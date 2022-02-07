On each Feb. 2 we watch with something between amusement and hope as Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his temperature-controlled burrow in Gobbler’s Knob, Pa. If the sun is out and he sees his shadow, it means six more weeks of winter. If it’s cloudy, and he doesn’t, we’re in for an early spring.
We scoff at it unless Phil doesn’t cast a shadow, then we’re hopeful this folklore somehow is linked to the science of meteorology. If Phil predicts a longer winter, we dismiss it as a harmless way for people in a Pennsylvania hamlet to draw some tourist and media cash in the bleak midwinter.
(Columnist’s warning: “In the Bleak Midwinter” is also the name of my favorite Christmas carol and also that of a panel of Christmas carol experts who judged it the best ever in 2008. If you have to be anywhere, don’t do what I did and Google the name. Immediately after writing that phrase, I did and then sat here and listened to versions by Susan Boyle, Dan Fogelberg, Julie Andrews, the Celtic Women, the Hall Sisters, The Priests, Chanticleer, the Robert Shaw Chorale, Karliene and my personal favorite James Taylor. Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. If you believe his forecast, throw another log on the fire and Google it. Now back to our previously scheduled column.)
Phil’s predictions date back to 1887, and records show that longer winters won out about 105 to 20. In the early years, they didn’t record the results.
So if you live in Punxsutawney you’d greet an early spring with understandable surprise and glee. I’m basing this on a map that shows nearby towns with the names Frostburg, Juneau and Alaska. Those of us below Georgia’s fall line would be just as surprised to see a late spring.
Georgia ain’t got no truck with no Yankee groundhog anyway, so it has its own, Gen. Beauregard Lee who came out of his lair on a cloudy day. Thus winter is coming to a predictable close.
These Groundhog’s Day groundhogs have a pretty cushy life and don’t have to live in holes in the cold ground, as their name implies, and forage for food only to scurry back underground when they see the shadow of a human or a dog.
A celebrity groundhog lifestyle is not always an assurance of a long life. In 2014, then N.Y. Mayor Bill DeBlasio, who fumbled everything imaginable during his administration, dropped Staten Island Chuck about eight feet. Chuck died a short time later, but handlers said Chuck did not die as a result of Mayor Bill’s unceremonious dumping.
They tell us the Phil we see each February is the original kept alive by an annual sip of a life-extending elixir. The truth is that groundhogs only live six to eight years, less for those in Bill DeBlasio’s hands.
I’m thinking a lot of Punxsutawney groundhogs have seen the shadow of death, and they’re not telling how many carcasses are in the secret marmot mausoleum.
These Groundhog Day followers have nothing on a lot of other superstitions. People have been afraid of black cats for centuries. I’ve known people who, when a black cat crossed the road in front of their car, quickly used a finger to make crosses on the windshield as if to cross out the bad luck.
Others have said if you stepped over somebody lying in the floor they would surely die. I’ve been forced to step back over a sister in my childhood to cancel the curse. (Sorry Mama.)
On the weather side, mountain folk in the North Carolina used to believe that the winter snows will match the number of June or July fogs on the high peaks of the Blue Ridge.
My grandfather and grandmother used to say that sun dogs meant it was going to rain. Or maybe they said it was going to be dry. I can’t remember.
Sun dogs are those bright spots that appear on opposite sides of the sun. I found this on the internet so you can rest assured it is the gospel according to Google.
Scienceabc.com says “a sun dog is an optical atmospheric phenomenon that causes bright spots at an angle of 22 degrees on one or both sides of the sun. It is also called a mock sun or parhelion in meteorology. Sun dogs occur as a result of the refraction or scattering of light from flat hexagonal-shaped ice crystals that are suspended in clouds.”
I don’t recall Grandma or Grandpa ever saying, “Look at them parhelions. I ‘spect it’s gonna rain.”
We don’t need groundhogs anymore. We have the Weather Channel, which has gotten into the annoying habit of naming winter storms.
Regardless of what Chuck sees, the jet stream that brings icy air from the north in winter will continue to do what it does. The Weather Channel says it is curving back north and we in the south should get warmer soon. But groundhogs tend to be cuter than Jim Cantore so we watch.
And speaking of shadows, poor Joe Biden has seen the shadow of China and Trump’s old buddy, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. For a guy who’s 5-foot-7, Putin seems to cast a long shadow, and the world is in China’s debt.
I’m not big on conspiracies, but it’s odd that we get a virus from China that brings the world to its knees — not in prayer, unfortunately — then we’ve got Russia and China threatening world peace.
And about COVID-19. I’m sitting here writing with a head full of it. I’ve had a fever, aching joints, some brief nausea, a little cough, and as I got better, an abnormally low body temperature. A couple of years ago, a lot of my acquaintances scoffed and said this new coronavirus was just the flu.
They’re finally right. This milder Omicron version is similar to the flu except it’s far more contagious, which means it will still kill a lot of people. So 900,000 American deaths later, they’re right. It’s like the flu.