He heard a sound coming from the roof and found a kitten stuck in the flashing of a chimney. Campbell took him to the vet, who said the kitten was only four or five days old. Mattie’s eyes hadn’t opened yet, but Campbell fed him with a bottle and now Mattie’s robust and happy.
“He’s my friend,” Campbell said.
He sits outside turning over solutions in his mind hoping to get back to Lake Erie. After all, although he has a pacemaker, his only medication is for blood pressure and he feels good.
“I’m sitting here with nothing wrong with me but my eyesight and I’m going nuts. I’m still working on it,’’ he said of getting back to serious work. “I’m not giving up.”
“Some of the kids say I’m crazy. Maybe I am,’’ he said.
If Mattie thinks so, he keeps it to himself as he lies contentedly nearby. That’s the kind of friend everyone needs.