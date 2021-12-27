In a speech in 1993, Queen Elizabeth spoke in Latin as she referred to 1992 as an annus horribilis.
“1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure,’’ the queen said. “I suspect I am not alone in thinking it so.’’
Three of her children’s marriages, including that of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, had came undone. And fire had ravaged Windsor Castle, the primary royal residence, causing damages that required nearly $68 million.
It wasn’t long ago the world thought it had experienced its own horrible year when the coronavirus pandemic sickened and killed millions. We couldn’t wait for 2020 to be over. It turned out we experienced anni horribilis as horrible year followed horrible year.
The U.S. alone has had 52 million cases of the coronavirus and deaths are nearing 815,000 after the surge of the delta variant. Worldwide, versions of COVID-19 have killed more than 5 million.
It was flagging, but along comes another one: omicron.
I knew it was serious when I was listening to NPR and the commentators were speaking about it in an ominous hush. Actually, that’s no way to gauge anything. If you speak in a normal voice, you can’t work at NPR.
From all accounts, this omicron is far less deadly than alpha, beta, delta, et al, but I can’t wait for omega.
If there is anything good to be said about 2021 it’s that it wasn’t as bad as 2020 especially at the beginning of the pandemic when you were more likely to win the Power Ball lottery as to find toilet paper in a store. Fishermen also suffered because supplies of Vienna sausages ran low. The Georgia DNR says if you go out on your boat you must have life vests for every occupant, a paddle, a whistle and Vienna sausages.
Had you bought stock in companies that make hand sanitizer, you would be independently wealthy. You could see paranoid people driving alone in cars wearing masks with both chapped hands gripping the wheel. We were encouraged to avoid all unnecessary human contact, including the handshake. If you extended a hand, people sometimes looked at you like you were trying to hand them a pygmy rattler. A lot of men got preemptive assuming the fist bump pose when you were still 20 feet away.
Stores posted people at the doors to count people coming and going so as to not get too many people in the empty toilet paper aisles at any one time.
Then there were the one-way aisles to prevent people from meeting and violating the 6-foot social distancing margin. Who hasn’t glanced down an aisle and seen that last item on the grocery list five steps away? You want to just step up and get it but there’s an arrow on the floor pointing at you accusingly, and you worry that some guy in the office is watching you on surveillance cameras and will send goons in hazmat suits to escort you to the parking lot if you take one step against the arrow.
Churches worshiped outdoors, which was sort of enjoyable, or held services online, meaning a lot of people attended in their pajamas while sipping from steaming cups of coffee.
The good news is that we aren’t going to do that again, and it appears this rapidly spreading omicron will disappear almost as quickly.
South African cases of omicron are dropping at about the same rate as they rose. Also, most of the symptoms are as mild or in some cases milder than the flu or a head cold. But there will be more deaths especially when you consider that the flu, which can also be a killer, is back now that we’ve stopped wearing masks, keeping our distance and resumed shaking hands.
If the coronavirus wasn’t enough, Glynn County had a huge ship, the Golden Ray, lying on its side in St. Simons Sound for more than two years before it was finally gnawed into pieces and floated away.
As it lay, we sometimes had oil on the beach and in the marsh, an enormous although wildly entertaining fire, and people got to take home some souvenirs, including KIA bumper covers.
All that’s left in the sound now are a few rusty pilings, and those will be gone soon. I kind of miss it. It was sort of like a saltwater version of Stone Mountain although the better view was from Jekyll Island where you could see the red hull and the St. Simons light flashing over it at twilight.
The national media also put Glynn County on trial in the Ahmaud Arbery case. The jury convicted the three defendants, but I doubt if it changed the minds of any of the smug self-appointed judges in the big cities. I think the most frustrated I’ve ever been is listening to the so-called legal experts comment on the proceedings. I have never heard such inane opinions on any other subject.
I was proud of the friendliness our residents displayed as protesters ranted on the courthouse lawn.
Anyway, we get to hang a new calendar and start a new year. We’ll resolve to eat healthy, exercise, go to church more and spend more time with family and friends.
On Christmas morning, I drove around the island a little. People were biking, running and walking with their dogs. On Mallery Street, I saw a mom and dad walking alongside a young boy driving his Christmas present, a dune buggy, on the sidewalk.
As I drove a great old Christmas song, “O Night Divine,’’ came over the radio. The lyrics speak of the dawning of a “new and glorious morn.” I smiled with the belief in my heart that our hope lies in a birth more than 2,000 years ago, not in changing a calendar every 365 days.
I understand, though, why we hope those 365 days hanging on a nail will be better than the past 730.
It’s up to us to wring every possible bit of happiness out of each of those days.
I hope all your mornings in 2022 are new and glorious. May 2022 be an annus fortunatas.