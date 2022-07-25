Of the many songs the great Sam Cooke wrote, “Working on the Chain Gang,’’ seemed most out of sync with what he usually did.
“All day long they work so hard,
Till the sun is goin’ down.
Working on the highways and the byways,
and wearing, wearing a frown,’’ Cooke wrote.
“You hear them moanin’ their lives away.”
Chain gangs have gone the way of the way of people with common sense. There just aren’t many of them left. I wanted to write “many of us left,” but some of you undoubtedly have a different view.
I remember chain gangs. When I was a kid, my grandparents lived on a hill that had a good view of the dirt road that passed their house. One summer when I was out of school a group of men in wide black-and-white stripes from the Anderson County stockade came riding in the back of a big truck. They came to dig up the road and put in a concrete culvert to get water under it so it wouldn’t wash out.
About mid-afternoon a shirtless young man in his striped pants that were by then colored red clay and black walked to the house carrying a bucket and asked Grandpa if he could get some water.
“Help yourself,’’ Grandpa said without a trace of fear of this young criminal.
My grandparents had a well in the backyard and drew cool water with a crank and a windlass. The convict cranked the water up from the deep dark and poured it in the bucket. He turned it up, took a long drink from it, thanked Grandpa and walked back down the hill.
There are still inmate work crews, but things are decidedly better. In the 1950s and 1960s, judges sentenced defendants to hard labor. Now, they sentence them to time in a prison. Some of the prisoners, the non-violent ones, have a choice. They can sit in crowded, air-conditioned prisons where the noise never stops, watch TV, play some cards and work on their appeals. Or they can work on the outside.
I was a little mystified over the debate recently when the Brunswick City Commission didn’t immediately sign a contract to retain the services of inmates from a Georgia Department of Corrections probation detention center in Alma. They ultimately agreed to spend $95,518 to pay the prison system, $49,318 for the guard and the rest in transportation costs and for equipment for the inmates to maintain the city’s Palmetto, Greenwood and Oak Grove cemeteries.
Cities and counties have used inmate crews for years. In Brunswick, they turned the playground beside First Methodist back into Jekyll Park. They rehabbed the historic sidewalks with their hexagonal stepping stones.
For Glynn County they worked on the Old Ballard School and Office Park.
Back when the Okefenokee Swamp was burning, a team of inmate firefighters worked in the Race Pond community to stop the fire’s advance through private timber. Prisons have their own crews of inmate firefighting teams and they sometimes help nearby communities.
A few years ago, the Glennville Fire Department caught fire, and inmate firefighters helped battle the blaze.
Ironically, inmate construction crews built jails in many small counties. Inmates at the state prison in Wayne County maintained one of the best farms in the state.
The vote on the cemetery contract was held up because Mayor Cosby Johnson had concerns about whether inmates or their families were being compensated for their free labor.
A former law enforcement officer said inmates can get released earlier if they volunteer to work, and corrections officials say working on the crews is a privilege. After watching a skilled crew work on sidewalks on Union Street a few years ago, I could see why. By the way, the city dropped that crew because they said the crew wasn’t skilled enough and did unsatisfactory work.
They worked hard with dust billowing from concrete saws and expertly — at least to me — tamped down the base to get the sidewalks level as they laid the stepping stones. Instead of stripes, they wore tan jumpsuits with matching caps and shoes that looked like they were made in China for dissidents.
When it came time for lunch, they got two baloney sandwiches each, some chips and some sort of drink from a big cooler. They wolfed down their food sitting in the work trailer or in the shade of Union Street’s live oaks.
They would have probably had better food back at the detention center, but they wouldn’t have felt the breeze and undoubtedly didn’t miss the din in the dining hall.
The guard said the crews learn skills they can use on the outside and that they take pride in their work. One said he hoped to ride past with his family someday and show them what he had done.
You have to figure there were places they would have rather been, but back inside the walls in Alma was surely not one of of them.
As Cooke wrote, “Mm, I’m goin’ home one of these days,
I’ goin’ home, see my woman,
Whom I love so dear.
But meanwhile, I got to work right here.”
One thing I learned a long time ago is that there’s honor in work even if you can’t pick out your own clothes.