The Island Players has yet to raise the curtain on its 2020-21 season, but the 56-year-old community theater promises it will. They tell us the county has closed the theater because of the coronavirus.
The Island Players has announced it is in preproduction for the musical “Nunsense,’’ which is set to open Oct. 2. Auditions for five roles for women in habits will be held July 19, 20 and 21 at 7 p.m.
“The show will go on!’’ the website promises.
Five women, huh? Some would say that is discriminatory, but I would not.
There are four plays on the season schedule with four directors. For decades Joan Harris directed at night and during summers while, by day, she taught at public and private schools. She has now left both stages, so to speak.
“I was head of the lower academy for 10 of those years,’’ she said of her time at Frederica Academy. She also taught at Risley when it reopened as a sixth grade center, which was a colossal failure perhaps because of some uninvited zoology specimen.
“The school was infested with bats. It shouldn’t have happened in the public school system,’’ but it did, she said.
The school system called upon exterminators who showed up with a plan. They put someone in the ceiling to scare the bats out while others waited downstairs to dispatch them.
“The weapon of choice was bats, as in baseball bats,’’ she said. So the students were treated to the sight of burly men in protective space suits slugging furry, winged creatures halfway to Louisville. The students reacted.
“They squealed and did all the things that little girls do,’’ Harris said.
She was there two years and moved on to another school.
“I taught everything. I didn’t teach boy’s PE, but I could have,’’ she said.
She never taught high school, but it was at Brunswick High that her teaching took a dramatic turn when she was an assistant director of a high school play. The chance to direct the Island Players came because no one seemed willing to direct the summer program.
Her job prepared her for the stage, at least a position down front during rehearsals and backstage during performances. “Nobody wanted to work with the children. That was my profession,’’ she said.
So she began directing all those plays written for youngsters starting with “Annie.” There were always more children than parts in the script, so she made it like recreation baseball and softball; everybody plays.
“Eight performances with about 30 children. We double casted. One cast one night. One cast the next,’’ she said. “Everybody got on stage.”
She began directing the adult plays and did at least 40 over the decades. Her favorite may have been “Into the Woods,’’ she says because, “I related to people I knew who had passed away.”
She misses a lot of people she came to rely upon, especially Ron Dempsey. It was hard to find a man who wanted to play the lead in musicals, but she could always rely on him.
“A good singer, good looking, easy to work with,’’ she said.
Dempsey had another important role as a member of the Glynn County Board of Education.
“I told him he’d better not miss rehearsal,’’ and he took that direction well, sometimes leaving an empty chair on the board.
Harris stayed with it directing children in the summer and adults in the winter. School and youth theater had one thing in common; she had to deal with parents both places, but it was harder with her actors on St. Simons than with her students on the mainland.
“For every child there was at least four parents, or six,’’ she said. “A lot of divorce on the island.”
Things didn’t always go according to script. There’s this thing they say in the theater: “Break a leg.’’ That’s supposedly rooted in a superstition that wishing someone good luck results in the opposite.
Harris got injured while directing.
“I broke a wrist. I was inclined to show them what I wanted. I was a dancer, not a great one. I fell down on stage,’’ she said.
All good things must end, however, and a few years ago some people got together and told her of all the faults they had noticed, including that she was too hard on the children. Harris said it was time to leave.
She’s not staying home and moping. She joins friends for breakfast about every day, driving her late husband Buddy’s 1997 Nissan single cab pickup truck.
“I love my truck. It has nice eyelashes. I’ve been told it’s tacky,’’ she said, smiling.
She actually likes the lack of room in the cab.
“I can fill up the passenger seat, and I don’t have to give anyone a ride,’’ she said. “They won’t get in the back.”
Buddy was a real estate agent who could talk a reporter into selling a perfectly good condo and moving into a brick, ranch-style fixer upper. It has a nice, big yard and his grandson, when he comes to spend the night, calls his mother’s old room, “My room.” We’re still waiting to see what his baby sister will call it.
Harris has a grandson of her own, Bennett Goergen, who graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design. He writes and records transitional music that is played between scenes in movies to signal mood changes. Her daughter, Robin, teaches.
Harris runs into former actors just as she does her students, and all are grown.
“Hello, Mrs. Harris,’’ one said. “Remember me? I was your Mawgli.”
But not her only Mawgli. Ah well, break a leg, kid.