If there’s one cliché that describes Hugh Vann’s current life it’s the simple “He can’t cut it anymore.” Vann, who started cutting hair on St. Simons Island with his father Julius, in 1962, has sheared his last flattop.
The 84-year-old Vann finds himself now in an uncharacteristic place, seated in front of his barber chair instead of behind it peering down at double cowlicks and bald spots with a comb in one hand a clippers in the other. His health betrayed him, and, like many of us, he got old. The job never did mainly because haircuts don’t last, and customers liked his work. Admittedly a few never returned, although in some cases that was fine with Vann.
The shop is officially, “Vann’s Barber & Style Shop,’’ but for Hugh it was always about just cutting hair. Well, that and talking about whoever occupies the White House or how society is declining like Georgia Tech’s hopes of a national championship in football. Two men came in Friday, and the talk shifted immediately to Tech’s new basketball and football coaches and the opinion that better days are ahead. The Vann’s sign applies to a different Vann now — his daughter, Lisa, who has a chair beside her dad’s.
There is a poster on the wall that former Georgia coach Mark Richt signed for “Curt, my hero.” Curt was Vann’s cousin who cut hair up front in the two-room shop. Vann’s has always been a traditional wait your turn shop, but if there was a lag in customers Curt was likely to lay aside the scissors and get his golf clubs.
On a day the price of haircuts increased, a customer complained and told Curt his hair was so thin he should get a discount. Curt responded he’d have to pay an extra finder’s fee.
On this Friday, Lisa Vann was the only one cutting as her dad sat on a bench and his chair stood empty. People have come into the shop and cried seeing the empty space behind that chair, she said. At least they wept silently unlike the boys who wailed and squirmed getting their first haircuts.
“I quit cutting kids’ hair a long time ago,’’ he said “I got too old. You have got to have patience”
He figures he depleted his reserves of patience about 26 years ago when he turned 60.
He gave St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright his first hair cut, and Wainwright was a frequent customer until he joined the Atlanta Braves and left. Known for his Uncle Charlie — as major leagues callers call a big curve ball — Wainwright’s teammates call him Grandpa Charlie. But he’s not the first to go from toddler to fatherhood as Vann shaped hair that went from dark to gray and sometimes missing over the years.
A man who got his first hair cut from Vann, drove from Covington to have Lisa cut his young son’s hair. “He wanted the next generation at Vann’s to give his son his first haircut,’’ she said.
Vann usually comes in a few hours in the morning to talk to his old customers now faithful to Lisa. They talk to a background of Lisa’s musical tastes which tend toward Bob Seger.
“If it ain’t George Jones, Dad don’t like it,’’ she said.
Vann played country, and the TV, which once showed only Fox News, stays dark.
Her dad’s influence remains, however, with the no credit or debit card and no reservations policies. The stickers and signs behind his chair show a Tech fan and former U.S. Marine occupied that corner.
As in all barber shops, politics was a hot topic, and it hasn’t always worked out well. One liberal was so intent on expressing his views, Vann escorted him to the door and invited him to get shorn somewhere else.
It also didn’t go well with Jimmy Carter. Back when Carter was running for governor, he was in Vann’s chair and asked him for his vote.
“I said, ‘Mr. Carter, I appreciate you coming in here, but your politics and mine don’t mix,’’ Vann said. “We weren’t buddies.”
Carter slammed the door when he left. If George Jones was country when country wasn’t cool, Vann was a Georgia Republican when it wasn’t cool.
Carter wasn’t the only high profile Democrat to come in. One night when his father was still cutting hair with him, a chauffeur came in and said, “Mr. Vann. I’ve got the Senator outside. He needs you bad.”
“Bring him in,’’ Julius Vann said.
U.S. Sen. Herman Talmadge was profoundly drunk about two hours before he was to give a speech.
“Dad got him in the chair and started working on him,’’ Vann said.
He doesn’t recall everything his dad did except for using hot towels to sweat the liquor out of him. A sober Talmadge gave his speech.
Jack Killgallon, who made millions manufacturing the Etch A Sketch, was a frequent visitor.
“He was a good guy. I enjoyed every day he came in,” Vann said.
Just as he enjoyed Ed Cheshire, the architect who died May 27.
“I saw him the week before he died. He looked fine,’’ Vann said. “I miss him.’’
Just as many miss Vann. After 62 years, maybe there should have been a cake, maybe a ceremonial last haircut, sort of like a reverse ribbon cutting. But don’t dust his neck with talcum powder yet. He’ll come in a few hours in the morning if he feels like talking or stay in bed if he doesn’t. Lying in bed knowing he doesn’t have to get up and go to work is a great feeling, he said.
His wife, Joanie, finds it hard to believe just how much he likes to sit quietly and read — westerns, mysteries, anything that’s interesting.
Some great literature has been spoken in barber shops. I would love to have heard what Steinbeck, Penn Warren and the Faulkners, William and Tommy, said in barber chairs.
Vann knows that conversations have been as much of the barber shop experience as haircuts. He can still do that part of it as well as ever.