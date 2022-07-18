I read something recently that was rather deflating.
Literally, in fact.
A group of climate activists that calls itself Tire Extinguishers is slashing tires on vehicles, especially SUVs, and leaving a little note like you hoped the guy had left who dented your car door at the mall.
“We did this because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others,’’ the note says.
So far, they have struck in New York City’s Upper East Side knifing tires on 40 vehicles. This radical — or is it radial as in steel-belted — terrorism started abroad with the group having flattened tires in Great Britain, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Sweden and New Zealand.
In England they deflated “tyres” of cars parked at “kerbs,” one imagines.
“Your gas guzzler kills,’’ they assert.
Don’t think your hybrids or electric cars are exempt because, the deflaters assert, those vehicles also have carbon footprints.
Now that doesn’t seem fair to those of us who have tried to reduce our gas consumption and thus our harmful emissions by investing in hybrids although I agree my car has a carbon footprint. Just not as big a footprint as my pickup truck.
Take my Prius V, for example. It has a carbon footprint that my alleged friends would assert is a women’s size 7 with an A width. That’s much better than a men’s 10 ½ D like a Honda Pilot or a 13 EEE Chevrolet Suburban.
And you’d think a Tesla would have the carbon footprint of a third grade girl’s ballet slippers or a tee ball player’s cleats.
I’m guessing these people aren’t thinking this thing through. What if you deflate the tire of some guy who can’t figure out how to work a jack to change a tire. Besides, some cars don’t come with spares anymore. They come instead with a can of stuff that inflates the tire and seals it until you can get it to the dealer.
Fix-a-Flat and other quick sealants don’t work with slashes, so the owner has to call a tow truck. If the tow truck is a Ford F650 or F750, it gets about 7.4 miles per gallon. One imagines that fuel “efficiency” declines with a burdensome Suburban under tow or riding on a rollback bed.
There are ways to discourage these tire-slashing zealots. You could inflate your tires with one of those dreadful greenhouse gases such as, everyone’s favorite, carbon dioxide. You could put a little warning on the tire telling would-be deflaters they risk loosing deadly gas into the atmosphere should they puncture your tire.
Or perhaps just inflate it with pepper spray. Maybe there’s a way to add some essence of fermented pig excrement that would gush out on the slasher. Most likely, neither are possible, but it’s a nice thought.
I had a tire slashed once in the 1980s in Carnesville, Ga., when I was covering an Elbert County-Franklin County basketball game. I came out and found the right rear tire on my Ford Fiesta flat. Some helpful person loaned me a hand pump thinking it had leaked down or a prankster had just let the air out. When I pushed down on the plunger of the pump I heard the whoosh of rubbery smelling air. I put on the spare and drove back across the Savannah and home and bought a tire. I bought the car during the first energy crisis, and it always got great gas mileage.
But this all may become moot if the trend in California is exported to other states which is often the case because the Golden State has such a huge population. The one thing California doesn’t export is water. In fact, the Los Angeles metro area sucks up water from every possible source and there’s now talk of taking water from the Mississippi to slake California’s thirst.
About that trend: Petaluma banned all new gas stations and some think car crazy LA should, too.
“We didn’t know we were the first in the world when we banned gas stations,’’ Petaluma Councilwoman D’Lynda Fishe said. She probably said it gleefully, but the LA Times story didn’t specify.
Petaluma had two reasons. First of all, they said, some of the most contaminated sites are old gas stations where gas has leaked into the ground.
Agreed. The problem with that argument, though, is modern underground tanks are made of materials that don’t corrode and that makes them far less likely to leak.
Also, California, President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have made it clear they believe the obvious solution is for everyone to buy electric cars. It doesn’t matter that most people can’t afford electric cars and they aren’t available in large numbers anyway.
The Tire Extinguishers don’t care. All cars have carbon footprints and must be idled. What I wonder, though, is how the Tire Extinguishers get where they’re going. I hope they’re riding bikes or walking. If they travel by car, that makes them hypocrites.
But maybe they’re like John Kerry, President Biden’s climate envoy, who often travels by private jet. Ironically, he rode his family’s jet to Iceland in 2019 to receive an environmental award. When a reporter asked him about his choice of transportation, Kerry said, the jet was “the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle.” He also said, “I can’t sail across the ocean. I have to fly, meet with people and get things done.”
This is from a Fox News report, and you know they’re big fans of Kerry.
There’s another benefit Kerry can add: The Tire Extinguishers can’t get to him when the wheels are up.