It’s a chicken and egg question. Which came first?
If you believe Genesis, the chicken came first. When it came time to name the animals, Adam didn’t have to wait a few days to see what hatched. And would anything have hatched because there wouldn’t have been any mother hen to sit on the eggs.
That’s what we have in November on even numbered years. Which came first? Election Day or Veterans Day? Election Day came first as a celebration, but there never would have been any elections had there not been veterans.
Veterans Day started as Armistice Day after the signing at 11 a.m., Nov. 11, 1918, of an agreement to end hostile actions. The first election was in 1789, nearly 13 years after the Declaration of Independence.
We’re coming up on another big one Tuesday although a lot of ballots already have been cast or entrusted to a letter carrier.
It’s been gratifying to see people waiting in lines — sometimes in the rain and heat — to vote. And their choices at the very top are a couple of elderly men who haven’t had to wait in line for much. Certainly neither ever stood in a military chow line or to get a plague shot before shipping out to a combat zone.
Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden used deferments to avoid military service. There have been a lot of reports that both had a disdain for the military although none can match that of the Clintons.
This will be an Election Day like none other. You could make the argument we haven’t had such a clear choice in ... oh, let’s see. How long has it been? Oh yeah. Four years.
And it will be a Veterans Day unlike any we’ve had in years because of the pandemic. Kingsland and St. Simons Island are the usual scenes of parades each year when Navy and Army units march near the front of respective parades. Also marching were old guys who kept in step a half century or more earlier as a drill sergeant called, “Yo lep, yo lep, yo lep, raht, lep.”
Now some have trouble getting from the den to the kitchen, and, if there were a parade, they would ride in convertibles waving to the kids who furiously wave flags back at them.
We see a lot of red, white and blue during the campaigns — mostly on signs that pop up in profusion in election years. Some candidates take them down after it’s over while others let them slowly fade.
Candidates consider them necessary, I guess, but I look at them as litter or as ragweed for the eyes. With the help of campaign lackeys, they spread like kudzu often in places they don’t belong including the public rights-of-way, and most recently, in the planters at the pier. That aggravates me because that planter belongs to the county which pays for their upkeep with the taxes of people like me. When there’s a sign in there, I’m making a campaign contribution for candidates I probably wouldn’t vote for unless Kim Jong Un or Vladimir Putin was the other choice.
A county code enforcement officer pulls up signs in forbidden places and takes them to public works. So what happens to them then? They give them back to the candidates so they can be put back in the public rights-of-way. We need a county ordinance that says if your sign ends up in right-of-way you’ve got to reimburse the county for the cost of picking it up. I’m thinking $1,000 a sign is reasonable.
Anyway, you earn the right to complain about the winners when you vote and the Democrats have availed themselves of that freedom unrelentingly since 12:01 a.m. Nov. 9, 2016. Some earned that right, some didn’t but it’s a free country.
As the sign says in front of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, “Vote or Don’t Complain.”
There are other ways of saying it:
Make a choice or hold your voice.
Cast a ballot or cast no stones.
Exercise suffrage or suffer in silence.
None of this aggravation — the lying TV ads, the signs on your roadsides, the campaign junk mail and the intrusive phone calls — would be possible if a lot of American citizens hadn’t fought for your right to vote and, in too many cases, died for it. That’s the negative side. The bottom line is that in 1776, a bunch of guys in powdered wigs and knee britches signed a document decreeing government of, by and for the people. It took soldiers, sailors and marines, and airmen later, to truly establish and preserve that form of government.
They did it in Germany, France, Italy and other places in Europe where citizens elect their governments. Unfortunately, China, Cuba, Vietnam and Russian went a different direction and continue oppressing their populations in spite of the sacrifice. (Notice, I wrote the names of the countries. I think the citizens, the Chinese, Cubans, Vietnamese and Russians, would love to vote in free and fair elections.)
So when you vote, think of what veterans did and cast your ballot with a sense of gratitude.
Be glad you can pick your leaders with a touch on a computer screen or with pen and ink and not with your blood.