Tuesday was a huge day. New Orleans celebrated Mardi Gras, high churches celebrated Shrove Tuesday, Russia advanced on Ukraine further distancing itself from humanity and President Joe Biden delivered his first real State of the Union address.
It was also a big day for Melanie Faucett and Scott Burrell. They recited their wedding vows in a 1 p.m. ceremony at Mary Ross Park in front of dozens. It was unusual because weddings at 1 p.m. on a Tuesday are usually inside the courthouse or outside under the live oaks.
They had been together five years having gone out on their first date not long after Scott fumbled a chicken like a fourth string walk-on quarterback.
He manages the lumber yard at Southern Hardware west of Exit 29 off Interstate 95, and she is the florist in the produce section at the nearby Winn-Dixie. They met when Scott left work in August 2017 and bought a rotisserie chicken at Winn-Dixie where he struck up a conversation with the woman stocking soda.
He promptly dropped his succulent chicken on the floor, a move that is not in the gentleman’s annotated code for impressing potential dates. But the former Melanie Faucett must have seen something she liked in Scott because she agreed to go out with him.
They went to St. Simons, had dinner at Iguana’s, “then we walked on the pier,’’ he said.
People always want the perfect wedding and spend big bucks get it, but Melanie and Scott got help from their friends. Most wedding receptions have those annoying little plates and cups of punch, but Scott’s boss hooked him up with a barbecue team with great side dishes that required full sized plates to pile on the smoked Boston butt and, in an obvious nod to the kids, mac-n-cheese and other great sides.
Mary Lassetter, Melanie’s former boss at a Friendly Express, provided the flowers and officiated.
“She contacted me and said, ‘Scott and I are finally getting married. I need for you to become an ordained minister,’’’ Lassetter said.
Without time to attend a theological seminary, Lassetter took the logical next step.
“I got on the internet, and they said, ‘You’re a minister,’’’ she said.
In fact all you readers can be ordained, as Lasseter was, through the Universal Life Church for a nominal fee and regardless of religious belief including none. For her part, Lassetter used Jesus words in her remarks.
She also downloaded some nice things to say before they recited their vows. The message was long on destiny.
“Each of you had to live your lives,’’ Lassetter said as they stood before her, “lives that were stepping stones that have led to this moment in time, this uniting of hearts and minds that shall be forever more.”
Among the stepping stones were four children each, some adults, some younger and a few grandchildren. All of them seemed as happy as the bride and groom as they watched Melanie walk barefoot down the concrete aisle formed by folding chairs facing a research vessel floating on the East River. Overhead, snowy white clouds accented a blue sky as if a great master had painted them there — and you could assert He did — and there was just enough wind to ground the tortuous sand gnats.
Her father Robert Faucett walked Melanie down the aisle and gave her in marriage. To make sure his intentions were clear, he told Scott afterward, “I gave her away. Now you’ve got to keep her.”
Melanie was barefoot because she forgot the flats she intended to wear. She’s 6-foot-2 and was eye-to-eye with Scott during the ceremony. As soon as Faucett gave his daughter to be wed, Scott told Melanie, “You’re beautiful.”
Lasseter’s words apparently touched Melanie.
“She was crying so that was good,’’ Lasseter said.
When Melanie said, “I do,’’ Scott quietly said, “Thank you.”
Her children Gage, 11, and Isabelle, 12, stood with them through the ceremony. Scott doesn’t use the word “step” as a suffix when he calls them his son and daughter.
Asked why they waited five years to get married, Melanie said, “We wanted to make sure it was right.”
As Melanie held the cascading bouquet Lasseter had prepared, guests told her how lovely the ceremony was and how happy they were for the two of them.
They drifted up to the buffet line under the porch roof at the Mary Ross building and piled food onto their plates for the wedding feast.
It was a good day to get married, a day of promise for the faithful in Christian churches as they enter the Easter season. Lasseter quoted Jesus’ words in the consecration: “So then, they are no longer two but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no man separate.”
In their vows, they pledged to take each other as their best friend, faithful partner and “one true love,’’ and to encourage and inspire each other through good times and bad.
Fairy tales end with “and they lived happily ever after,’’ but life is different. The road is not always smooth and bad times will come. But let’s hope for this couple who chose to get married on a Tuesday afternoon under a bluebird sky, there are far more good than bad.
Two can endure sorrow better than one. It’s impossible to rest your head on your own shoulder. And in the good times, laughter sounds better in two part harmony.
Wish them well.