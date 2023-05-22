Some columnists like to start these columns with some short items with the phrase, “Here are some things that crossed my desk.” I don’t spend much time at my desk so “Here are some things that crossed my mind.”
Given my mental capacity, it didn’t take them long to get across.
....
Bob Dixon was one of those amazed at the enthusiastic reception at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport when he returned Saturday night aboard the seventh Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. But perhaps just as moving was something that happened during the stop at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, “The Wall,” that has the names of the 58,318 who died there.
Because his doctor told him to walk as little as possible on a bad foot, Dixon let himself be pushed in a wheelchair. Afterward, he was sitting at a nearby building waiting to board a bus.
“I looked up and there were two young kids standing in front of me,’’ both of them Vietnamese, he said. “Each one of them said ‘We want to thank you for what you did for Vietnam,’’’ Dixon said. “I had tears in my eyes.”
He learned later they were 7- and 9-year-brothers. It brought back memories of his service with the 101st Airborne Division when he would visit orphanages at Bien Hoi and in Saigon.
“I’d take all the cookies and crackers I got from home. Sometime, I’d go buy stuff at the PX (post exchange),’’ he said.
Amazingly, when he was back running a factory in Dublin, he hired a Vietnamese man to supervise the third shift. Dixon learned later he had been an orphan the Catholic Church had rescued from a Saigon orphanage.
....
There are a lot of synonyms for friendliness, including warmth, affability, amiability, geniality, kindness and benevolence.
We lost three personifications of those words in less than a month.
First, there was Fred Alexander, 83, who died of a stroke on April 26. I played golf with Fred a few times, and he was always quick with the compliment and was jovial and smiling throughout. In the past couple of years, he and his wife Janie sat in Adirondack chairs at their home on Lanier Boulevard and waved at the students headed to school at Glynn Middle School. When he came home from the hospital after a massive stroke, an administrator from the school came by and put a sign in the yard saying Glynn Middle loves Mr. Alexander.
Jimmy Shaw, 66, died May 8 after a lifetime of running Central Hardware, the family business that said it had 10,000 items. I have no doubt about that claim because Shaw continued to stock items that disappeared from the big stores decades ago. Hal Hart, who owns Island Ace, once told me he had been to Central Hardware because, “I love that store.”
Part of the attraction was Jimmy, who always aimed to please his customers. I went in once looking for a trenching shovel, and he didn’t have one in stock that was as narrow as I wanted. Most businessmen would have said, “Sorry,’’ or convinced me what he had would have worked.
Jimmy said, “Maybe we need more shovels,’’ and went off and got a vendor’s catalogue and we started looking through it.
I was looking for a cheap, indestructible sprinkler head once. I had one, but I needed two. Jimmy said he didn’t stock them anymore because people stopped buying them, but he thought he had one at home. A few days later, The Brunswick News called and said he had dropped something for me at the office. It was the sprinkler head, and I’ve been using it for years.
Accommodating is another word for friendliness, I guess.
Albert Shelander died May 13 after 96 years of a life well lived.
He sometimes called or sent emails to comment on something I had written. I never heard him say an unkind word about anyone, and he was optimistic, helpful and delighted in the simple things of life.
I spent part of an afternoon with him and his wife Joyce on the front porch of their old house overlooking St. Simons Sound while the Golden Ray was still marring the vista, at least in some people’s eyes.
Albert, as he insisted I call him, said he wouldn’t mind to see it gone, but it had been interesting to watch and the lights were pretty at night.
He had the rare ability to take joy from what was before him.
We can’t replace those three men. We can only try to live up to their examples. I’m missing them.
...
And now something from our Curmudgeon Corner.
I have a question, where in the Georgia traffic law does having a dog on a leash bestow upon a person or persons the right-of-way of an entire lane of traffic? And some roads appear to be for dog walkers only. This is pretty inconvenient on St. Simons Island where many roads are only about 1 ½ lanes wide.
Sometimes when they think you get too close, they give you a look that says, “Didn’t you see this dog?”
Get out of the road.
….
When I was shopping in Walmart recently, I saw this sign:
“Shoplifting can leave a person with a record and impact their life. It’s not worth the risk.”
Unless, of course, you live in Manhattan, San Francisco and a few other liberal bastions where shoplifting is risk free. Well, not quite. If you get caught, you get a stern lecture before being set free to steal again and again.
….
And congratulations to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger upon Russia banning him from entering their country. Raffensperger thanked the Russian government for including him on the long list of Americans who are persona non grata. He says it’s because of his commitment to the rule of law and free and fair elections.
The last I heard, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump were still welcome.