On an average day, Web Hill and Michaun Collins have more business than they can say grace over.
But they know the source of that success and pray every morning before they sell the first hot dogs and sausage dogs from a cart under a red-and-yellow umbrella off Gloucester Street.
The shade cast by the umbrella offers a little relief but on days when the temperatures are in the 90s and the air is as still as the wind from a sparrow’s wings, Hill feels as steamed as the buns.
So how does a man who worked in management for the largest privately owned restaurant chain in the country end up filling the shortest of short orders off a stainless steel cart sitting on trailer tires.
The first thing Hill will tell you is, “Full background, I’m three years sober.”
That’s after the 45-year-old Glynn Academy graduate had been less than sober — usually, far less — for 31 years. If you do the math you understand he’d been knocking them back since he was 14.
“I was dying of alcoholism. I had to make a change in my life. I rededicated my life to God,’’ he said.
And he renews that dedication every morning as he and Michaun ask God to bless them that day.
He got sober at Bridges of Hope, a last chance rehab center outside Argyle, Ga. The late George Allen Sirmons founded Bridges of Hope decades ago with some of his friends, including some he formerly drank with. Sirmons was chairman of the Clinch County Commission for 16 years and lived on the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp off Georgia 177, a road with a huge, watery gap in it called the Okefenokee Swamp. Sirmons lived on the edge of the swamp near the Suwannee River.
There are now five Bridges of Hope but the first in Argyle started with a big mud hole that Sirmons generously and optimistically called a catfish pond where clients grew their own food from field peas to beef and, of course, catfish.
“The pond is better now,’’ Hill said, as are the once ramshackle dorms the clients built. Most of the clients had been through rehab programs until they exhausted all their insurance benefits. Bridges of Hope will let people stay until the monkey is completely off their backs and in a cage.
“I went in Oct. 7, 2014, got out April 9, 2020,” Hill said of Bridges of Hope.
He had been talking to Frank Owens, the owner of City Market, who agreed to let Hill use his kitchen to cook the hot dogs and sausages and to saute onions, make coleslaw and make the chili for his toppings.
“I’ve known Webb for years,’’ Owens said. “He was going to beat the streets and sell hot dogs. One day he set up in the parking lot, and he ain’t left.”
Hill has plans to get another cart that Michaun would run at other locations, but the corner location is likely permanent.
“I set up here to learn and then bounce around,’’ he said.
One thing he learned is that it is one busy corner and that he shouldn’t bounce far.
“I’m not leaving that corner,’’ he said, nodding toward his cart.
City Market smells like a seafood market because that’s what it is. Of Hill’s cart, Owens said, “That makes this place smell better.”
“I can’t tell you how many people who get out and say, ‘Man. This place smells like the fair,’’’ Hill said.
The place also feels different than the atmosphere Michaun, a senior at Brunswick High, expected when he signed up for work-based learning.
“It’s like working with family,’’ he said. “It’s not like a job. Me and him doing what we love to do.”
Michaun is learning food prep early in the day and then customer service when they open at 10:30. The stand is open until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, but Michaun has to return to school before the lunch rush. That will change in the second semester when Michaun will take over the cart.
They sell 50 to 70 hog dogs, bratwursts and smoked sausages that customers can load up like they want from 16 condiments.
He has developed a steady base of regulars. When one of them, George Peacock came by Thursday, Hill asked what he would have.
“Hog dogs,” Peacock responded. “You know what I always get.’’
Hill seated a wiener in a bun, added lines of mustard and ketchup to match his red-and-yellow umbrella and topped it with sauteed onions.
As another regular walked up, Peacock called out, “What’s up, Cuz?” before leaving with his usual bag of chips. The only hesitation was his deciding on a can of Dr. Pepper from deep in the ice chest.
While he trained Michaun in food prep, Hill needed no remedial training himself. He was a kitchen manager for Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, a popular Cajun restaurant at locations in Atlanta, Cincinnati, Denver and San Antonio.
He called alcoholism a progressive disease and said his work with its late hours and party culture sped up the progression of his alcoholism. Realizing he was nearing a very dangerous and possibly deadly point, Hill quit his job and moved back to Brunswick 12 years ago.
He’s come to know some of the regulars, but he hugged a classmate, Myosha Leeper, head coach of the Glynn Academy girls basketball team.
“This is the best hot dog stand around,’’ she said. “I just grab some lunch and head back.”
She’s not the only one. A lot of work trucks stop for lunch.
It’s quick because Hill’s hands move over his work with the speed of a magician’s.
As T.G. Sheppard sang, “There’s a devil in the bottle, Lord, and he wants to see me dead.”
Hill doesn’t look inside bottles for happiness anymore, and for three years he’s left the devil in the bottle. He prays every day for more.