Southern family events always start at a table sagging with food made from recipes with a goal of helping cardiologists buy new cars and bigger boats. That’s the way it was last Saturday at the Dickson family reunion at Mount Tabor Baptist Church near Sandy Springs, S.C.
The first item in the buffet was surprising, a Caesar salad and next to it a tray of olives. I wondered how in the world whoever brought the salad missed the fact we are, mostly, Southern Baptists who grew up with dinner on the grounds with creamed corn, chicken fried on the bone, butter beans and 18 desserts. I noticed the first thing that ran out was the chicken strips, a real 21st Century food. When I went back for seconds, I loaded up on the salad and olives.
The setting was appropriate because my Uncle Gartrell, a deacon who always asked the blessing, and Aunt Ruby are resting in peace in the cemetery next to the gym. The food always had time to cool because Uncle Gartrell didn’t leave much out of his blessings that ran on like a William Faulkner sentence.
As we sat around the tables, we had the same conversation as last year. The food was all delicious, but there was a lot of complaining because nobody has grandma’s recipe for her butter roll. In the years between my entry into 10th grade and the Army, I lived with grandma. Grandpa died, Granny would not budge from her ramshackle house on the hill, and her kids decided she couldn’t live alone thus I was drafted. I packed up my clothes in paper sacks and moved a mile to Granny’s. The second time was when I walked across the road to the mail box and found a heartfelt letter from President Richard Milhous Nixon graciously inviting me into his armed forces, and he wouldn’t take “No” for an answer. I was jubilant about moving in with Granny and the possibility of fishing everyday. Not so much moving to Fort Jackson.
But about the butter roll recipe. In all the years I lived with Grandma, I never saw her refer to a piece of paper for guidance in cooking anything. Maybe she consulted the Smith’s Mill cornmeal bag where there was always a recipe for hush puppies, but I doubt it. It was always half handfuls of this, dabs of the other and various smidgens.
The only printed recipe for butter roll I ever saw was in Rick Bragg’s book about his Alabama mama’s cooking called “The Best Cook in the World: Tales from My Momma’s Kitchen.” Bragg wrote it down from her recall, and it’s not like Granny’s butter roll — nor are the Google versions. Hers floated in a syrupy liquid as it cooked in the oven. When you spooned out one of those vortexes of dough, butter and cinnamon, you ladled some of that sweet soup over it. I don’t think Bragg’s momma’s butter roll floated.
Granny’s butter roll was good, but not as good as her peach cobbler or her sweet potato pies and cobbler. If you’ve never had sweet potato cobbler you obviously aren’t descended from a sharecropper’s wife who had to make do in the Depression. Sitting beside the stove one night, I asked her about life in the Depression once. “You mean the hard times?” she asked. “We had enough. We had our garden.”
That fed three boys, two girls and a baby and whatever skinny, hungry ramblers wandered up at sunset.
They also had a milk cows and a yard full of chickens. Woe to the elder rooster if there was a surplus in the flock. Granny would catch one, wring his neck and boil him for dumplings. Not much else you can do with a tough old rooster.
They usually got a pig in the spring, fattened it on scraps and butchered it in the first cold snap of the fall. They made their own lard, cracklin’s, souse meat with a lot of red pepper and liver mush.
My cousins also lamented nobody brought any of what they called Granny stew, which is easy to make and not very tasty, at least by today’s standards. I figure she started making it during World War II when meat was rationed. She’d get out her sausage mill and grind up cans of Armour beef, stewed tomatoes and shoe peg corn and boil it. She’d sometimes add onions, which made it better. One of the few things you can’t improve by adding onions is onions. Come to think of it, you add onions to onions and you have more onions, which is an improvement.
We also didn’t have any venison this year because Doug’s been too sick to hunt and his wife, Ann, instead of zeroing in on bucks through a rifle scope, shoots them with her iPhone. She proudly showed off a couple of pictures of big bucks and does.
My 92-year-old mother is the only one left of what was once three sons, three daughters and their spouses. My cousins are all getting old. Actually, most of us are old. Working in a cotton mill and not missing a smoke break will add a few years to your actual age.
Cotton figured largely in our lives. Our parents all grew and picked it on shares until moving close to town so they could turn the ginned fiber into thread, cloth and upholstery. Uncle Gartrell’s middle child, Larry, got a degree in textile mill management from Clemson and it led to a series of good jobs. When he died in a bicycle accident, there were few mills left. He was working at night testing backhoes.
When we gathered, there wasn’t a Land Rover in the parking lot. In fact most of my cousins can go days without so much as seeing one. I can’t go five minutes on St. Simons. When I lived near my cousins, I had a ‘75 Bronco and used it to plow through deep mud holes on the red clay roads on the eastern slope of the Blue Ridge Mountains. I don’t have need for a 21st Century Bronco. In spite of a dearth of deep mud holes on St. Simons, there is no shortage of sparkling clean Broncoes.
My cousins have had their troubles beyond dead batteries, burnt out taillights and dogs that won’t hunt. Some have had divorces, lingering illnesses and disappointing children. But most of it’s been good and they carry on, some leaning on canes and one towing an oxygen tank.
When my cousin Shirley asked how many would come to a reunion next year, almost all of the 45 or so raised a hand.
They obviously think there may be butter rolls. I hope they’re not disappointed.