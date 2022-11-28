“It’s over the river and through the woods, to grandmother’s house we go,’’ the old song goes.
Actually, rivers. Plural. Starting with the Frederica, MacKay, Little and the Back. Then it was over the Altamaha, Ogeechee, Savannah, a lot of creeks that the Georgia DOT deemed too trifling to name on a sign, and in South Carolina another Little and a Rocky.
About not naming the creeks: You can be very sure that the DOT never misses a chance to put a politician’s name on a road or a bridge. That is one of the things I’m not grateful for on this, my 72nd Thanksgiving. I am very grateful, however, for all those creeks and rivers, especially the ones with clear water that makes a racket falling over rocks. I don’t know if they’re saying “Whee” or “Oh no,’’ but it sounds good to me.
I was very thankful to have a grandson, 7-year-old Benjamin, in the back seat as Vonette and I drove to see his last remaining great-grandparent, my 92-year-old mother. His little sister, Isabelle rode with their parents, which oddly made both drives more peaceful.
I was somewhat astonished when Benjamin saw a big tractor raising a dust storm over the slightly rolling hills between Wrens and Louisville and announced, “This must be in the piedmont.”
Not yet, we assured him. It’s a few more miles.
I’m grateful that even though he’s a second grader he prefers a sub to a McDonald’s Happy Meal. Not there’s anything wrong with the world’s largest hamburger chain.
I was thankful on the way to see glimpses of brilliant reds and oranges as the swamp maples were changing colors. I was also grateful that when we reached the actual piedmont, there were some trees with larger leaves still hanging on brilliantly.
I was grateful that we drove mostly along two-lane roads that city folk would call the middle of nowhere that I’ve always thought of as the middle of somewhere. As a result, we didn’t see any billboards with the big faces of Jacksonville lawyers promising to fight for us. I doubt any of these suit-and-tie wearers have ever been in a real fight.
I was grateful to have gotten through Stillmore coming and going without a speeding ticket, but the speed limit signs appear to be more realistic than in years past and less useful in filling the city coffers.
When we crossed the Savannah between Appling, Ga., and Modoc, S.C., Benjamin wondered why the water was a lot higher on the left than the right. We explained that the bridge under us was a concrete dam that holds back water on the left to form Lake Thurmond.
To me and a lot of locals, the lake is still Clark Hill just as the eastern leg of Mallery Street on St. Simons is still Proctor Lane.
Elijah Clark, or Clarke, deserves to be remembered. Clark was an illiterate frontiersman who led the Revolutionary forces that beat the British at Kettle Creek. After pushing the British out of Georgia, Clark crossed the Savannah and fought pivotal battles in South Carolina.
Thurmond was a segregationist U.S. Senator from Edgefield, S.C., who once ran for president as a Dixiecrat. I’ll be grateful when Elijah Clark’s name goes back on the reservoir that laps up against the red clay hills where he lived.
I was grateful there was football on TV on Thanksgiving Day and that the games featured inane halftime shows that gave me time to get more pecan pie.
Hanging above the TV were old black-and-white 8-by-10s of my grandparents, Eddie Arthur John Thomas and Omie Mae Dickson, and of my grandma’s parents Tugaloo Columbus and Nancy Matilda Byrum.
They were striking resemblances in the box camera pictures.
My grandma and great-grandma wore simple modest dresses past their knees.
My grandpa and great-grandpa both wore their Sunday hats, long-sleeve shirts and khaki pants with empty belt loops. Both wore suspenders that I’ll bet both called galluses.
They had so little scratching out hard livings in worn out soil trying to accumulate enough to get them through winter. If they had Thanksgiving dinners, unlike us they didn’t have to eat leftovers for days. It was probably all gone by supper.
But they made it and were thankful. Looking at those two old couples who had shared their last crops, I remember what I’ve heard people say; “We were poor but we didn’t know it.”
My grandparents, great-parents and millions like them knew how poor they were, but they had enough and could smile when someone pointed a camera at them.
God forgive us for not knowing how rich we are and not being grateful for having too much.