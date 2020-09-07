When someone is killed in combat nowadays, we hear about it almost immediately. And usually, the bodies are brought home almost immediately in flag-draped coffins handled by somber and respectful military personnel. That hasn’t always been possible in the chaos of heavy combat and aircraft crashes in thick jungle controlled by the enemy.
In World War I and World War II, for example, the casualties came so fast you couldn’t keep up. Some of the dead are in national cemeteries, some are back home in their family’s church cemeteries but some lie in unknown places.
But someone is trying to get them home, and their often dirty and tedious work isn’t well known.
It’s something we don’t think about, but it’s been on my mind since July 4 when I met Matt Brewer, a captain in the Army artillery stationed at Fort Bragg. In March and April of 2019, Brewer was acting more like an infantry soldier during Vietnam. He was digging in Southeast Asia.
He was among about 20 U.S. personnel — Army, Marine, Air Force and Navy — excavating an area in Laos with about 100 Laos. Laos, by the way, is the plural of Lao, or a Laotion.
They marked off areas 10 meters square and dug 10 inches at a time.
They found two small bone fragments. You would think that would be disappointing, but no.
“It was incredible,’’ Brewer said. “You see something like a bone, you put it in a bucket and call for the anthropologists. ”
“People paused,’’ in reverence, he said, but quickly went back to work hoping to find more.
The bone fragments will be shipped back to Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA, lab at Pearl Harbor. The scientists and technicians there use dental, anthropological analysis and circumstantial and material evidence. Also, armed forces medical examiners use mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome analysis to make identities.
The labs at Pearl Harbor receive remains from all over the world, but there’s plenty to do within walking distance.
On Aug. 27, the DPAA said it had identified the remains of Navy Fireman 1st Class Frank E Nicoles, 24, of Eau Claire, Wis. Nicoles was killed aboard the USS Oklahoma when it was torpedoed by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were among those in 46 plots marked as unidentified at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Hawaii.
Five years ago, DPAA personnel exhumed the unknowns for analysis and, this year, identified one body as Nicoles.
His name was on a monument to the missing at the Punchbowl. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
On Nov. 23, 1943, Pfc Thomas F. Johnson was among the Marines killed in the invasion a Tarawa, an island held by the Japanese. He was said to have been buried in Row D of Cemetery 33 on one of the small islands near Tarawa. In 1946, all the remains found on Tarawa were centralized at Lone Palm Cemetery for later repatriation but none found could be associated with Pfc. Johnson. Three years later, a board of review declared him “non-recoverable.”
In 2009, the nonprofit History Flight Inc. discovered a burial site on Betio Island believed to be Cemetery 33. Excavations west of the cemetery turned up what may have been Row D and the remains were delivered to the DPAA lab. Among the remains were those of Pfc. Johnson. He has been recovered, and his family will bury the Marine who died in combat at 18 in Igo, Calif.
Brewer and the DPAA party were looking for two Air Force personnel, Capt Gray Dawson Warren of Des Moines, Iowa, and 1st Lt. Neil S. Bynum of Vian, Oklahoma. They were on an air control mission inside Laos on Oct. 26, 1969, in an F-4 Phantom when they spotted a bulldozer near a pass in the high mountains about seven miles from the border with Vietnam. A bulldozer there would have one mission: working on the Ho Chi Minh trail that the North Vietnamese used to supply the Vietcong and North Vietnamese Army in South Vietnam.
They made two passes over the bulldozer then came in low on the third hitting it with high explosives. The F-4, however, crashed in a ball of fire 100 yards past their target and the military said they had been shot down and were missing in action. People back in “The World” wore bracelets in their honor and some posted tributes on what is called “The Virtual Wall.”
Kathy Larosa posted, “Dear Capt. Bynum. I wore your POW bracelet for many years. It was tarnished and worn away, but I thought of and prayed for you.”
Both Bynum and Warren are among those named on the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial, better known as The Wall, in Washington, D.C.
Brewer said that the last he heard, the bone fragments his group had found had not been identified.
Brewer said the work itself was reward enough. You have to figure he’ll be elated if the DPAA confirms they have found the missing airmen.
He had flown in to the excavation site in an old MI-17 Russian helicopter, which was likely the most precarious part of the mission. He found the Laos to be a great group to work with although conditions were daunting at times with daytime highs in the 80s and 90s and lows into the 30s some nights.
“The Laos were great,’’ he said. “They had kind of like the matriarchs of the village that kept them in line.”
He also walked in the footsteps of thousands who worked hard to kill Americans and South Vietnamese.
“I got to walk the Ho Chi Minh Trail,’’ he said.
Brewer asked that I not use his name. “I don’t want it to be about me,’’ he said.
I made no promises, but I knew it wouldn’t be about him. It’s always about those people who were lost a long way from home, men who called little places like Vian and Igo home. And it’s about those families who waited so long for word that, for many, never came this side of Heaven. Someone is still looking so at least a rosette can be placed beside a name showing a hero has been found. And sometimes there will be a memorial service and a burial at hallowed places be they Arlington National Cemetery or among family tombstones at little country churches.
“The Wall definitely has a different meaning now,’’ Brewer said.