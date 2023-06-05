If there’s one cliché that describes Hugh Vann’s current life it’s the simple “He can’t cut it anymore.” Vann, who started cutting hair on St. Simons Island with his father Julius, in 1962, has sheared his last flattop.

The 84-year-old Vann finds himself now in an uncharacteristic place, seated in front of his barber chair instead of behind it peering down at double cowlicks and bald spots with a comb in one hand a clippers in the other. His health betrayed him, and, like many of us, he got old. The job never did mainly because haircuts don’t last, and customers liked his work. Admittedly a few never returned, although in some cases that was fine with Vann.

