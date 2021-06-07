During a visit to his hometown last weekend, Terry Dickson enjoyed early morning temperatures in the 50s. He returned home to summer — although it hasn’t begun yet — and went into a sulk. We offer instead correspondence from Bubba Gene Hightower, mayor of Pond Scoggin, Ga.
Dear Mr. Dickerson,
I hope this finds you and yours fine and otherwise dandy. As for me an Guynell and Bubba Guy, he’s our onliest boy, we are doing fine I reckon havin’ paid a visit to your island which I seen is having some of the same problems as Pond Scoggin that bein’ the sudden influx of people that don’t talk right. At least in Pond Scoggin we got enough roads to accommodate all the cars which y’all ain’t even close to havin’.
Anyways, Pond Scoggin is gettin’ back to as normal as we ever was which some of the more sophisticated would reckon is not at all, but we like it. When people was holed up in their houses, our local craftsmen that distills various and essential tonics and elixirs kept on working to turn out their products which was might appreciated by folks who was laid off.
Anyways, that stimulus money come in mighty handy because it gave a considerable boost to the local economy. As soon as we heared Congress was considerin’ it our distillers headed to the creeks and sloughs and commenced to build a liquid inventory cause they knowed demand was goin’ up as soon as the money landed in the mailbox. They was mighty right and I ain’t never seen the like of new pickup trucks and you couldn’t find a big screen TV in a 100-mile radius.
In a related matter, we had a little ceremony last Saturday and put up a historic marker on the dirt road between here and Clyde’s Creek to commemorate Doonie Lee’s Stump. It’s a big old, holler live oak stump where various moon shiners used to leave quarts of their product in exchange for an agreed upon amount of cash left in envelopes. Doonie was the first to use it right after World’s War II and I reckon you could call him and his customers pioneers in social distancin’ because distillers don’t like to meet up with their customers face-to-face.
As Doonie went into retirement, he let his associates in the business use his stump and that worked out all right I reckon except for the times they was too many jars in the stump and a couple of ‘em weren’t labeled proper. That happened to Lonnie Snipes when he come with his money and all he found was two unlabeled jars. Well he decided the best way to figure out which was his ‘un was to sip a little sample. He unscrewed the lid, took a sip and found it weren’t what he ordered but it had a good mayhaw taste and he hadn’t never had none before and about the second swaller he developed a taste for it. He set down on the edge of stump and tried a little more just to be on the safe side but he might a went to far. When the rightful owner of said mayhaw shine, that bein’ Levon Getsinger, come up to get what was his he found Lonnie cradlin’ a half drunk quart agin the bib of his overalls while he lay back snorin’ with his head agin the stump. They like to have been fisticuffs, but Lonnie agreed to give Levon his full quart along with the remnants of the mayhaw in exchange for a full pardon. Levon is what we call a big ole boy.
Anyways, we got some new problems around here that bein’ people tryin’ to get out of New York, New Jersey and such places buyin’ up land sight unseen. Now them people are more than a little different from the local population. When we meet people on the street, we ask ‘em how they doin,’ but these new people’s bad to tell you how you doin’ and educatin’ you without you askin’.
Anyways, we had several of them folks come in here and buy up land and start layin’ out subdivisions with names like “Ridgeview” and “Scoggins Heights’’ when they nothin’ high nor no ridge to be viewed in these flat woods and swamps.
Subdivisions tend to breed trouble so the Pond Scoggin City Council will meet in emergency session Tuesday next with a four-item on the agenda and two of them’s the pledge and the prayer.
The first item aims to outlaw any and all homeowners associations. We don’t need nobody comin’ in here and telling us when to cut the hedges and what color to paint the front door and we shore don’t need nobody tellin’ us we can’t use old truck tires to plant petunias and that we can’t park a boat in the front yard.
Havin’ visited St. Simons a few times, I wanted to head off some frustration for Pond Scoggin so I also want the council to ban golf carts off roads. I was talkin’ it over with Ralph down at the Barbecue Trough and one of our recent arrivals overheard it and spoke up and asked, “What if somebody was to build a golf course? What you gone do then?”
“Well,” says I, “ain’t nobody gone use land around here for nothing but its highest and best use, growing corn, the raw material for our local craftsmen.”
I expect that argument to carry the day if he shows up at the meetin’.
Well, Mr. Dickerson, I’ll close for now but if y’all are in the neighborhood, come by the house and we’ll ride over to Parson’s Pond at twilight. They ain’t nothing more peaceful than watching the ripples spread when a bream rises up and takes a little bug off that glassy water. I guarantee you, it beats drivin’ 11 mile a hour behind a golf cart.
Your obedient servant,
Bubba Gene