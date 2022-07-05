Happy 246th birthday America!
Our country was born on July 4, 1776, when the second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, and we the people have been celebrating ever since. Well, probably not. It took the shedding of a lot of patriot blood in the American Revolutionary War for the declaration to be more than mere words written by quill pen on parchment. The authors of the Bill of Rights and the original U.S. Constitution also put quill to parchment to record those documents, or perhaps scribes did that.
This may be the unhappiest birthday ever for our republic, although you have to figure the celebration was muted during the War of 1812. At least we got a national anthem out of the war’s rockets’ red glare and bombs bursting in air during the Battle of Fort McHenry on Sept. 13, 1814.
It’s taken a lot to preserve this country, including that second war with Britain, The Civil War, two world wars and the war on terrorists.
We won’t be very happy this year either, mainly because of gas prices. Nothing Biden has tried to ease prices at the pump has worked as he bumbles along. His minions say we should be happy to pay more for gas because it helps advance his enlightened agenda.
So far, the Biden presidency has been about as much fun as using fire ants as arthritis therapy. If he was a doctor he’d tell you to take two Tide Pods and call him in the morning.
As usual, most of the dissatisfaction is rooted in politics.
The U.S. Congress is conducting hearings on Trump’s role when violent protesters — Democrats like to say insurgents — overran the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. When it’s over, will Jan. 6 replace Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, the day Japan killed 2,400 at Pearl Harbor, as the new day of infamy?
The Capitol rioters believed Trump’s assertion that the 2020 election was stolen. This is the same Trump whose post-election rants handed two Georgia U.S. Senate seats to Democrats.
The major TV networks and big city newspapers unabashedly have adopted the language of the Democratic National Committee in calling Trump’s claims “The Big Lie.” So what is Stacy Abrams’ claim that her loss to Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018 was the result a rigged election? When she loses, the election was rigged. When Trump loses, the election was fair. There’s a lie in there somewhere.
We also have a couple of blockbuster decisions in past couple of weeks by the U.S. Supreme Court, one tossing out Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide in 1972, and another saying the EPA has overstepped its authority in environmental regulations.
The latter puts environmental law back into the hands of Congress rather than those presidential appointees. The ball is in Congress’ court, where it will sit motionless.
We like to say we’re a nation of laws, but actually we’ve been bound and gagged by bureaucrats, most of them liberals. When conservatives run the show, business and industry are often given a free hand and those results aren’t good either.
But the ruling that has sent liberals into hysteria, from Joe Biden down, is the ruling that says the U.S. Constitution does not protect abortion, that the decision belongs with lawmakers. Abortion became illegal overnight in some states although judges have since blocked some abortion bans.
I’ve never made it a secret that I believe abortion stops the heart beat of an innocent human being and is wrong. I am ashamed, however, of what I thought when the ruling came down. This, I feared, would give the extreme liberals something to run on November. Why couldn’t the Supreme Court have waited until after the election, I wondered. It didn’t take me long to realize that the abortion industry would have killed thousands more had the justices not ruled when they did. The body count already exceeds 60 million.
Democratic politicians have often said this: “I believe abortion should be safe but rare.”
So once the ruling came down, pro-choice TV ads came out asserting one in four women have had abortions. I’m sorry, but one in four isn’t rare.
And they persist in using euphemisms like “reproductive rights and women’s healthcare.” Pro choice equates to the right to kill.
There are many unwanted pregnancies, but there are few unwanted children. People are standing in line and on their knees in prayer to adopt. Unfortunately government bureaucrats are also in charge of that process.
Although most persist in calling unborn children fetuses, many abortion advocates have unabashedly acknowledged they knew that babies are killed in abortions.
Some have admitted they fueled the pro-life movement by going too far with partial birth abortions that take the lives of healthy children who would have thrived outside the womb. Many pro-lifers say life begins at conception. Some pro-choicers say they should have the right to end those lives eight months and 29 days after conception and any time between.
One of the enduring symbols of our nation that we often see through fireworks on July 4th is the Statue of Liberty. A lot is written inside that copper figure, including a passage from Emma Lazarus’s sonnet, “New Colossus.” It reads,“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free.
What many of us are grateful for on this, the 246th birthday of a great nation, is that more children huddled in American wombs will one day live to breathe.