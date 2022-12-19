My desk in the corner of the den where I write these things is small, but I’m somewhat of an overachiever when it comes to clutter. That’s why I got frustrated when I tried to find a thee-by-five sheet of paper.
I dug through 14 reporter’s notebooks, four Walmart receipts, three pens, including one that works, the Zippo lighter I carried in Vietnam, a Barlow pocketknife, some thin owner’s manuals, an unused face mask, a roll of Tri-X black-and-white film that Kodak said I should develop before December 1984 and two pairs of eyeglasses.
I finally found the little piece of paper that had four handwritten words on it. “My GRaNDAD AND Me,’’ it said in a mixture of upper and lower case letters written in No. 2 graphite. There’s another one that says simply “GRANDDADDY” that is a half notch lower in value.
I read every night before falling asleep, usually a good piece of fiction but at other times a sorry book that got good reviews. I mark my place lately with a once blank white card that Benjamin used to try out a couple of stamps. The card is now covered with a random pattern of snowmen and “I (heart) Santa” stamps. “This is for you, Granddaddy,’’ he said when he handed it over with the ink still wet.
His 4-year-old sister, Isabelle, hasn’t learned to write. She is abundantly blessed with the gift of obstinance and is quick to tell you what she wants. She was snacking on some little peanut butter cups a few days ago when the TV ran, almost back-to-back, Christmas commercials for Hershey Kisses with the red and green bells ringing along with the traditional silver ones. Having finished her peanut butter cups, she said she wanted some of that other candy.
Vonette told her, no, that she had just eaten her afternoon snack.
It was clear from Isabelle’s response that her grandmother didn’t fully understand her needs and that she must present clear and convincing evidence that her request was valid.
“But I want it,’’ she said.
It didn’t work. I must add, however, she didn’t ask me.
Her favorite phrases are “I don’t want to,’’ and “I don’t care.” To let us all know just how serious was the offense, she sometimes says, “I don’t care...Forever.”
When she crosses her arms and growls, it’s sometimes hard not to laugh. At other times, we growl and don’t even smile.
But she also loves to laugh just like her mother Jessica did. I remember playing in the floor with Jessica when she was a toddler with only two bottom teeth. She had a little milk bottle toy with three balls, and she would count as I dropped them into the bottle. She always got the 1 right, but sometimes when I dropped the second, she would sing out, “Free!” knowing it was actually “Two.”
I would slap the carpet in mock outrage and say, “Noooo” and she’d cackle and those bottom teeth would shine as her little body shook.
When she was still a child, at Christmas my sisters handed her the wrapped gifts and told her, “Take that to Donnie,” or “This one goes to Memaw.”
It has been her children’s turn in recent years, and even if he knew the contents, Benjamin knew how to keep a secret. That was obvious one Father’s Day or perhaps on my birthday when the then three Malones, Benjamin, Jessica and his dad, Daniel, arrived. Before Jessica handed over the wrapped gift, Benjamin made sure it would be a surprise.
“Granddaddy,’’ he said. “We didn’t get you a shirt.”
The kids stayed with us Friday and Saturday nights and we enjoyed it, mostly.
We looked at the lights on Newcastle and Union Street Friday night before going to the Spencer house on Shore Rush Drive on St. Simons. Isabelle loved the lights but hid behind one of us when the Grinch approached and she told Santa not to touch her.
If you thought the Spencer light tradition, which the late Wally Spencer started decades ago, couldn’t get any better, you’re wrong. His former son-in-law, Tim Furness, and grandson, James Furness, put out an unbelievable number of lights. Formerly, you had to look from the edges of walkways but the Furness men put in a pedestrian cul-de-sac that lets you get into the middle of the display. Benjamin and Isabelle loved it as they did later watching the “Polar Express” for the 43rd time.
Saturday was another winner as we watched the golf cart parade on Mallery Street, and Isabelle made up for having to sit out trick-or-treat because of a cold. As the golf cart riders threw handfuls of candy, she snatched it off the street with some adults assisting. At one point, she was caught in a storm of Tootsie Roll Pops.
“It hitted me,’’ she said.
Then we watched Santa Claus arrive at the pier on a pilot boat waving at the crowd hanging onto the rail. After he climbed up the ladder, the auto carrier Amethyst Ace passed behind headed out to sea. Seated in a sleigh in Neptune Park, he posed for pictures with the kids except one.
Santa Clauses were still O-for-Christmas with Isabelle Malone.
We ended the day with the lights on Jekyll Island with Isabelle giving us a play-by-play and a worn out Benjamin sleeping insistently.
I don’t have anything from Isabelle like that treasured piece of paper from Benjamin. I do have a wonderful memory of a child’s delighted voice from the back seat, saying, “LOOK! It’s a reindeer!” or “It’s a Christmas tree!” or whatever else reflected in her little pink glasses.
Those things are better than anything I’ll unwrap this Christmas especially if it’s not a shirt.