The first words I heard Sunday morning were a couple I’d never heard on Father’s Day.
“Hi, Granddaddy.”
Benjamin, our onliest grandson who had turned 5 three weeks earlier, was in his favorite spot in front of the TV with cartoons on and his little sister Isabelle toddled around looking for things to throw.
It was a near repeat of Mother’s Day with many churches still closed and those who wanted to take their dads to Sunday dinner at his favorite restaurant may have found them closed again.
The reason we got our grandchildren overnight was because their parents, our daughter Jessica and our son-in-law Daniel, had attended a replay of a wedding and reception Saturday evening. The vows that counted were recited as the coronavirus first struck canceling everything sacred and fun.
That’s why we had Benjamin and Isabelle at our house until just before noon on Father’s Day.
Like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day is always on a Sunday — usually a hot one as summer starts officially about the same time.
Southern Baptist churches had a ritual of sorts around those two days when we honored our parents. The last thing my mother did before dispatching my sisters and me to Sunday school was to call us one at a time. She pinned little red roses on each of us indicating our mother was still alive. The older folks in church wore white roses in honor of their departed mothers and fathers. When I was about 14, I had to get a white one for her because my grandfather had died.
And we always sang “Faith of Our Fathers,’’ in church, a hymn that wasn’t exactly stirring and uplifting.
I didn’t become a father until I was in my early 30s, and I remember a night when my baby girl made me as happy as I had ever been.
I had been working late and came home in the winter night with things to do. Like a lot of others in the early 1980s, we heated our old house with a wood stove and as soon as I came in the door and stored my camera gear, I went straight back out and began carrying in armloads of oak firewood.
As I chunked a couple of pieces on the fire, Vonette got my attention. I turned to see Jessica straining against her mother’s arms grinning at me. She was so happy to see me. She hasn’t always been that happy with me since then, especially when she was a teenager, but we both grew out of that.
I remember calling state Rep. Chad Nimmer years ago on his cellphone. We had talked awhile and, as he drove into his yard, he warned me. “I’m sorry, but it’s about to get loud.”
The next thing I heard was two, young high-pitched voices calling “Daddy! Daddy!’’ as he responded with “Hey, buddy,’’ and, I assume, hugs for both.
“Excuse me, but it’s like that every day,’’ Nimmer said.
I smiled through my envy because at the time there wasn’t a little boy who ran to me and hugged me around the knees or a little girl who smiled and laughed when I came into the room.
People like to say grandchildren are the biggest reward for being a father, but being someone’s dad is more than enough.
I’m sure some of you know I was roundly criticized last week for something I wrote in this space. Jessica came to my defense and spoke a little about my own youth from picking cotton as a child to buy school clothes and going to Vietnam to fight for people I didn’t know. She had a few things wrong because my short time in the Army infantry was not as distinguished as she thought. And I did know some of the Vietnamese. I remember their faces, and I wish didn’t.
She was right that I never really knew my father, and I sometimes wonder why the guy who didn’t stay around hadn’t at least passed on better golf genes. Maybe I walk like he did, but never had the chance to figure that out.
I found a picture of my grandfather when he was in his 20’s and thought it was me. My looks come from my mother’s side of the family which has some benefits, because my other granddad was completely bald.
My stepdad did the best he could by me, but his mother died giving birth to him. His father, who made a living mica, handed out his children to women relatives, and he was raised by his grandmother outside Spruce Pine, N.C. He grew up poor so he didn’t have to make any adjustments when he married my mother. He didn’t have the benefit of much education, but he was intelligent in ways I will never be and could fix anything.
When I was about 13, he and I went fishing one night and caught a bunch of catfish and bream down the hill from my grandparents’ house a steep quarter-mile walk from Hartwell Lake. Until his dying day he talked about us catching a washtub full of fish. I’m glad he had that good memory — although he did stretch it a little — and I wish he had lived to see his great-grandchildren. He would have spoiled them both the way he did Jessica.
As I was writing this, Isabelle walked up to me and said, “Op,” her word for up. I lifted her onto my lap and she sat grinning with Cheerios on her breath. I did my Donald Duck voice, and she did her own version. Mine was only slightly better. I hope she and Benjamin understand someday just how happy they made us.
A friend told me to enjoy it while I can, that they’ll get older and only have time for their friends. But for now, we’re making memories. Maybe someday Benjamin and I will catch a washtub full of fish. At least that’s the way we’ll remember it.