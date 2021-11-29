I opted out of Black Friday this year. You have to figure it would be no problem for a man who wakes up at 5 a.m. to make it to the predawn sales.
I left it to other people who celebrate capitalism with unbridled spending. Instead, I visited my Christmases past through the once thriving downtown of Anderson, S.C., where all the major stores faced the courthouse square. One of the few things that have remained the same is the cold, granite Confederate soldier looking out of place on a tall pedestal in front the taller and far more attractive Christmas tree.
Bob Gallant’s store is long gone replaced by a city park below street level in what was once the basement. We called it Gallant Belk’s. It was actually Gallant-Belk. The Gallantless Belk is an anchor at the mall on what was once the northern outskirts of Anderson. Commerce has raced past the mall north toward I-85.
The downtown lots where J.C. Penney, F.W. Woolworth and Fleishman’s clothing store stood are bare and fenced. J.C. Penney moved to the mall decades ago. I saw the store on one of those reality shows a couples of years ago when a couple of meth addicts went there to get a refund on merchandise they had shoplifted earlier.
The S.S. Kresge across from the mall where I was a teenage assistant manager is gone, as is the nearby Kmart. The K in Kmart came from founder S.S. Kresge’s last name.
Some of the surviving downtown retail spaces have been remodeled into upscale coffee shops, bars, microbreweries and restaurants, all trendy. The Bleckley Inn has converted downtown blight into a boutique hotel.
The burger and hot dog joint Murph’s Grill, where the police walked across Main Street to bet on football games, is empty — the last of the Greeks who owned it having passed away.
The old S.H. Kress building that sat empty for years is now home to Remnants Antiques, a neat and brightly lit store that rents space to vendors, sells consignment goods at 50-50 and takes donations, all to support Shalom House Ministries. The ministry has 104 acres where it provides three-month and six-month recovery programs for women including counseling, Bible studies, and 12-step meetings and classes.
It has a center for women and their families to address the challenges that addictions cause in relationships.
“We recognize that addiction affects the whole family,’’ a ministry brochure says.
Yes it does, and those effects are magnified at the holidays when a chair at the table sits empty because someone has fulfilled a craving as strong as taking in their next breath.
I used to love to go in that store with the rounded glass beside the entrance that invited people inside. I liked to walk the hardwood floors that creaked even in the 1950s. My aunt Betty Jo worked there at the counter that sold peanut brittle, chocolate covered peanuts and popcorn that came in slender bags that came up to a kid’s elbow. When the smell of popcorn hits you at the door all is suddenly right with the world. You could buy a pound of chocolate candy for the change jingling in your pocket and then make yourself sick eating it. Now, you’re sickened that the price of a 1.55-ounce Hershey bar is more than a dollar at some grocery checkouts.
The floors in the old Kress are uneven now but have been refinished to look as good as I remember, and they still creak as they did one sunny Saturday morning when I went in with my mother. I think she bought me a nickel bag of popcorn but I had some money of my own burning a hole in my pocket. I invested a quarter on a silver badge that had the word “Sheriff” stamped in a bronze across the center of the star.
I pinned it on my chest and when I got home strapped on my cap pistol in its rawhide holster. I clicked a few times at a tree — I was out of caps — that served as an outlaw who made the fatal mistake of drawing on Matt Dillon.
When I waited for the school bus by Highway 29 the following Monday, I pulled it out of my pocket and pinned it on my bony chest. When I got on the bus, I sat behind Jimmy McGukin, a kid a year younger than I. He got on his knees in the seat, turned around and pointed at my badge.
“Let me see that,’’ he demanded.
When I proudly handed it to him, he studied it, turned it upside down and read the back.
“This thing’s made in Jay-pan. This ain’t no count. I wouldn’t have it,’’ he said, thrusting it back at me.
The five-pointed object of shame stayed in my pants pocket the rest of the day.
Jimmy later drove a pickup made in Jay-pan. Vonette and I have three vehicles manufactured by Japanese companies, probably at factories in America.
Poor Jimmy passed away four years ago at 66 having fallen prey to made-in-America products that were likely bottled in Tennessee and Kentucky. I wish there had been a Shalom for Jimmy. I’d drive my Prius out to his house in the country so we could both make fun of it.
When we shop now, we walk the aisles of big box stores with floors that don’t creak because they’re on concrete slabs. The merchandise is made mostly in China — some of it quality, most of it not.
The shoppers will leave those stores someday for something better and the doors will close for a while. Sometimes, another store moves in because big box stores aren’t good for much but stores.
And sometimes, a creaking oak floor makes for better footing than concrete.