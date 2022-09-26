Bubba Gene wrote in, but his letter was too short to fill the space. So I decided to just write a few thoughts on a busy week. Here goes.
On or about Sept. 2, 2016, I jumped in my car at dawn to head out and get some photos from the storm that had passed through overnight. I didn’t have far to go, and I had to change vehicles before I lit out.
I looked out of my formerly pristine windshield — except for a few hundred flattened love bugs — and saw a spider web pattern from one side to the other.
Tropical Storm Hermine had blown a couple of small limbs off a live oak that had broken my windshield in two places high and low. I switched to my truck and headed out.
The damage was relatively light for a storm that had struck Florida as a hurricane, but one of the places I stopped was St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church off the north end of George Lotson Lane. Hermine had blown a tree onto the roof of the church and opened up some holes. The rain had done extensive damage inside followed by some break ins and vandalism in later days.
The small congregation of the only AME church on St. Simons asked the mother church for a loan to help with repairs. Instead, the hierarchy said the church and land belonged to them, and they sold it out from under the congregation. The founders had held bake sales, sold barbecue and fish dinners and solicited donations to buy the land and build the church. The church was razed, and the grounds are now occupied by new homes.
To make a long and painful story short and slightly more pleasant, lawyer Jim Barger stepped in to represent the congregation, and they did well in the settlement of a lawsuit.
St. Lukes bought land beside St. Ignatius, where it has been worshiping in one of the prettiest churches on the island until it can build. Roberts Engineering has done a site plan, and there are a few remaining zoning hurdles before work can begin, Barger said.
The AME in Atlanta has paid a third of the money it promised and another installment is due soon, Barger said.
As I write this there’s a tropical storm in the western Caribbean that the National Weather Service previously had said would be the seventh Hermine. But another system off Africa jumped the line and snagged the name. The storm that would have been Hermine was named Ian overnight Friday, which is the Scottish version of John.
If the forecast holds, it will go ashore on the Florida panhandle as Hurricane Ian. Once again, we’ll have some folks say, “We dodged another bullet.” But we never have. The bullets have inflicted considerable damage on other people.
Let’s hope and pray it’s not deja wind all over again, and should Ian come by here, that it doesn’t make a name for itself.
….
I have an idea for a cheap vacation. Sneak across the border from Texas into Mexico, turn right around and walk back across — which is pretty easy, I’m told — and get picked up by Border Patrol. I’ll have to remember to leave all my ID behind and wear some well-worn shoes of which I have an abundance.
Once I’m in Texas, I’ll find one of those buses that Gov. Abbott is using to haul the undocumented north. That way I get a trip to Washington, D.C., or New York City although I am hopeful I get flown to Martha’s Vineyard where I might see James Taylor, the Obamas or some other liberal luminaries. I don’t agree with Taylor’s politics, not even close, but I’ve been a fan since “Fire and Rain.” But it would be my luck to get dumped at Kamala Harris’ front door.
If I get to D.C., I’ll go to the National Portrait Gallery, the Museum of American History or some other great Smithsonian facility. They have absolutely great exhibits and art.
I also plan to stop in the McDonald’s on the edge of Chinatown to see if that nice D.C. cop is still guarding the restrooms and Coke machine.
There are only two things left to do for this vacation that the governor of Texas or Florida will fund.
Talk Vonette into going with me — I’m betting she’ll think it’s just as brilliant as most of my other ideas — and figure a way to get back home.
If I’m at my best, some governor up there will probably pay to ship back home.
…..
Most of the bike paths on St. Simons aren’t really bike paths. They’re too narrow to start with, and when you add encroaching shrubbery along some sections, it can be a tight passage when people meet. Also, walkers are the most common users.
The proliferation of ebikes, bicycles with rechargeable electric motors, is making things downright dangerous. Some of these things will top out at 20 mph, and that’s too fast for a path with pedestrians and regular bicyclists. Some of the Class 3 bikes can go up to 28 mph.
There’s at least one guy who blasts down the paths wide open. I was driving onto Frederica before daylight, and as I came up to a stop sign, I saw this guy flash past. Had I been two seconds earlier, he would have ended up on my hood.
I thought motorized vehicles were forbidden on the paths. The ebike riders have upped the ante, and it’s time to get them off.
Otherwise somebody is going to get hurt.