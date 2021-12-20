It’s the season when we demonstrate our Christmas spirit in a number of ways, mostly with higher power bills as we strings lights on anything without a heartbeat.
As Vonette and I decorated, we brought out some old stuff and questioned whether it was worth it. One thing that once stood by the driveway, a little grazing, fawn, is long gone. Except it didn’t look like a fawn because it wasn’t thin and leggy. Unlike the picture on the box, it was sort of squat and a little overfed but it lit up nicely. One night when leaving for dinner, we remarked it didn’t look like a deer. Jessica, then a teenager, observed, “It looks like a pig. It’s a Christmas pig.”
From then on, there was no way we would decorate without it until half of it went dark and there’s nothing worse than a headless Christmas pig.
This week, we questioned putting up a six foot twig tree that comes in several easy to assemble sections of metal tubes and stiff wire. It didn’t work well last year, but I had replaced some lights and it burned on, mostly. But, I figured, “Why not?” I got it out of the box, stacked it up and let the hinged limbs fall. It was once brilliant white but having stood in a lot of Christmas rains, it has rust at most of the joints. When I got everything extended, I plugged it in and half of it lit up.
Many would simply take it down, put it in the trash and pick up some sort of replacement the next time they were in town.
But I came up poor. This would have been a luxury item for my family, and I had experience with electronic things not working. Our first TV was a used Philco bought from Western Auto that got its signal from an antenna and now and then you couldn’t get a picture. When you got tired of twisting adjustment knobs, you hit the side with the flat of your hand. If that didn’t work, you hit it again until finally the tubes inside all had good connection and you could watch Lassie, Disney’s Wonderful World of Color — black-and-white for us — and Bonanza.
That’s what I did with the twig tree: I started thumping on limbs with my Philco-activating hand until finally every light was shining.
There’s always another issue that comes up big at Christmas, doing for others. I’m not talking about family and friends. I’m talking about people who need help.
One year, I was scurrying around at the last minute looking for something I could do for the less fortunate. I ran out of time and felt miserable. One thing Vonette and I do every year is fill a shoe box with little toys, coloring books, soap and other hygiene items for Samaritan’s Purse. They’re taken to foreign lands and handed out to kids in the name of the child born on Christmas Day. I wish the boxes were bigger, but it makes an impact.
The best thing to do is to work on giving all year. The Family Garden Club, for example, dedicates a plot to grow fresh vegetables for the Sparrow’s Nest.
We talk about Christmas in July, but a couple of St. Simons guys did exactly that, at least in my estimation.
Clay Strother, a father of four, and James Barger III, a high school student, had about the same idea on another holiday, July 4th. They sold peaches beside Frederica Road when the island was packed with visitors.
Strother said he had started selling peaches with James’ father Jim Barger.
They have access to some of Georgia’s best Fort Valley peaches because Strother has a connection through marriage with Pearson Farms. You can’t buy peaches that good in your average grocery store, and a few years ago, the elder Barger and Strother figured, “What if we just went and got a few boxes and sold ‘em.”
“I was doing it for money. Jim was doing it to teach his son,’’ Strother said.
It worked, but things have changed for Strother.
“Now, I do it for nothing but charity,’’ but he gets something out of it, he said.
“We just have so much fun with it,’’ and the summer sales came at a time when things weren’t a lot of fun at the family business, J.C. Strother & Co., the iconic hardware and building supplies store in the village.
“Lumber prices were high,’’ he said of the soaring prices as building resumed as the pandemic eased. “Nobody was happy to buy lumber. Everybody was happy to buy peaches.”
Especially these peaches that are so juicy and flavorful it’s like eating a milkshake with your fingers.
This year, his earnings stayed in the family. His wife’s cousin’s husband was suffering from cancer, so he gave them all his peach money. Unfortunately, that husband and father won’t be here this Christmas, but Strother helped when he could.
Young James Barger III sold for six days over two weekends, and gave one weekend’s proceeds, $2,500, to Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He handed over the check about a week ago.
“It made me feel great. Doing something like that always makes you feel good,’’ he said.
His father is happy that James didn’t decide to keep it all, but James said he enjoys privileges many don’t.
“I’m involved in church. I have two parents who love me a lot. I go to a good school,’’ he said of Frederica Academy, and he is grateful for a lot of friends who look after him.
His church is St. Lukes Amercian Methodist Episcopal, which was meeting at St. Ignatius until the pandemic struck and prompted its older congregation to suspend worshiping in person.
Normally, Jim Barger said, he would have urged his son to keep his giving secret, but there are benefits in making it public. First, it shows others what a 14-year-old teenager can do, perhaps not of that scale but it may inspire others. Even those without money to spare have spare time.
Also, taking a stand leads to accountability, Barger said. Kids known for good works know people are watching.
Christmas is upon us so we can do some good and, like Clay Strother and James Barger, enjoy the internal warmth of giving. But the need is always there no matter the season.
Giving is like Christmas shopping. It’s best not to put it off until the last minute.