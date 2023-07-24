Southern family events always start at a table sagging with food made from recipes with a goal of helping cardiologists buy new cars and bigger boats. That’s the way it was last Saturday at the Dickson family reunion at Mount Tabor Baptist Church near Sandy Springs, S.C.

The first item in the buffet was surprising, a Caesar salad and next to it a tray of olives. I wondered how in the world whoever brought the salad missed the fact we are, mostly, Southern Baptists who grew up with dinner on the grounds with creamed corn, chicken fried on the bone, butter beans and 18 desserts. I noticed the first thing that ran out was the chicken strips, a real 21st Century food. When I went back for seconds, I loaded up on the salad and olives.

St. Simons Island builder appointed to DCA board

Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced Friday that he had appointed St. Simons Island developer Bob Duncan to represent the First Congressional District on the board over the state Department of Community Affairs.

Food truck corner opens on Norwich

The corner of Norwich and Fourth streets was alive on Saturday with the sounds of music and families having fun, and the smells of a variety of food trucks.

Isles' Harman wins Open Championship

Brian Harman shot a 1-under-par 70 on Sunday to win his first major title at The 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

Simulated golf swings into town

Tee times can be difficult to get and weather can play havoc with golf plans. That’s The Caddyshack on Scranton Road, in Brunswick comes in. The new indoor golf simulator provides a great way to hang out with friends and enjoy some friendly competition and a few cold drinks. Despite the leve…

Animal rescue requests fosters and funds

As Glynn County Animal Services tackles the population of homeless animals, the overwhelmed No Kill Glynn County — an all-volunteer, nonprofit animal rescue — is putting out the call for foster homes and donors.