Web Hill
Buy Now

Web Hill serves up a couple of dogs from his cart at City Market.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

On an average day, Web Hill and Michaun Collins have more business than they can say grace over.

But they know the source of that success and pray every morning before they sell the first hot dogs and sausage dogs from a cart under a red-and-yellow umbrella off Gloucester Street.

More from this section

Community remembers dedication of activist Annie Polite

Community remembers dedication of activist Annie Polite

Phenomenal. Hero. Icon. Those were just some of the superlatives family, friends and others used to describe community activist Annie Polite on Saturday during a celebration of life service at the Historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.