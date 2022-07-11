Wendy Abel doesn’t worry about the price of gas. When gassing up, however, she might notice that the price has jumped in three months, which is about how often she puts fuel in her car.
She drives a KIA Niro, a hybrid that gets 40 miles per gallon in the city and 46 on the highway. When she drives it.
On a typical day she averages zero gallons for the 10 to 15 miles traveled daily because Abel goes about everywhere on a bike.
“I think it’s the way everybody should get around,’’ she said.
Well, what do they say about everything else you do? It’s like riding a bike, and, now 62, she figures she has 56 years experience.
She puts on her backpack and pedals the five miles or so to the grocery store every day. She gets what she needs for that day’s meals which means she and her husband pretty much eat fresh. She shops at Harris Teeter partly because she has a granddaughter who lives on the way. (We who have grandkids know they’re more powerful draws than a 95 percent off sale.)
She came to St. Simons in 2016 to help her aging father, Deforest “Bill” Abel, who lived on 34th Street on the far end of Sea Island. The ride was six miles one way, and her dad didn’t subscribe to her method of transportation.
“I’d meet him for dinner,” she said. “He’d say, ‘Don’t ride that g______ bike.’’’
But she would.
His ride was a big Buick station wagon that looked like the one the Griswolds took on their “National Lampoon Family Vacation.” The Griswold bulgemobile was a modified 1979 LTD Country Squire. The Buick version was no less impressive. The hood was about as long as some of her bike rides, and the Estate Wagon could be bought in the same spiffy pea green as the Griswold car.
Her dad had a big cargo carrier on top and people often asked, “What’s in there?”
“He’d always say, ‘My ex-wife,’’’ Abel said.
Although he had an ex-wife — he divorced when he was 88 — she wasn’t riding in the cargo carrier.
He had room for passengers, but not necessarily humans. He had the back seat taken out and replaced with a sheet of plywood covered with carpet for his dogs.
Sometimes her dad would park his station wagon, and he’d see people taking family pictures in front of it like if Chevy Chase had driven it.
Her dad passed away a few years ago, and he left her the Estate Wagon. She had no use for it because she was accustomed to the wind rushing through her hair, which wasn’t possible in the wagon because only one of its power windows worked. She sold it to a lawyer in Savannah who planned to have it restored to its former glory.
We used to make fun of those “big” station wagons which are actually small on the bulgemobile scale to today’s Chevy Suburbans and Ford Excursions that fill 1.3 parking spaces.
And pickup trucks? I remember when the hoods on pickup trucks were shorter than the beds. Now, trucks are primarily passenger vehicles with four doors, room for six and with beds that are mostly ornamental.
Bicycles haven’t changed that much except for the new fat tires and the electrification, which makes them extremely dangerous on the bike paths to walkers, other bikers and the riders. Abel prefers her bicycle to them all, especially the one that replaced the Huffy she rode to work every day at the Barrington, R.I., library. “Three miles in, three miles out,’’ she said, and some days she’d double her pleasure by riding home for lunch.
She also loves riding the 12.5 miles of bike paths along the shores in Barrington, a town that sits at the tip of a peninsula formed by the Narragansett Bay and the Barrington River.
For 20 years, she pedaled the same old bicycle that she unabashedly calls “a crap bike.” She got a Raleigh for her birthday three years ago.
“This is a big girl bike,’’ she said standing astride it on a roadside. “It’s sturdy, comfortable and it fits right.”
The old Huffy sits un-ridden in her garage.
It must be an absolute pleasure because she wears a smile and speaks to people as she rides effortlessly on the roads and bike paths. She’s become a regular sight on St. Simons to the point the trolley driver always rings the bell at the astonishingly fit rider.
Her husband, however, doesn’t ride.
And of course sometimes she has to drive her Niro but not often. And since she gases up only about every three months, if she gets upset about the price she has plenty of time to get over it before she has to do it again.
“I feel safer on a bike than I do in a car,’’ she said.
But the economy and her feeling of safety aren’t the only factors.
“I love riding, and I love being outside,’’ she said.