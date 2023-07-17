We talk about the wonders of vegetable gardening — the mouth-watering appeal of vine ripe tomatoes, yellow squash and sweet corn cooked the same day it’s broke, as they say in Brantley County, a place where people truly know how supper should taste.
You scrape it off the cob, put it in a pot and boil until it’s done but not quite so there’s a little snap left.
It’s the only kind of corn I like on the cob. It can elevate a low country boil to the mountaintop.
With cellphone technology, it is possible to cook it fresher than ever. You stand amid the rows having scouted out the ears you want to break. You make a call home: “Is the water boilin’?”
“It’s not a rolling boil, but bubbles are rising off the bottom of the pot.”
“OK. I’ll give it another minute, then here I come,’’ you answer.
The corn in the Dickson garden made, as they say, and the blackberries were fat and sweet and plentiful enough that some actually survived the trip home.
But some other stuff did not. The Ambrosia cantaloupe leapt out of the ground, developed some nice vines then turned brown. I Googled the U.S. Department of Agriculture to see if my melons qualified for disability. I was shocked to learn it was one of the few things the federal government doesn’t not eagerly throw money toward.
My squash and zucchini started strong. That lasted about a week until the zucchini wrinkled like an old person who drank a quart of vodka a day while lying on the beach chain smoking. Some of my yellow straight neck squash had necks like a bouncer at a honky-tonk — in other words, none. Then it developed green stripes and got stunted. “Squash green mozaic,’’ John Bryson explained. It looks terrible, but still tastes good, he said.
Maybe, but something in the depths of my soul says some green things must be avoided, such as green gummy bears and Life Savers. And greenish casseroles.
But my troubles had started early. I’ve always heard that you put as much organic material in this sandy island soil as you can. I dutifully did, covering my plot with live oak leaves that darkened the soil, attracted earthworms and held in the moisture.
We did OK on green onions because you pull them early, but the sweet ones that need to dry did not and all but a few rotted in the dark dirt. I managed to salvage a few. Isabelle, 4, and I went to the garden and pulled a few plump red onions that came up with dirt clinging to them.
“We need to wash them, Granddaddy,’’ she said.
I pulled the hose over, and she sprayed them down while I held them dangling from their spears. That worked for about a half dozen onions until she aimed the nozzle at the center of my chest and blasted me.
I snatched it away. “Isabelle,’’ I said. “Why did you do that?”
She peered at me through her pink framed glasses a couple of seconds and said, “Granddaddy. You was looking like a onion.”
That was understandable. My onions didn’t grow, but my bald spot has and looks like a vine ripe tomato.
Like the corn, some other things went right. A garden neighbor gave me some plants labeled winter squash, which turned out to be cantaloupe and butternut squash. The cantaloupe grew the size of softballs and had all the flavor of bottled water, but I got a bunch of butternut squash, many of them also undersized. I’m not complaining. I’ll eat butternut squash, but it’s not my favorite. And it’s better than last year when someone stole half of what I grew. I was indignant over the brazen theft, but relieved I wasn’t eating butternut squash until Easter of this year.
And we had a lot of cucumbers. My usual favorites were good, but another garden neighbor gave me a few plants that turned out long, green fruit that was crisp and delicious.
Even in bad years, there is usually some good. We got rain on two occasions, when we needed it and when we didn’t. We can control our irrigation, but we can’t control the rain. It’s sent by someone who knows more than we ever will.
The tomatoes were more than adequate so far in spite of their own mosaic virus and high temperatures that made them ripen strangely. Birds seem to peck them out of boredom while creatures with fur and sharp teeth come in the night and dine.
Would it kill you, I want to ask them, to eat some of that green and yellow squash instead.
Meanwhile, the nut grass, dollar weed, crabgrass and weeds of varieties known only to God are flourishing. The next time I pray, I’m going to say to the Almighty, you’ve sent worms, tares, crop pestilence and other things that make it hard since Adam and Eve ignored your warning, shared an apple and brought death into the world.
But I’m wondering, why is there no dollar weed blight?
I think gardening keeps you humble. It’s hard to get perfect crops out of the ground and on the table, but not as hard as raising good kids. They tend to have many of our traits — in the case my grandkids, Isabelle and Benjamin, our shared love of cucumbers, but it skipped a generation because Jessica hates them.
You do the best you can, offering the best advice and trying to live out a good example for the kids who are always watching and remembering. But sometimes in spite of everything you do and say, a child is going to think you look like a onion.