Every October comes one of the more frightening juxtaposition of celebrations: the Georgia-Florida game and Halloween. It is, of course, not frightening for everyone. In fact, Georgia alumni — both real and sidewalk — and other fans probably have little reason to fear. Georgia should demolish the Gators, but you just never know.
Throw out the record book along with the Good Book’s admonition to love your neighbor as yourself. But then again, it tells us to hate evil and them people over yonder in them orange shirts are just evil to the bone.
So, Georgia fans overrun the Golden Isles during Georgia-Florida week and take up residence. Georgia flags fly from porch pillars, car windows and, most regrettably, golf carts.
The influx of more red-and-black among the resident Georgia fans clogs the roads with cars and the restaurants and bars with deafening and drunken shouts of “Go Dawgs.” If the pulp mill in its odorous, olden days smelled like money, the whoops and hollers of Bulldog revelers sounds like money, merchants will tell you.
There may not be as many whoops and hollers this year after the Glynn County Commission passed a ban on alcohol on the beach for the usual Friday Frat Beach celebration. If you’re one of those people who moved here recently to get away from Mario Cuomo, Bill de Blasio, Gavin Newsom or Gretchen Esther Whitmer, among others, let me explain. Frat Beach is when hundreds of UGA students and pretenders form a human mass at the beach near the former Coast Guard station. Once there, they proceed to drink until they are only remotely aware of their extremities.
So far, the number of rides from the beach in cabs has exceeded the number of rides in ambulances. Some walk to and from the party. Well not exactly. Many walk to the beach and reel, stagger and lurch back to their accommodations.
This year was to have been a return to normalcy after the pandemic put a viral lid on the celebration last year. At the game, which was played in front of a less than half capacity crowd, Florida beat Georgia 44-28 to win the SEC East and the annual privilege of getting beaten by Alabama in the conference championship.
I was once a big Georgia fan, but a former employer dispatched me to Athens on Saturdays in the fall to photograph their games from the sideline.
At the first game I ever shot, Vince Dooley was on the sideline in his starched white shirt and red tie. On the opposite sideline, Lou Holtz paced back and forth as head coach of North Carolina State.
Over the years, I took pictures of Ray Goff and Matt Robinson when they split quarterback duties. I have pictures of Herschel Walker running over linebackers and sailing over various and sundry defensive linemen into the end zone. I saw Tony Dorsett play his first game, a 7-7 tie in Athens that Georgia was supposed to have won easily.
Every Saturday, I saw Erk Russell mopping blood off his forehead after he bumped heads with this linemen who had the advantage of wearing helmets.
I had pictures of those great Georgia defenses sacking quarterbacks and stopping running backs short of the line of scrimmage. But my favorite photo of a sack is of Georgia quarterback Jeff Pyburn getting taken down in the Georgia end zone at Clemson. By the way, I did not get a picture of Herschel running or soaring into the end zone at Clemson because he never made it there when it counted.
After a huge number of trips to Athens, I got tired of it. No sideline was harder to work because Dooley always had as many high school recruits on the sidelines as there were fans in the student section.
As I climbed to the press box one Saturday, I came upon a woman dressed nice enough for a wedding sitting on the concrete steps looking confused and disgusted at a puddle of bourbon that had probably tasted better going down. But I’m guessing. It may have been rum.
I always had to leave the games early to make my deadline — actually, I probably had plans for Saturday night — and listened to Larry Munson’s broadcasts on the way back to the office. He was always too much of a homer especially when it came to his interpretation of calls that went against his beloved Bulldogs.
That was sad, as was what I saw one Sunday morning years later when Steve Spurrier was still coaching Florida.
As I was driving to my garden at the airport about 7 a.m., I saw a young woman in a little black dress walking barefoot and unhappy along Demere Road.
The Georgia press box is the only one I’ve ever been in when the unbiased reporters jumped up from behind their portable typewriters periodically and barked and yelled “Go Dawgs.” At least I had a few pregame lunches of Poss’s barbecue sandwiches with Leonard Postero, who picked losers each week on a radio show called Leonard’s Losers. On air, he called himself Leonard Postosties and he had nicknames for every team. Georgia-Florida would be the Red Clay Hounds against the Giant Water Lizards.
Anyway, since the L in Terry L. Dickson stands for Leonard, this Leonard is briefly turning prognosticator and picking the Giant Water Lizards to lose Saturday. I also hope Stetson Bennett, whom I admire, will have a good enough game at quarterback to make Florida coach Dan Mullen regret keeping Todd Grantham around as his defensive coordinator.
Now get me outta here, Percy.