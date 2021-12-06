Glynn County has astonished the world.
Although it is perilously close to Florida and South Carolina, the state that plunged the nation into civil war, a Glynn County jury found three White men guilty of murder in the shooting death of a Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was running through their neighborhood.
Much of the nation still can’t grasp how a jury of 11 Whites and one Black could possibly reach such a conclusion after only 11 1/2 hours of deliberations. I don’t know who the jurors were, but I know this: They honorably upheld the oath they took as jurors.
We are still getting hammered, of course, by the networks and the liberal big city newspapers. They credit a skillful prosecutor for winning the conviction by slyly not making race a factor. Linda Dunikoski did a good job but got some help as defense lawyers made some incredible arguments.
Things have changed, but I got a lesson in race a long time ago. I had a Black colleague at the Anderson Independent, 6-foot-3 or so Clem Richardson who grew up in Charleston. We were working on a story about BLM (Bureau of Land Management) agents seizing some adopted western mustangs that were being illegally sold as rodeo stock. We were to have met the agents in a motel parking lot, but when we got there we learned they had left early. Clem sort of remembered the location of the farm near Fairplay, and we ran to my car to catch up with them.
As we ran, Clem said, “I’m glad I’m with you. One thing a Black man doesn’t do is run from a business.”
Among the many things I’ve learned is that people think they have full say so of who comes and goes in their neighborhoods. It didn’t matter that the roads of Satilla Shores where Ahmaud Arbery was murdered are public and that anyone who wants has a right to drive, jog, walk or skateboard on them.
I sometimes get a little annoyed with protesters, but there’s one thing they shout that is rooted in truth: “These are our streets.” Ahmaud Arbery was running on his street. Not just that. Unlike his killers who had a shotgun and a sidearm, he was running unarmed and with no one’s property but his.
The most common chant in front of the courthouse during the trial was, “Justice for Ahmaud,” shouted when his parents arrived and left court and when the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and Al Sharpton arrived.
After defense lawyer Kevin Gough said, now famously, we don’t need any more Black pastors in the courtroom, Sharpton called for 100 Black pastors to join him at the courthouse a week later. Some say that as many as 300 answered the call.
The Rev. John Perry, pastor of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, didn’t need the call. He already was there with Great Works Ministries pastor Mark Baker and a lot of other pastors and rabbis of several races and many faiths. Many had been there every day.
Perry said he didn’t worry about the ability of Deep South jurors to find Travis McMichael, his father, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan guilty.
“But that’s the kind of business I’m in,’’ he said. “I’m in the business that believes God has the ability to change hearts.”
Perry said outside media tried to “define who we are” as a community but didn’t get it completely right.
Perry was mostly quiet except the one time when local pastors joined to condemn Gough’s comments. He went so far as to call Gough’s words demonic, but he did so with his characteristic calm.
Perry was one of the few who held a microphone who didn’t raise his voice, but he has no problem with those who did.
“Our system gives people the right to protest,’’ he said. “None of the protests we experienced broke the law.”
He didn’t like the tone of the divisive message delivered by the New Black Panthers, but the group, clad in black military garb and at times parading with assault rifles, stayed inside the boundaries of the law.
“They have a right to free speech,’’ he said.
Perry knows that the U.S. Constitution confers the same rights for a street preacher to shout Jesus’ name on a corner and as it does for New Black Panther leader Malik Shabazz to lead his follows in shouts of “Black power.”
Baker and Perry quietly ensured the message stayed on the trial and the need for justice through the court system. A couple of ministers from Seattle who answered Sharpton’s call arrived early and used some language not rooted in the gospel. One ranted on racism in the guise of a prayer.
Perry and Baker drew them aside.
“We didn’t know the pastor and the so-called minister. We told them they were welcome to participate, but they weren’t going to have the mic,’’ he said.
When one man began speaking over a “blow horn,’’ as Perry aptly called it, he was asked to rely on his voice so as to not disrupt the court.
“He put it away, and he kept protesting,’’ Perry said.
Any preacher worth his pay knows that perfect old hymn, “Softly and Tenderly.” There was much of that at the courthouse, and Perry said we as a nation don’t do much of anything softly and tenderly anymore.
But he understands why some people felt the need to shout.
“Most times, people don’t shout until there’s been this great flood of injustice. It builds up and the dam breaks,’’ he said.
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. often quoted the prophet Amos, who said, “but let justice roll on like rivers, and righteousness like a mighty stream.”
The river of justice was held back at times in the Ahmaud Arbery case, and sometimes the waters were roiled. It didn’t flow smoothly, but, ultimately, it flowed. Let’s hope and pray it always does so no one has to shout.