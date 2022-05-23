Flag Day is on June 14 for most of the nation.
Every day is flag day for most of the residents along Old Plantation Road on Jekyll Island.
By your columnist’s somewhat inexact count, there are 20 American flags hanging in front of the 24 houses. One homeowner inflated the flag count with two, one hanging from a short staff mounted on a tree and another on a flagpole in the front yard. And some others that don’t have flags usually do and will get one.
Ginger and Dave Thomas, who split time on Jekyll Island with Kansas City, Mo., had one and plan to get a way to mount another one. Like many of the others on the road, theirs was mounted on a huge pine by the road, but Hurricane Irma took down not just the loblolly pine from which the flag flew but two others.
The Thomases, both of whom are still working, want to make Jekyll their home.
“In today’s world you can work from home,” she said.
“You visit Jekyll Island, you love it or you hate it. We fell in love with it,’’ Thomas said.
They go to St. Simons frequently, however, sometimes four times a week for the restaurants and other things, but they want to be home at night enjoying the peace of the front and back patios that she designed.
They’ll likely put up a flagpole with a light trained on the flag so as to follow the etiquette that flags flown at night must be lit.
She said the flag is not a political statement, at lest not for her.
“Maybe it’s unifying,” she said.
Across the street, retired lawyers David and Sonja Peterson have taken their flag down for the time being.
“It was getting very tattered,’’ she said. “We didn’t want to be disrespectful.”
Their flag was weathered, a little faded and the wind had torn an edge.
David Peterson said he gets a new one at least every couple of years, and it gives him an excuse to go to family-owned Central Hardware.
“I’ll go see Baxter. Jimmy is out fishing or something,’’ Peterson said.
Jimmy Shaw took over the store on Norwich Street from his father and now his son, Baxter, is often in charge.
The Petersons say there’s probably a story behind every flag, but “A lot of us have kids serving somewhere.”
The flags were actually put up by someone whose father had served.
Richard “Rich” Van Iderstyne said he put up the first one to honor his late father, Richard Paton Van Iderstyne, a Marine who fought on Iwo Jima in what may have been the most brutal battle of World War II.
He was living on the corner of Old Plantation and Wylly and when his father died about eight years ago, he decided to put up a flag in his dad’s honor.
“I was just very proud of my dad,’’ he said. “I didn’t do it to honor any Trumps or Reagans or any Bidens. As soon as he passed away, I put the flags up.”
After he put up his flag on the corner, his neighbor asked for one so he put up one for her.
“Then I said, ‘I’m going to put one at everybody’s house. If they don’t like it, they can take it down,’ ’’ he said.
Most stayed up at the time although some have come down since and haven’t been replaced.
One neighbor who insisted on anonymity went unflagged for a time, but it was unintentional.
She said she had a flag stolen.
“When I told police, he said, ‘Aren’t you glad he’s patriotic?’ ’’ she said.
She put up another and it flew unmolested for years. One morning she saw a van in front of her house and someone taking down her flag.
“I said it’s happening again,” she said, but it wasn’t. It was Van Iderstyne who took down her aged flag and put up a new one.
World War II veteran Al Kline has a flag up in front of his house. He served on a ship that was modeled after one of the Lend-Lease ships that Roosevelt provided to the British.
“It was made of spare parts, the first all-welded ship,’’ Klime said. “It was shorter and slower than a destroyer but highly maneuverable.”
The U.S. started welding its ships because they were less vulnerable than those riveted together, he said.
The ship was in a couple of escorts to supply allies, the first of which had 40 ships that sailed to Ireland and the second that took 100 vessels to the Mediterranean and handed them over to other protectors off the coast of Algiers. Later, the ship had a near miss from a Japanese pilot in the Battle of Okinawa, but it made it through the war.
Now 96, Kline still walks a little with a walker but says, “I stopped getting up on ladders a long time ago.”
But thanks to Van Iderstyne, he still has a flag out front. His and that of his neighbor across the street are the first anyone sees if they turn off Stable Road onto Old Plantation, as a lot of people do.
As Ginger Thomas says, “It’s nice to come down the street. The flag belongs to all of us.”