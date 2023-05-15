Every July 5 for 44 years Donna Radford sang “Happy Birthday” to her daughter, her oldest child.
She didn’t know her name. She just sang, “Dear daughter.”
This July 5, she’ll sing “Happy Birthday” to Ann Meyer.
It all started on Christmas morning when her nephew, Matthew Bolt, got a text from Ancestry.com that said he had a first cousin named Ann Meyer in Charleston, S.C., where he and his older brother, Michael, live. The brothers and their families were in Anderson, S.C., for Christmas with their parents, Miriam and Dennis Bolt.
Michael said, “Let’s see if we can find her.” On Facebook, they found selfies of the Meyer family on Christmas vacation in Arizona and Utah. They saw Ann, her husband, Jason, and their children, Mackeena, 15, and Evan, 11, in the snow with backdrops of red rock.
“We go to church with her,’’ Michael said. Indeed, as Kidscoast coordinator at SeaCoast Church in West Ashley, Ann ushers his 5-year-old son, Micah, into children’s church on Sunday.
Michael sent friend requests to Ann and Jason. Jason saw it as they were getting off a plane, and asked Ann, “Do we know him?”
It’s a family from church, she said. Go ahead.
Not just any family. Her family.
She and Michael talked by phone and he gave her some history.
“You’re telling me my parents are alive,” she said. “And they’re married.”
Miriam is the middle of three sisters, Donna is the youngest and the oldest is Vonette, my wife of nearly 46 years.
The reason Michael and Ann didn’t know they were related is that Donna, who became pregnant as a 16-year-old, gave Ann up for adoption. The Kelly girls’ mother couldn’t live with the public stigma of an unwed, pregnant daughter. Mrs. Kelly and Donna moved to Myrtle Beach where Donna completed her junior year of high school and gave birth on July 5, 1978. They took Donna’s baby girl away at the hospital, and she signed some papers.
The next year, she graduated from T.L. Hanna where she had been a cheerleader and where she had dated Ann’s father, Kyle, who quarterbacked the football team, played basketball and excelled at baseball.
The infant Ann and her adoptive parents lived in Belton, S.C., a short distance from Anderson. Their marriage soon ended in divorce, and Ann and her mother Pam moved to the Charleston area to be closer to Pam’s family. Pam later married a second time to Larry Stonier, who adopted Ann, and she became a sister to his five children.
Life went on with Donna singing a wistful “Happy Birthday” to a child she had never held. But she had other children to hold.
Ann had married her high school sweetheart and so did Donna. When Kyle was playing baseball on scholarship at Western Carolina, they got married. They have three sons, twins Kory and Ryan, and Tyler and three grandsons and two granddaughters.
On the South Carolina coast, Ann had a great childhood with her parents and her step-siblings.
When Ann was a young child, Pam told her she was adopted. Ann said she didn’t feel any differently, that life went on happily.
“I remember thinking, ‘That’s cool. I want to go play,’’’ she said.
Pam died in April, 2014, and, afterward, Ann did an Ancestry.com DNA test in 2017 to figure out her heritage, at least her nationality. “I tan so easily, I thought I might be a little Indian,’’ she said. The results showed she was mostly Irish. Well, her birth mom was a Kelly.
But as she got older she wanted to learn if she carried any medical issues in her genes so in 2019 she did a 23andMe search. Just over three years later when the Christmas bells were ringing, that ding on Matthew’s cell phone turned some lives fully right side up.
The next day, Donna and Kyle drove down to the Bolt house to see Miriam and Vonette and the rest of us.
Miriam and Vonette agreed: “We’ve got to tell her.”
They took Donna onto a cold, screened porch where Miriam first told her about the Ancestry.com message, then showed her a Facebook picture of a pretty woman and asked, “Do you know who this is?”
“That’s my daughter,” Donna said through tears of happiness and surely immense relief.
A few minutes after the meeting on the porch, Donna and Kyle took a walk, and she told him their daughter was found.
When they left to go home that day, somebody said it had been a good Christmas. Kyle responded, “It’s been a great Christmas.” He also said, “I’ve got my girl.” A few days later, they told their sons they had a sister.
Ann had found both of her parents and three brothers. In most cases, she would have found a mom, a stepdad and perhaps some half brothers and half sisters.
“My parents got married. It’s pretty awesome,’’ Ann said.
A week later, Ann Face-Timed Donna and Kyle on their 42nd anniversary.
“I was speechless. To see her beautiful face and hear her sweet voice, I was in awe,’’ Donna said.
All the Radfords, except one daughter-in-law with COVID-19, met Ann and her family in Charleston in January and went to church with her. They all gathered again on Mothers Day weekend in Asheville, the first time ever that Donna and Kyle had all their children and grandchildren under their roof.
Of that day on Dec. 26, Donna says, “Forty-four years of prayer were answered in a heartbeat. It’s been a testimony of never giving up your hope and faith.”
Ann and her parents may have been apart for decades, but they were close in their faiths. They use the word “awe” a lot and Donna says, “Finally being able to wrap my arms around our daughter is a blessing beyond measure.”
And Pam Stonier, who was unable to have children, had gotten to wrap her arms around a loving daughter who loved her. Ann is grateful her late mother had that joy.
“Donna made an ultimate sacrifice for my mom, Pam,’’ she said.
I have yet to hear anyone say, “What if...” They believe that things didn’t simply work out, that it all happened just as God intended.
Ann, Donna and Kyle wanted you to know their story. Ann says it’s a wonderful example of what can happen when people choose life, although her life was never in doubt.
It also shows that it doesn’t stop with one life. There would have been no Mackeena and Evan if there had been no Ann. And Vonette and I wouldn’t have another niece and our daughter Jessica would still be the only girl cousin on her mother’s side.
Like the good mother she is, Ann says finding her parents is good for her children.
“They have more grandparents,’’ she said.
Every July 5 for 44 years, Vonette would tell me, “Today is Donna’s little girl’s birthday.” It would make me sad and, as I often did, I would wonder and fret about what had happened to her.
Now I know. It’s awesome, and we’re grateful.