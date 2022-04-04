Inflation is an evil thing. I used to gripe that restaurant hamburgers were $5. Now you can’t get a good one for less than $10 and often more.
We’re more concerned with the price of gas than anything else. The day before I started on this column, I paid $3.679 a gallon and was delighted. That was down from the $4.11 I had paid a few days earlier. And two years ago, the average price in Georgia was $1.85 a gallon, but that was when the only inflation we worried about then was President Trump’s ego. That was probably more accurately described as hyper inflation.
But I miss his orangeness, at least the prices under his presidency. Gasoline prices began jumping while Biden’s left hand was still on the Bible, and they haven’t let up until very recently. Experts tell us one reason for inflation is Americans have a lot of money thanks to governmental generosity and many aren’t working, but they are spending. Since they’re not working, nobody is producing enough stuff to buy so we’re paying too much for what little there is.
One thing we’re not producing is domestic oil and part of that is because Biden issued a moratorium on drilling leases on federal land. He wants to leave American crude in the ground while he negotiates with the Saudis for their oil.
A local gasoline dealer told me months ago, a good portion of inflation is tied to fuel prices because everything we buy is moved by truck. If the diesel fuel costs more, when we pay more at the pump we also pay more for jeans, socks, recliners, TVs, beans, coffee, chicken fried rice and so one.
Back when I was still in diapers, a dollar would buy something as Hang Williams sang in “Hey Good Lookin.” In the second line of the lyrics, Mr. Williams inquired “What you got cookin’?”
You have to figure he envisioned a face-to-face encounter with woman commonly referred to at the time as a “sweet young thang,” with whom he wanted to go steady as he indicates with, “How’s about savin’ all your time for me?”
One verse goes:
“I got a hot rod Ford, and a two dollar bill
And I know a spot right over the hill
There’s soda pop and the dancing’s free
So if you wanna have fun, come along with me.”
In today’s world of cellphone communications, Hank would have sent a text saying, “Yo. S’up? Wanna go clubbin’?”
There are few hot rod Fords or $2 bills in circulation now. They have been replaced most commonly by a Honda Civic with an exhaust modified to mimic elephant flatulence and Visa debit cards to pay for craft IPAs, a liquid similar to beer.
Hank sang that song in 1951 when $2 would buy something. At a quarter a gallon in the South, you could buy enough gas to get you over several hills.
People didn’t worry about fuel economy in the 1950s, but I remember my step-dad hitching up his pants once as he bragged to my Uncle Arthur that his ‘55 Chevy got “20 mile a gallon.”
The family’s next car — like most, we had only one — was a ‘57 Chevy Bel Air station wagon, two tone, black over white with red interior that got hot in the summer.
We took some longish trips among them what was then at least four hours up two-lane roads to Daddy’s brother’s house north of Spruce Pine, N.C., and, farther up the Brushy Creek holler, to his dad Joe Clark’s house. Pa Clark was always in the yard with a cup of coffee, as I remember.
As one or the other of the Chevys strained up steep 226, Webb Pierce sang, “There Stands the Glass,’’ over the AM radio, Hank Locklin came in with “Please Help Me I’m Fallin’’’ or the DJ played Kitty Wells old and enduring hit, “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels.”
I marveled as the summer air got cooler as we went up the mountain and how little springs ran out of the granite walls on the inside of curves.
Other times we followed Highway 29 from our front door through Greenville, Spartanburg and Charlotte to my aunt Ruby Nell’s house in Kannapolis. In the ‘55, my sisters and I were jammed in the back seat with the youngest up front in mama’s lap. I was always looking at the sights along the way except that one time when my cousin Joyce gave me her copy of “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.” I climbed over the seat into the back of the station wagon with the few clothes we took and read about Tom, Huckleberry Finn, Becky Thatcher and Injun Joe by the sunlight flickering through the trees on the sides of the highway. That car’s long gone, but some of my shelves still sag with Mark Twain books.
I don’t remember Daddy ever fretting about gas prices on those trips, or the price of food. We’d usually pull in at a truck stop or cafe, and he’d come out with a white bag with grease soaking through from the hot dogs and hamburgers with chili and onions — Carolina style, some call that now — for everybody probably bought with the equivalent of a couple of $2 bills. We’d eat in the car then get back on the road home.
We gripe about prices, but wages have gone up considerably. In the 1950s, anybody that pulled down $100 a week was doing fine. That’s a third of what you get on minimum wage today, but $300 doesn’t get you much.
The very first Jeopardy contestant on March 30, 1964, won $345 and spent it seeing Broadway shows. A recent champion, Matt Amodio ran off 38 straight wins worth $1,518,601. He could buy a lot of gas with that.
By the time, I had my own car in 1967, gas was about $.29 cents a gallon and the price of dating had also gone up after McDonald’s increased the price of its burgers from 15 cents to 18 cents. Most girls didn’t eat hamburgers anyway. They wanted an order of fries and a chocolate milkshake — actually a cup of soft serve ice cream — to dip them in, which I’ve never understood. I checked a couple of sites on McDonald’s menu prices and found that a small shake is $2.19 and a small order of fries is $1.39, for a total before taxes of $3.58.
Sorry, Hank, but you’re going to need more than a $2 bill.