Finally, a day we can celebrate with a cherry on top.
Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, a day set aside for what is perhaps the guiltiest of pleasure. Ice cream is the peach cobbler of frozen desserts. Indeed, vanilla ice cream is one of the few things that can improve on good peach cobbler.
Ronald Reagan declared July National Ice Cream Month in 1984 and set aside the third Sunday of July as Ice Cream Day. This year it falls in the middle of the middle month of a really hot summer. What can be better than a month of sundaes? No president since has done anything to approach Reagan’s declaration.
My history with ice cream goes back to the 1950s, and I have some memories, some good, some bad.
I’ve told this story, but my Grandpa would take me to Fred Smith’s store in the summertime when I was 5 or 6. He and the other adults would sit on upturned Pepsi crates in the shade of the overhang that extended to the two gas pumps, one for regular, the other for high test. It was the first store in South Carolina east of the Georgia line on U.S. 29 when it was the main route from Charlotte to Atlanta.
Men carried little snap-to change purses because they didn’t have a need for folding money when gas was less than 25 cents a gallon, a Pepsi was a dime and eggs were 45 cents a dozen.
He’d pull his change purse out of his pocket and stir around in it with his finger and come up with a dime. “Here, Boy,’’ he’d say. “Go buy you a ice cream.”
I’d pout because I wanted a nickel which was obviously worth more because it was bigger than a dime. But he finally convinced me the nickel cups were smaller than the dime cups. I’d always ask Mr. Fred for chocolate, and when I went to town with Mama and Grandma on Saturday, she’d stop for gas and I’d get another one.
The only time I didn’t eat chocolate was when Grandpa drove over the river to Hartwell to get the oil changed in his old ‘40 Chevrolet. Afterward, we’d go to Haley’s Drug Store on the square where he’d buy me an ice cream cone. They were usually out of chocolate, and I’d settle for vanilla. It was only in adulthood that I unabashedly started eating vanilla because I liked it better. I thought boys were supposed to eat chocolate and that vanilla and strawberry were for girls.
At least vanilla was better back then. I’m amazed at what the big ice cream producers try to pass off as vanilla.
Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla is the standard by which all others are measured. I haven’t found another that came close. The rest should be called fauxnilla.
I remember once at Vacation Bible School at Shiloh Baptist Church, Emily Earle volunteered to bring the snacks for the mid-morning break. We still had Kool-Aid, but she brought ice cream and not the chocolate, strawberry and vanilla Fred Smith sold. Her ice cream had raisins, nuts, dark cherries and swirls of stuff running through it. It was not the sort of thing that God-fearing Southern Baptists ate. The next thing you know, we’d be singing the hymns too fast or taking dance lessons.
My mother, who sometimes came to help, darted her eyes both ways before cruelly handing her bowl off to the unsuspecting child of a share-cropper. Miss Emily was always a little unusual. Although she was married to Rock Smith, who had played a little for the Washington Redskins, she still went by Earle and wore a mink coat to church in the winter.
Having lived in Washington for a while, she adopted some Yankee ways and likely hung around with Episcopalians and Presbyterians, college educated people who not only danced openly but also did so at parties with other people’s wives. She obviously associated with people who weren’t faithful to the holy trinity of chocolate, strawberry and vanilla.
As an adult, I have come to appreciate Emily Earle’s taste. I love buttered pecan, peach, coffee and my favorite may be mocha almond fudge swirl.
About as adventuresome as Mama ever got was a half gallon of Neapolitan, the combination of the aforementioned chocolate, strawberry and vanilla. It would be soft serve Pet or Sealtest. It wasn’t supposed to be soft but by the time Mama drove 13 miles from the grocery store it had thawed considerably.
Speaking of half gallons, Blue Bell is one of the few companies that still offers a half gallon. The rest have cut back on quantity – as well as quality – while raising their prices.
We didn’t eat ice cream in the winter. When you live in a drafty house heated by a single stove where the fire went out at night, you didn’t dream of ice cream under at least three layers of quilts. We did, however, have snow cream about twice a year if we were lucky. When the snow fell, Mama would watch and when it got deep enough on the well house, she’d hand me a pan and tell me to get some snow. I’d run out and come back with a pan half full and a pair of hands half frozen.
She’d add some sugar, milk and vanilla extract and mix it up. It was usually a one-time treat because the snow didn’t last long and if it did it would get a layer of sleet on top or thaw a little in the day time and refreeze at night forming a crust on top.
One of those years, the crusty snow lingered for days, and I went out and scooped out snow from underneath it. Mama said it wasn’t fit for snow cream, but undaunted I made my own. I must have overdone it on the vanilla extract or condensed milk because some time after midnight my stomach rumbled, and I had to climb out from under all those quilts, put my bare feet on the cold floor and seek relief.
Vonette and I were at a birthday dinner on July 5 where the hosts had strawberry cake for the honoree. They asked me a foolish question: “Do you want ice cream with your cake?”
Of course I did. Why did they have to ask especially during National Ice Cream Month? Usually, if I go back for seconds, it’s for the ice cream and not the cake, but that strawberry cake was ice cream quality.
Grab a spoon and enjoy your July. On the third Sunday, I might even have a third sundae.