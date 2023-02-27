Here are some thoughts and observations on matters of grave import, or maybe not:
Last week’s Bridge Run was touted as Georgia’s most grueling 5,000-meter foot race. And why not? Runners climb the first quarter to the southbound lanes of U.S. 17 to gain about 200 feet of altitude before going back down on the opposite slope. Then they turn back and repeat that 200-foot climb before descending to the finish. It’s hard, but not the hardest in Georgia.
There’s this race coming up called the Brasstown Bald Buster. For you whose hands just flew to their mouths, forgive organizers the double entendre, but people who have run it say it deserves the name. The Bald Buster proclaims, and rightly so, it’s Georgia highest 5-K because it climbs the state’s tallest mountain. Runners gain 1,700 feet of altitude in 3.1 scenic miles. It’s also point-to-point as opposed to the over and back on the Sidney Lanier.
There are times driving to the top when you wonder if your car’s going to make it up the grade.
Adam Pinkston, who now lives in Asheville, N.C., set the course record of 24:40 more than 30 years ago.
This year’s racers will sprint across the starting line – or not – at 8 a.m. on April 29.
The race will be run rain or shine or snow. Not much chance of the Bridge Run ever being run in snow.
.....
Among the beautiful passages in the Song of Solomon is 2:12 that reads, “The flowers appear on the earth; the time of the singing of birds is come, and the voice of the turtle is heard in our land.”
The literal translation is “the voice of the turtledove...” another name for the turtle dove.
I don’t remember hearing a mourning dove on St. Simons, but not a day goes by when I don’t hear the call of multiple gas-powered leaf blowers. We’ll keep hearing them because the Georgia General Assembly will assuredly pass the Landscape Equipment and Agriculture Fairness, or LEAF, Act. It would forbid any regulation that would confuse pro blower operators or lead to “unnecessary increased cost.”
Some residents are fed up with them. Count me among them, just as I’m fed up with cutting trees so we can see billboards with pictures of lawyers from Jacksonville.
Leaf blowers may not be the loudest things out there, but they’re the most annoying. The braying sound and whiny pitch make a chainsaw sound like a Strauss lullaby on strings in comparison. But apparently, some guys enjoy the sound because they fire them up at the sight of five leaves on the driveway.
Some local governments, mostly Atlanta metro types, are limiting their uses or banning them outright. That’s what this law seeks to prevent. As one proponent told me, the confusion comes when a landscaper has to keep up with a patchwork of ordinances across city lines.
Washington, D.C., that great bastion of liberty, has banned them and California will phase them out. Even if they created the same decibels as a belching butterfly, California would ban them because they burn gas.
Former state Rep. Don Hogarn, R-St. Simons, introduced the bill in the House last year. Hogan said his bill would protect “working men and women landscapers” from discrimination. Even though battery technology isn’t in place to go fully electric, the opponents persist such as Atlanta resident Peter Bahouth.
Bahouth told Axios that the power blowers harm the environment and emit fumes toxic to users. He says electric blowers are just as powerful.
“In the meantime, neighbors are supposed to put up with pollution and noise until you get it together,’’ he said. “We’ve given up on the sanctuary of our home and neighborhood for the sanctity of a leaf-free lawn.”
Bahouth leaves out a lot in his argument. People who have a right to get rid of leaves. Some of our aging population rely on lawn care services while others don’t have the time to do their own yard work. Few people want to rake leaves. I bag mine with my gas powered mower because it’s quicker. I use a corded leaf blower, which has the pleasing sound of a 747 taking off, on our driveway, patio and walk.
Anyway, lawn care equipment will all be electric when the time comes so let the market handle it. Meantime, we may need the LEAF Act so landscapers, some of whom live paycheck to paycheck, won’t have to pay the expense of converting to batteries.
State Sen. Shawn Still, R-Norcross, is sponsoring the LEAF Act in the Senate. That’s spelled Still, not Stihl. But still…
.....
Speaking of laws, there should be one mandating enough space to fill in the required information on forms. When the doctor’s office gives you those forms with all those medical history questions and to acknowledge that if your insurance doesn’t pay you’ll have to sell your car, there’s always too little space for city and state of residence.
There’s never room to write St. Simons Isl., Ga., much less St. Simons Island, Ga. Not everyone can be from Iva, S.C.
And stop showing those stupid health care infomercials on how wonderful your doctors are. Give us ESPN or The Price Is Right or at least some magazines that have Roy Blount Jr. or Rick Bragg columns. Don’t make us call our legislators. Besides, they may have doctor’s appointments.