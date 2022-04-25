Our regular columnist, Terry Dickson, took a day off this week and upon his return was unable to muster the inspiration to write a column. With Mr. Dickson’s sincere regrets, we offer this timely correspondence from Bubba Gene Hightower, mayor of Pond Scoggin, Ga.
Dear Mr. Dickerson,
I hope this find you and yours fine and otherwise dandy. As for me and Guynell and Bubba Guy, that’s our onliest boy, we are doing fine except this weather has got us puzzled. We packed up all the long sleeves and ‘bout froze Monday morning, but on the plus side I hear our local citizenry that makes their livelihoods distillin’ various tonics and elixirs find their cook fires right comfortable to set beside. Usually this time of year, they’re sweatin’ enough to raise the river a couple a inches.
One member of my extended family ain’t doin’ so good that being my nephew Lollis “Lollie” Hightower who got hisself together a country music band after he found a flattop Gibson guitar at a pawn shop over in Brunswick. This band come about when Lollie was settin’ on the front porch tunin’ it and his neighbor Arlon Gagney strolled over with a four-strang banjer. I know bajers is supposed to have five strangs, but he had broke his drone strang and said he never had found it useful.
They found a bass player and a fiddler and between ‘em learnt a few country songs in the fashion of Hank and Willie and George Jones and named theyselves Lollie and the Gaggers.
They figured they was good enough for the Grand Ole Opry but I listened to ‘em practice once and they come up considerable short of grand.
Lollis advertised on the internet and put up fliers at the general store, Ralph’s Barbecue Trough and on the public bulletin board in front a City Hall that said, “singing country ballads from the heart.” I reckoned it should have said, “ballads from the heart sung through the nose.”
After about two weeks, they got theyselves a job playin’ for a dance crowd at a old store converted to a juke joint out by the road to Ludowici. They called it the Dewh Drop Inn, which was kinda catchy one time, but you don’t see many of them nowadays. The Gaggers was hit by the supply chain shortage that bein’ the owner of the Dew Drop couldn’t get no chicken wire to put in front of the stage to catch the various beer bottles, half-eat barbecue sandwiches and the like throwed by music critics. The Gaggers said they was so good they didn’t need no wire but after that first gig Lollie come home a hour early with a bruise over his left eye and Arlon’s banjer was down to three strangs and he looked completely unstrung.
As Ollie tells it, they was a sign behind the stage that says, “Masks encouraged.” Lollis said he told the owner he thought COVID had settled down enough they didn’t need no face masks even inside, but owner says, “I was talking about hockey masks or catchers masks to protect your nose and eyeballs, and a hard hat might come in handy with our reglar crowd.”
“We shoulda done what that sign said,’’ Lollis reckoned, sippin’ some ice tea outta the side of his mouth that weren’t swole up.
Says he, “We done all right when we sung the first few songs and got some applause but it was like them little mini-claps you get on TV golf when a feller makes a bogey. The crowd got somewhat restless when Artimus, our ‘lectric bass player and lead sanger, sung “The Grand Tour,’’ a George Jones classic. When he sung the part that says, ‘some things I know will chill you to the bone,’ the rowd commenced to grumblin’ and fidgetin’ I reckon ‘cause he pronounced ‘bone’ like it is in the dictionary stead of ‘bawwwn’ like George done it.
“The killer was when our fiddler, Frankie Statler — no kin to them brothers, by the way — took the lead on ‘Walking the Floor Over You.’
“Now Frankie’s got a fine tenor voice, but that crowd wasn’t goin’ to settle for no less than a deep baritone like Ernest Tubb sung it or like Ray Benson with Asleep at the Wheel. Well, here come a solitary half-empty Blue Ribbon bottle and that broke the ice and come near breaking Artimus’ nose and the bottles and various other objects come to flyin’ from ever direction. When the bouncer throwed a stool, we beat it out of there but not before we had took a considerable amount of punishment. I caught the last one between the shoulders blades as I run out the back door and we all jumped in Arlon’s wife’s minivan and hightailed it back here.”
But they ain’t quittin’. Lollie said they’re changing styles from country ballars to modern country which is more rocky, and they added a gimmick.
They added pedal steel guitar player named Percival Hayes who come out of the Dew Drop Inn with half his face looking like a order of hash browns. He’s one a them hobby farmers and had just took a recommendation from his vet to buy some purple disinfectant should his cows and pigs get cut. So he soaked a rag with this purple stuff and mopped his face with it before he read the directions. It said on the label it’s purple so you can tell what’s been treated and it tends to be what you call persistent meaning it don’t wash off.
So Percy’s been walking with his a purple face and them amongst them us that listened to rock in the ‘70s is callin’ him Purple Hayes. So now they’re Lollie and the Gaggers with Purple Hayes. They’re practicing some new songs but said they won’t play nowwhere that ain’t got heavy duty chicken wire.
On a different note, the field corn is knee high and the yeller crook neck is a bloomin’. When it comes in, you and Mrs. Dickerson got to come join us fer supper.
Your obedient servant,
Bubba Gene