Terry Dickson, a card-carrying cheapskate, was so busy trying to re-purpose some old paisley neckties into face masks, he neglected to write a column. We offer instead this timely and insightful correspondence from the Hon. Bubba Gene Hightower, mayor of Pond Scoggin, Ga.
Dear Mr. Dickerson,
I hope this finds you and yours fine and otherwise dandy. As for me and Guynell and Bubba Guy, that’s our onliest boy, we are doing right good but that’s mostly cause all the air conditioners is working. Lordy, ain’t it hot but it’s summer time and I reckon I’d be worried if it weren’t.
I’d say our Pond Scoggin City Council ain’t fine nor dandy cause of some challenging times startin’ with jail overcrowdin’ that we brought on ourselves by tryin’ to help a local bidnessman.
We also had a new local bidness start up but it didn’t last because he wouldn’t stand behind what he was sellin’. A feller who said he had fled my fellow mayor Bill Blazio and New York bought out what used to be the Main Street Esso service station that’s so old it still has rusty Esso gas pumps out front. He rented what used to be a sweet p’tater patch next door, bush-hogged it commenced to haulin’ in repoed cars of ever make. He flew a American flag the size of a bed spread, tied balloons on all the radio aerials and put on some a them reflectin’ sunglasses and set hisself down in front of the plate glass winders shiftin’ a toothpick from one side a his mouth to the other. When he come in fer his bidness license he said he had quit smokin’ and had gone from three packs of Camel unfiltereds a day to two boxes a toothpicks. He reckoned with the savin’s on tobacco products in six months he’d put enough aside to buy a used double-wide to set up on three acres he bought over past Dixie-Union.
Well, I seen trouble from the start. His full name was Warren Theodore Xavier Spires but they wasn’t room for all of that on his sign so he was doin’ bidness as Warren T. X. Spires Luxury Vehicles.
First of all, I didn’t see much luxury in a yeller Ford Focus with one red door and one green one. And he advertised a convertible with a moon roof but you could see it just had a hole rotted in the canvas over the front seat which he had patched with a sheet of clear plastic and duct tape.
He sold a 1992 Ford F150 V8 that was actually about a V5 because it was missin’ on nearly half the cylinders and it come down the road sort of sideways like a hound dog sometimes will.
Mr. Spires told the buyer they weren’t nothing wrong with it, that it had set up awhile and just needed some octane booster in it so he poured in a can of something that looked like drain cleaner and sent him on his way. Well, about a hour later the buyer come back down the hill sputterin’ like a ‘82 K-Car with bad gas in it and a handful of papers. About the time he hit the front door of the alleged dealership Mr. Spires run out the back, jumped in his truck and spun outta there throwin’ gravel. The feller told me he was a Jones from Fitzgerald and wanted the truck to set up his brother-in-law in the tree-cuttin’ bidness in hopes he’d fall out of a tall one and break his sorry neck. He said them papers he was carryin’ was the warranty, which he didn’t pay much attention to until after a piston come up outta the motor and put a dent in the hood. He pointed a shaky finger at a teensy line that said “Guaranteed front bumper to trailer hitch for 90 days or 9,000 miles. Warranty is voided by driving on a U.S. designated route,’’ which he said was about ever road with a stripe down the middle. He had got on his cell phone with Spires who told him it wasn’t covered because of that clause in the finer print underneath the fine print, and once he read that he walked the two miles back to the dealership with a heart full of shore nuff malice.
Well that Jones feller is a door full so I reckon Mr. Spires would be wise not to enter into no face-to-face settlement negotiations.
This Jones took out a warrant for Spires charging him with theft by conversion, but if we catch him we ain’t got no place to put him because our little four cell jail is slap full.
The way that come about is our old jail cook who did scrambled eggs and biscuit for breakfast, a baloney sammich for lunch and some form of dried out chicken for supper retired and moved to Ludowici. Well Guynell’s older sister, Rudell, decided she wanted to give it a try usin’ their mama’s old recipes, but they’s a reason Rudell’s husband Clifford don’t weight but 155 pounds although he’s 6-foot-4 and broad shouldered.
Rudell cooked about two days before we got sued the first time for cruel and unusual punishment and the U.S. Justice Dept. threatened to start a investigation. I seen they wasn’t nothing to do but let Rudell go with the excuse it was conflict of interest cause of her sister being married to yourn truly the mayor.
We signed us a contract with Ralph down at the Barbecue Trough to provide meals and it wasn’t too long before men was cussin’ within 100 feet of a church, playin’ cards on Sunday and violatin’ whatever city ordinance they could to spend a few days in jail and eat some of Ralph’s smoked hog, Brunswick stew and battered French fried p’taters. We even had a feller spray paint his name on the police chief’s car and that right there is desperate.
We was debatin’ what to do when Ralph come by and said he was powerful sorry, but he had to leave a few days to go pick up his brother who had miraculously made it all the way to Colorado in a Warren T. X. Spires mini-van he bought to drive on vacation. He told Ralph to drive out I-70 til he seen the oil slick and he’d be at a little hotel a half mile further on in Limon.
We hired a woman who said she had experience and she cooked up a lunch of arugula salad, tufo loaf with ketchup made of organic sun dried t’maters and unsweet tea. We had 12 people in the jail who eat that lunch and everone a them put up bail before supper.
We got to find another cook but it won’t be Ralph.
Come see us, Mr. Dickerson, and I’ll buy your supper. But let’s wait til Ralph gets back.
Your obedient servant,
Bubba Gene Hightower