In the days before Memorial Day, bright new American flags bloom over the flags of veterans. They don’t just pop up at dawn to catch the rays of the rising sun. Someone has to put them there, and it’s usually veterans groups such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars or American Legion sometimes with the help of Scouts and others.
Tuesday morning, American Legion Post 9 put out 603 flags at cemeteries on U.S. 17 and Cate Road, member J. Steven Hinson said.
“That was a drop in the bucket,’’ he said.
Indeed. Glynn County residents and those who have retired here have fought in about every war since the American Revolution or served in some non-combat fashion. Memorial Day is to honor those who died at war, but we always place flags on all veterans’ graves including those who lived to ripe old ages and who never left American soil during their time in the military.
VFW Post 4092, of which I am a member, placed flags on veterans’ graves at Christ Church Frederica.
Some of the veterans who place the flags each year are elderly stooped with age and unsteady on their feet. I remember retired Marine Jack Mefford with a contingent of VFW Post 2588 comrades placing flags on the shaded graves at Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church.
But I have yet to see anything like I saw in Ray Keithcart 14 years ago. During World War II, Keithcart was a Navy pilot who landed fighters on the deck of an aircraft carrier in the Pacific. After the war ended, he graduated from college but didn’t remain a civilian long. He was called back into service for Korea and decided to remain in the Navy. He retired as a lieutenant commander.
A few days before Memorial Day in 2008, Keithcart made his annual rounds to 83 veterans’ graves in cemeteries near his home off U.S. 82 on Fishhall Road. He started at his church, Emanuel United Methodist, where he knew the grave sites of all the veterans buried there.
His age at the time, 85, was not the only complicating factor. Keithcart had suffered a stroke, and one side of his body didn’t respond very well. He walked with a cane and cradled the flags in the crook of his free arm. It was laborious work on a hot morning, and he had to stop often and gather his strength. But he went doggedly on his rounds.
After placing new flags at the graves at Emanuel, he drove his Saturn the short distance to Maxwell Cemetery and placed three there. At least there was shade at his other stops.
He drove down a sandy lane between rows of pines to the fenced Drury-Davis Cemetery that was generously shaded by oaks. The family had a number of veterans buried there, but Jack C. Davis didn’t live to be a veteran. He was killed in action April 19, 1945.
Once Keithcart settled back into his seat and rested awhile, he headed back east on U.S. 82 and pulled off the four-lane and drove down a two-path lane through a green tunnel to the Scarlett family cemetery on a former plantation. Keithcart placed a flag there on the grave of Navy Fireman 2nd Class Julian I. Scarlett, who was among 306 who perished when the coal supply ship, the USS Cyclops, was lost at sea in March 1918 during World War I.
Keithcart said a Union soldier who died during the Civil War is buried at the Scarlett cemetery. At not in, he said. And with the grave unmarked, Keithcart left no flag for him.
I wrote about my hours with Keithcart that day, and when I see flags on graves or place them myself, I think of how he struggled to honor those who died before him. Wednesday morning, I bought a flag and drove to the Emanuel Methodist cemetery where Keithcart lies at rest in a corner near Ratcliffe and Emanuel Church Road beside his first wife, Colleen, who died in 1989. His second wife, Peggy, is still with us.
Keithcart died April 6, 2012, on his 89th birthday.
I bought that flag to ensure that Ray had one on his grave. I need not have worried. He had two, one on each side of his granite headstone.
I headed back toward St. Simons with a flag that set me back $1.06 at Family Dollar. On the way, however, I turned off U.S. 82 and walked through that green tunnel again to the Scarlett Cemetery. I missed it at first, but on the walk back to my car I turned down a side trail and found it overgrown.
There was no flag there for Julian Scarlett, and I couldn’t locate a gravestone for him. I hadn’t brought my glasses, and the mossy stones were hard to read.
But I had this small flag and didn’t want to take it home. When I fly one at home, it’s a nicely sewn flag that I bought decades ago from Cal Painter when he sold flags for the St. Simons Rotary Club. I take good care of it because I admired Painter, a friendly man who had served with the 10th Mountain Division in the rugged mountains of Italy in World War II.
I took that small flag and stuck it in the ground on the edge of the Scarlett plot. It may not be seen by anyone else, but it honors a couple of servicemen who gave lives in service of the flag when it had fewer stars.
This is where I would usually end a column by writing may they all rest in peace. But Ray Keithcart never seemed too enamored with rest.