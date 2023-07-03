The gathering of four people on a front porch on Friday, June 23, on St. Simons was unusual.
Not that there were four people on a porch, but that there was not a single glass of sweet ice tea. This is, after all, the South.
There was coffee, however, the porch host said. And all were holding clipboards making earnest notes of what they saw. They were counting traffic on Broadway, a street with plenty of it although it’s not broad and sometimes there’s barely a way through.
The leader was Tavel Cowan, executive director of Bike Walk Golden Isles, a fledgling organization that seeks to make the public roadways safer especially for those who get from point A to point B under their own power. The audit on Broadway was the organization’s first since receiving a grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
Cowan and a cadre of volunteers working in shifts observed traffic and recorded what they saw from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
They recorded a total of 896 vehicles, which is pretty eye-popping when you consider it’s supposed to be a neighborhood street.
Having seen nearly 150 business vehicles and more than 730 personal vehicles, Cowan said, “The traffic numbers were really high. I was surprised.”
But Broadway has a distinction, and the numbers indicate it. The highest numbers of vehicles in two-hour periods came between noon and 2 p.m. and between 4 and 6 p.m.
“It really picked up from lunchtime on,’’ Cowan said.
Why? Because that’s when traffic starts backing up on Frederica Road and Demere Road, and people use Broadway as a cut through. Non-residents who don’t know have only to consult their phone map apps.
People who live on Broadway have trouble getting out of their own driveways. This is what happens when we keep our roads narrow to preserve the live oak canopy that tourists — who contribute to the traffic — find so attractive. It’s the result of county officials going whole hog to accommodate sales tax and bed tax-paying tourists but do too little to account for the deteriorating lifestyles of those who have lived on the island for decades if not their entire lives.
Auto exhaust smells like money, I guess.
And apparently there are a lot of people on Broadway who can’t or just don’t cut their own grass or prune their own hedges because it has more than its share of choke points of parked landscape trailers.
That is not all bad, in Cowan’s opinion. When people are compelled to weave around trailers it tends to slow down traffic and the slower the safer.
As the sole employee with Bike Walk Glynn County, Cowan has received some sobering statistics from the Traffic Safety Research and Evaluation Group at the University of Georgia College Public Health. (Columnist’s note: I think I could have driven the length of Broadway in the time it took me to write that name.)
The preliminary findings from 2021 show there were 3,273 crashes in Glynn County with 1,042 injuries and 16 fatalities. During the same period, there were 28 pedestrian related crashes with 20 injuries and three fatalities and 24 crashes involving bicycles with 16 injuries and one fatality.
The Broadway audit recorded only 76 pedestrians. That number includes 46 cyclists.
She figures there would have been more walkers and bicyclists but for the rain that came late in the day.
The street should be a place where people can stroll, run or pedal without fear.
“The thing about Broadway is it’s designed to be a residential street. People should have no fear of taking a walk or riding a bike,’’ Cowan said.
But at certain times, it can be kind of scary.
“I can be the safest cyclist or walker in the world, but I’m no match for a person not paying attention,’’ she said. “The sad thing is you have to be on guard for people who aren’t paying attention.”
Indeed, Georgia law counts bicycles as vehicles with a right to the roadway. The law says they are to ride with traffic and must be given three feet of the outside of the roadway. Fat chance on a street that is so narrow in spots that two modern frigate-sized pickups have trouble squeezing past each other, and that’s not all.
“Unfortunately,’’ Cowan said, “we saw a lot of people on their phones.”
Let one of those drivers text home asking, “Do you want me to grab some chicken for supper?’’ and somebody could be seriously injured.
But sometimes pedestrians and bicyclists aren’t being safe. Recently, a woman was walking south on Broadway about two feet from the center line with two big dogs on long leashes on each side trotting along like outriggers. A driver whipped around a corner, hit the brakes and gave her time to coax her dogs to the shoulder. And for some reason many walkers ignore the rule to walk facing approaching traffic. It’s always best to see what’s coming at you if you’re on foot.
Of the 47 cyclists Cowan and the volunteers recorded, 16 were not wearing helmets.
You hit a speed hump wrong and go down without a helmet, it could turn out very badly. Asphalt does not give.
Speaking of speed bumps, they do have their benefits. Randi Jordan and her neighbors who live near one on Broadway have added to their tool chests.
“We’ve got a a hammer, a drill and all kinds of nails,’’ Jordan said.
The next audit won’t be as easy. Cowan said the second of the year will be at the intersection of Altama and Spur 25. A lot of people in the area don’t have cars and have to walk for groceries or to work through one of the city’s busiest intersections where a lot of crashes and near misses occur.
Good luck with the last second lane changers, red light runners and speeders. Is there a column in the traffic audit to record fire trucks and ambulances? If Cowan and the volunteers have iced tea, they won’t have time to drink it.
But God bless them. If anyone takes action on their findings, some lives could be saved.