I hope we talk about this Christmas for a long time.
The only way we wouldn’t is if this Christmas becomes Christmas future and we have a repeat. Or worse.. This one was a bad reality that even Dickens couldn’t visit upon Ebeneezer Scrooge in his dreams.
In our neighborhood, we’ve become accustomed to hearing St. Andrews Catholic Church’s bells playing carols this time of year. What we aren’t used to is hearing people sing, but you could hear them Christmas Eve.
Oh come all ye faithful,
Joyful and triumphant.
Oh come ye, Oh come ye,
To Bethlehem.
It sounded as if someone had torn the “church in the park” page out of the Community Church operations manual, if there is such a thing. But no. They had a parking lot mass in which parishioners stood and sat beside their vehicles socially distanced by parking space, all but a few wearing masks. Instead of the church’s wooden pews, they brought their own chairs, some red and black with a Georgia G and one family in Dick’s Sporting Goods models.
A few dressed as if they were going to a service in a high church. Others were more casual.
I have only been to one christening, two weddings and a funeral in Catholic churches, but I’ve seen how communion works there. People file forward solemnly and take the elements representing Jesus’ body and blood. But on this warm, cloudy Christmas Eve, the robed and masked priest circulated among the cars giving communion. They sang a hymn with elements of Charles Wesley’s poetry that George Whitefield revised. The two preached on Christmases nearly 300 years ago and are considered among the founders of Methodism.
”Joyful all ye nations rise,
Join the triumph of the skies,
With the Angelic host proclaim
Christ is born in Bethlehem.
Hark the herald angels sing,
Glory to the newborn king.”
There was more singing and perhaps a message. I wandered home where dinner with my family waited and one eager little 5-year-old boy asked several times, “Is it time to open presents?” His 2-year-old sister was content with the trove of toys she already had and didn’t know or wonder what the Christmas wrap concealed.
It wasn’t time to rip into the paper, just yet.
”Here comes Santa Claus.
Here comes Santa Claus,
Right down Santa Claus Lane.”
As darkness fell, Vonette and I waited in front of my house with our family and neighbors. We listened to sirens rising and falling in the distance as an old St. Simons tradition made its way around the island.
Usually on Christmas Eve, Santa rides on top of an old county fire truck, decorated with Christmas lights and trailed by police cars with their lights flashing and their sirens screaming, and volunteer firefighters trailing blowing their horns. The Santa procession sticks to the main roads and makes stops at the village and other places where Santa climbs down and talks with kids. This year, Santa couldn’t stop and get those Christmas wishes.
With the stops eliminated, Santa’s parade had time to go down more streets and through more neighborhoods.
“If there’s anything good about COVID,” Jacob Melton told me as we waited, “this is it.”
He saw Santa on the old fire truck as a child growing up on the island, but he had to go out to Frederica or Demere Road and wait. This year, he walked one house away with his wife, Hanna, and their young daughter. Santa came by waving and shouting “Merry Christmas’’ from the top of the truck as children’s eyes widened and adults held their loved ones and smiled.
Jacob’s right. It’s better. I hope that one good thing about COVID becomes the tradition.
”The cattle are lowing,
The baby awakes,
But little Lord Jesus,
No crying he makes.”
At the Community Church, we usually have big Christmas Eve services, and the one before dinner time drawing more than 1,000. As it fills, people climb over rows of families as everyone from grandparents to babies go to church together. As we sing, “No crying he makes,’’ there are often several babies crying in the congregation.
We sing a lot of carols, but it sometimes ends with “Silent Night,” with the lights doused and only a few candles burning at the altar. The flame from that candle is passed to others in the front rows and it is passed throughout the congregation until the once dark sanctuary is fully lit with the warm and comforting glow of candlelight.
But this year, those who wanted to attend one of three services had to register in advance and seating was marked and separated. Because we wore masks coming in, there was little conversation. There were still candles, but just a few designated families went forward. The fathers and husbands lit our own small candles from the flame of a large white candle hanging from a shepherd’s hook. We passed the little flames to our families, then we followed that single candle outside with our own lights flickering.
In his gospel, John said, “And the light shineth in the darkness: and the darkness apprehended it not.”
No matter how dark we think it is, the light is still there. The more of us who take light from it, the brighter it will be for all of us.
Here’s looking forward to a brighter New Year and gratefully anticipating a lot of merry Christmases.