Summer is here. Dog days seem to have arrived early, and we’ll be lucky if it cools down by Thanksgiving.
We Dicksons always took a two-week trip the last week of July and the first week of August. We’d stay around here in this awful heat as long as we could then load up the Volkswagen Westfalia when we had one. We would always pack jackets because we would eventually end up someplace cool or sometimes cold by Coastal Georgia standards. If the traffic light at the end of the causeway was green, I’d steer into the left lane and we’d head across the Sidney Lanier toward Alabama, Arkansas and beyond. On the third day we were in Colorado or New Mexico and eventually, we’d be in Utah or Wyoming. If the light was red, we’d get into the right lane and head north to Maine or Minnesota.
But on those first nights out, we’d swelter along with the locals in the deep South. One year we went to Mammoth Cave in Kentucky and ended up in possibly the worst campground in the National Park system. It was stifling, but people still built campfires of anything combustible, including the plastic plates from supper with the pork and beans still stuck to them.
I lay in bed listening to the katydids, tree frogs, cicadas and crickets, a sound associated with hot summer nights. When I let Gracie out before bedtime, I stick my head out the back door and hear it, a sound some describe as chirring. It’s still 83 degrees at midnight and by dawn has dipped barely into the upper 70s.
Monday night, I was parked on the side of the Sea Island Causeway at 11:15 hoping to see Neowise, a comet supposedly visible through the end of the month. I stood in the St. Augustine grass as tall as the tops of my boat shoes sweating while the mosquitoes feasted on my ankles and calves. I didn’t see Neowise.
Ah, how I miss the summer nights of the 1960s when we drove to town and cruised Anderson, S.C.’s Main Street between the Burger King and Belvedere Plaza, the only real shopping center and home to the only McDonald’s for 30 miles. Guys drove hopped up Chevys mostly with 283- and 327-cubic-inch V-8s with dual exhausts that played a throaty symphony with the purity of a set of Bose speakers. Guys drove with a tanned arm hanging out of the driver’s side window as their girlfriends dipped French fries in chocolate shakes and music came through the open windows. This was about the time of the 8-track tape player but most cars still just had radios and all were playing the same rock-and-roll station. When the Righteous Brothers came on singing “Unchained Melody,’’ you could see guys mouthing the words thinking they sang like Tommy Hatfield.
Out on the edge of town in a vacant lot on Whitner Street or out the Belton Highway, tent evangelists shouted a message of “turn or burn” as their congregations responded with “Amens.” They cooled the faces of restive kids with funeral home fans as piney incense rose from the shavings beneath their feet.
That was when most houses had no air conditioning so people looked for reasons to be outside. Now, the heat pushes us inside like a thunderstorm with a lot of lightning.
I’m still amazed when some of my new friends who moved from up north say, “Isn’t it a beautiful day?” Sure it is if you like 88 degrees by 10 a.m.
I guess it’s all a matter of where you come from. In those long ago summers, we’d suffer a stretch of those beautiful days and my sharecropper grandpa would sit out in the backyard in the twilight and look out over the cotton fields. He’d see a thunderhead out on the horizon with lightning illuminating it from inside and say wistfully, “Somebody’s gittin’ a shower.” The crickets would start communicating and I’d chase blinking lightning bugs as we waited for the house to cool enough to sleep.
This was in the days before weather forecasters gave us the heat index, a calculation of how much hotter high humidity makes it feel. I don’t really understand how they figure it but I found this handy formula from the National Weather Service in case you want to compute it yourself.
I couldn’t make heads for tails of it, but maybe you can. Glad I could help.
I’m writing this after cutting my grass with a 3 ½ horse push mower. We have the heat index, but I think we need the Bridge & Stratton Index. I figure that it was 87 degrees with 96 percent humidity and that made my 45-minute job feel like 3 hours and 12 minutes. Give me a few weeks, and I’ll come up with a formula and try to get the weather forecasters to adopt it.
There is more to summer than night noises, mosquito bites and heat indices. Actually, there are some noises more common in the big cities during the summer. It’s called gunfire. There were 18 people shot in New York Monday night, according to the New York Post.
The Post quoted an unnamed Brooklyn cop as saying, “Those numbers would be high for a Friday or Saturday, but for a Monday they are astronomical.”
Not really. We’re in the age of the coronavirus when people are again getting used to not working and every day is Saturday. Cheap pistols used to be called Saturday night specials. Now I guess they’re everyday pistols.
Do you have any doubt about why people are leaving the big cities? That’s why the real estate market is hotter than the weather.
Besides, we’ve got bugs that chirr in the hot night.